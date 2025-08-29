W Maldives to host ‘The Joy Rituals’ wellness programme in September 2025

W Maldives will introduce The Joy Rituals, a two-week wellbeing programme in collaboration with Happy Hormones Yoga founders Rajendra Kumar and Katrin Berger. Scheduled from 15 to 27 September 2025, the initiative will feature yoga, meditation, laughter, and sound healing sessions designed to encourage guests to reconnect with their inner energy while experiencing the natural surroundings of the Maldives.

The programme includes sunrise and sunset yoga, breathwork and meditation, laughter yoga, immersive sound healing, and lectures on health and happiness. Aqua Yoga in the lagoon and evening meditations under the stars will provide distinctive experiences. The schedule coincides with World Wellness Weekend, held from 19 to 21 September 2025, aligning the resort’s programme with global wellbeing initiatives.

Rajendra Kumar, a two-time world record holder and gold medallist in yoga, is recognised for his focus on laughter and presence in practice. His record for continuous laughter lasting three hours and 47 minutes reflects his approach to joy as a form of self-discovery. Katrin Berger, a certified yoga teacher, sound healer, and molecular biologist, integrates science and spiritual practice in her sessions, combining sound healing with yoga to encourage balance and connection.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives, said, “At W Maldives, we are constantly looking for bold and inspiring ways to elevate the guest experience. The Joy Rituals with Happy Hormones Yoga brings a fresh dimension to wellness, blending the playful spirit of W with transformative practices. It is a chance for our guests to find balance, energy, and joy in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings.”

Rajendra Kumar added, “Yoga is not only about physical postures, it is about living fully, freely, and with a smile. Through The Joy Rituals, we want to remind people that laughter and joy are powerful tools for healing and awakening. Bringing this philosophy to W Maldives feels like the perfect match of spirit and setting.”

Katrin Berger also shared, “Our work is about creating harmony in both body and mind. With sound healing and yoga, guests can release tension, restore balance, and feel more present in their lives. At W Maldives, surrounded by nature and beauty, this experience becomes even more profound. We are thrilled to share The Joy Rituals with guests from around the world.”

Guests may book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast, a three-course dinner, and roundtrip seaplane transfers. The programme offers visitors an opportunity to engage in two weeks of movement, laughter, and wellness in a Maldivian island setting.yog