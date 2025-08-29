Featured
W Maldives to host ‘The Joy Rituals’ wellness programme in September 2025
W Maldives will introduce The Joy Rituals, a two-week wellbeing programme in collaboration with Happy Hormones Yoga founders Rajendra Kumar and Katrin Berger. Scheduled from 15 to 27 September 2025, the initiative will feature yoga, meditation, laughter, and sound healing sessions designed to encourage guests to reconnect with their inner energy while experiencing the natural surroundings of the Maldives.
The programme includes sunrise and sunset yoga, breathwork and meditation, laughter yoga, immersive sound healing, and lectures on health and happiness. Aqua Yoga in the lagoon and evening meditations under the stars will provide distinctive experiences. The schedule coincides with World Wellness Weekend, held from 19 to 21 September 2025, aligning the resort’s programme with global wellbeing initiatives.
Rajendra Kumar, a two-time world record holder and gold medallist in yoga, is recognised for his focus on laughter and presence in practice. His record for continuous laughter lasting three hours and 47 minutes reflects his approach to joy as a form of self-discovery. Katrin Berger, a certified yoga teacher, sound healer, and molecular biologist, integrates science and spiritual practice in her sessions, combining sound healing with yoga to encourage balance and connection.
Commenting on the collaboration, Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives, said, “At W Maldives, we are constantly looking for bold and inspiring ways to elevate the guest experience. The Joy Rituals with Happy Hormones Yoga brings a fresh dimension to wellness, blending the playful spirit of W with transformative practices. It is a chance for our guests to find balance, energy, and joy in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings.”
Rajendra Kumar added, “Yoga is not only about physical postures, it is about living fully, freely, and with a smile. Through The Joy Rituals, we want to remind people that laughter and joy are powerful tools for healing and awakening. Bringing this philosophy to W Maldives feels like the perfect match of spirit and setting.”
Katrin Berger also shared, “Our work is about creating harmony in both body and mind. With sound healing and yoga, guests can release tension, restore balance, and feel more present in their lives. At W Maldives, surrounded by nature and beauty, this experience becomes even more profound. We are thrilled to share The Joy Rituals with guests from around the world.”
Guests may book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast, a three-course dinner, and roundtrip seaplane transfers. The programme offers visitors an opportunity to engage in two weeks of movement, laughter, and wellness in a Maldivian island setting.yog
Excursions
Marine encounters: spinner dolphins at Canareef Resort Maldives
At Canareef Resort Maldives, one of the most popular experiences for guests is the dolphin tour. The abundant presence of dolphins in the surrounding waters ensures that each cruise offers a remarkable encounter with these marine creatures, creating lasting memories for visitors.
Every dolphin tour at Canareef provides an opportunity to observe pods of dolphins gliding and leaping across the waves. Guests often describe the sight of spinner dolphins darting through the clear ocean as a defining image of the Maldives’ natural marine beauty.
Morning cruises and sunset tours alike are guided by experienced staff, who share insights as dolphins appear in their natural environment. Many guests recount moments when dolphins swim alongside the boat, a spectacle that creates a unique sense of connection.
The activity is regarded as more than just an excursion; it is considered a celebration of nature and a highlight of a stay at Canareef. It allows guests to experience the Maldives in a way that underlines why dolphins are seen as ambassadors of the islands.
For travellers seeking encounters with dolphins amid turquoise waters, Canareef presents an ideal opportunity. The resort also offers seasonal promotions, including early booking discounts for the remainder of this summer, next winter, and summer 2026.
Featured
Maldives beaches rated among world’s best for rest and rejuvenation
Following a rise in searches for ‘calmcations’, long-haul travel specialists Travelbag have revealed the best destinations for a tranquil escape in 2025, with the Maldives named among the world’s most serene beachside getaways.
According to Travelbag, 72 per cent of British travellers go on holiday to relax and recharge, while 47 per cent seek experiences that help them feel more grounded and mindful. Searches for the term ‘calmcation’ – holidays focused on peace, quiet, and switching off – have doubled in the past three months, reflecting a growing shift away from busy itineraries towards more restorative travel.
To identify the most relaxing destinations, Travelbag analysed 36 global locations and ranked them against key serenity indicators, including noise and light pollution, cleanliness, the quality of green spaces, and local travel congestion.
Queenstown, New Zealand, secured first place as the world’s ultimate destination for tranquillity. Framed by the Southern Alps and Lake Wakatipu, the town recorded exceptionally high scores for cleanliness (91.7) and quality of green spaces (94.4), alongside low levels of travel congestion and minimal noise and light pollution.
The Seychelles followed in second position, celebrated for its unspoiled natural beauty and exceptionally low noise and light pollution score of 16.7. Its islands, including La Digue, Praslin and Silhouette, remain havens of peace and natural charm.
Cairns, Australia, rounded out the top three, combining tropical serenity with well-maintained green spaces and an impressive cleanliness score of 69.6.
Also ranking among the top global destinations is the Maldives, long regarded as one of the world’s premier escapes for those seeking peace and seclusion. With its iconic turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and private island resorts, the country continues to attract travellers in search of restorative experiences.
According to Travelbag’s analysis, the Maldives achieved an impressive average beach rating of 4.63, placing it alongside the world’s leading beachside destinations. Beaches such as Bikini Beach, Baros Beach, and Reethi Beach were highlighted as examples of the country’s serene appeal.
Danny Hugill, Destination Executive for the Maldives at Travelbag, commented: “The Maldives is one of our most cherished destinations – an idyllic collection of tiny islands that offer unmatched opportunities to unwind. Long celebrated as a top honeymoon destination, it remains the ultimate place to escape, slow down, and enjoy the tranquillity of nature.”
The findings underline the Maldives’ continued appeal in a market increasingly shaped by wellness, mindfulness, and relaxation. While destinations such as New Zealand and the Seychelles excel in specific indicators of serenity, the Maldives’ unique combination of luxurious seclusion, natural beauty, and consistently high-rated beaches ensures its position as a global ‘calmcation’ favourite for 2025.
Featured
October at Soneva: culinary journeys, wellness retreats and world-class guests
As the golden light softens the edges of the day and autumn arrives in the Maldives, Soneva’s resorts are inviting families to embrace a slower pace. Surrounded by settings where jungle meets shoreline and barefoot living is part of everyday life, October brings immersive experiences, diverse dining and guest appearances designed to create memorable moments.
Soneva is renowned for its sense of space – and this October, that space is offered as a place to connect, explore and dream. Guests are accommodated in expansive villas, whether set above the water or nestled within the forest, with each generation free to follow their own rhythm. Younger visitors are welcomed at The Den, where activities include chocolate-making, coral reef discovery and storytelling beneath the stars. Adults are offered opportunities such as sailing excursions, wine tastings by the beach and relaxed days defined by a tropical tempo.
The Soneva Stars programme in October features a notable guest line-up. Tennis player Andy Murray will lead sessions on the courts, Olympic swimmer Therese Alshammar will conduct family swimming classes, and British astronaut Tim Peake will introduce guests to stargazing alongside stories from his career in space. The atmosphere is intended to remain relaxed, with experiences that are both engaging and uncommon.
Culinary experiences remain central to the Soneva offering. October’s highlights include Michelin-starred chefs joining the Soneva Stars programme: Tim Siadatan of Trullo and Padella will appear at Soneva Fushi for the first time, while Chet Sharma of Bibi will prepare a Diwali dinner at both Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani. Dining venues range from Flying Sauces, a treetop experience reached by zipline, to So Hands On by Chef Akira, an intimate six-seat sushi counter crafted in sake-finished pine. At Soneva Secret, each villa includes a private chef, offering a personalised dining experience.
For guests seeking tranquillity, October also marks the return of the SOUL Festival at Soneva Fushi, taking place from 9 to 13 October. This retreat gathers global figures in wellness, movement and transformation, offering barefoot rituals, sunrise breathwork and reflective discussions.
October at Soneva is framed by golden hours and starlit nights, with experiences designed to be shared across generations.
