W Maldives secures Green Globe status for sustainable operations

W Maldives celebrates significant moment with its first ever Green Globe certification, a recognition that reinforces the resort’s long standing dedication to sustainability. The achievement reflects then team’s work in building smarter, more responsible systems that support both exceptional guest experiences and the natural environment that surrounds the island.

Green Globe is one of the world’s most respected certification systems for sustainable tourism. It evaluates properties against rigorous global standards covering environmental management, social responsibility, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and cultural preservation. Gaining this certification positions W Maldives among a select group of resorts that meet these trusted benchmarks, offering travellers a destination that prioritises both luxury and long-term sustainability.

Throughout this year, W Maldives has expanded its sustainability programme with several impactful initiatives. The resort now mitigates half of its food waste through an on-site biogas plant that transforms discarded organics into methane for kitchen use and nutrient rich fertiliser for the island garden. A solar energy project featuring 647 panels has also been installed across the resort. This initiative generates 310kW of renewable power, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lightening the overall carbon footprint.

The resort’s circularity efforts continue to grow, with expanded planting of bananas, mangoes, papayas, and other produce to support on-island supply and reduce import dependency. In the ocean, w Maldives has deepened its conservation work through its Sea of Stars program and its collaboration with MARS Sustainable Solutions. Together with the resort’s resident marine biologist, the team has successfully installed 400 reef stars as part of a long-term commitment to restoring coral ecosystems in the surrounding atoll.

“Achieving Green Globe certification is both an honor and a motivation for what comes next,” says Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “This recognition reflects the passion of our team and our dedication to protecting the natural beauty that makes the Maldives so extraordinary. We will continue to push forward with the initiatives that make our island more resilient, more energy efficient, and more connected to its environment, while still delivering the signature W experience our guests love.”

W Maldives continue elevating its sustainability roadmap with upcoming initiatives that further advance renewable energy use, circularity in operations, and marine conservation. The resort remains committed to shaping a future where bold hospitality and responsible environmental stewardship move forward together.