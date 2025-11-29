News
W Maldives secures Green Globe status for sustainable operations
W Maldives celebrates significant moment with its first ever Green Globe certification, a recognition that reinforces the resort’s long standing dedication to sustainability. The achievement reflects then team’s work in building smarter, more responsible systems that support both exceptional guest experiences and the natural environment that surrounds the island.
Green Globe is one of the world’s most respected certification systems for sustainable tourism. It evaluates properties against rigorous global standards covering environmental management, social responsibility, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and cultural preservation. Gaining this certification positions W Maldives among a select group of resorts that meet these trusted benchmarks, offering travellers a destination that prioritises both luxury and long-term sustainability.
Throughout this year, W Maldives has expanded its sustainability programme with several impactful initiatives. The resort now mitigates half of its food waste through an on-site biogas plant that transforms discarded organics into methane for kitchen use and nutrient rich fertiliser for the island garden. A solar energy project featuring 647 panels has also been installed across the resort. This initiative generates 310kW of renewable power, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lightening the overall carbon footprint.
The resort’s circularity efforts continue to grow, with expanded planting of bananas, mangoes, papayas, and other produce to support on-island supply and reduce import dependency. In the ocean, w Maldives has deepened its conservation work through its Sea of Stars program and its collaboration with MARS Sustainable Solutions. Together with the resort’s resident marine biologist, the team has successfully installed 400 reef stars as part of a long-term commitment to restoring coral ecosystems in the surrounding atoll.
“Achieving Green Globe certification is both an honor and a motivation for what comes next,” says Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “This recognition reflects the passion of our team and our dedication to protecting the natural beauty that makes the Maldives so extraordinary. We will continue to push forward with the initiatives that make our island more resilient, more energy efficient, and more connected to its environment, while still delivering the signature W experience our guests love.”
W Maldives continue elevating its sustainability roadmap with upcoming initiatives that further advance renewable energy use, circularity in operations, and marine conservation. The resort remains committed to shaping a future where bold hospitality and responsible environmental stewardship move forward together.
Brennia Kottefaru kicks off holiday season with joyful cake mixing celebration
The festive season at Brennia Kottefaru kicked off with the annual Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony at La Pella Main Bar, bringing guests and staff together in celebration. Participants mixed a fragrant blend of dried fruits, nuts, and spices, filling the air with the warm scents of cinnamon, nutmeg, and rum.
The event was a joyful gathering, where laughter, holiday cheer, and shared memories created a true sense of togetherness. Brennia Kottefaru’s welcoming spirit shone through, making it the perfect tropical escape to celebrate the holidays. This Christmas, join the team at Brennia Kottefaru to experience festive traditions that will create sweet memories to last a lifetime
Nestled in the heart of Raa Atoll, Brennia Kottefaru is home to 187 spacious villas, surrounded by lush nature, panoramic beaches, and a turquoise lagoon. The resort’s passionate hosts ensure that every stay is personal, authentic, and unforgettable.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives announces week-long Music in Paradise experience with Kate Miller-Heidke
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in partnership with Music in Paradise, has announced that acclaimed Australian artist Kate Miller-Heidke will perform live at the private island resort from 3 – 10 October 2026.
Renowned for her soaring vocals, magnetic stage presence and evocative storytelling, Kate is one of Australia’s most distinctive and celebrated performers. A classically trained vocalist from the Queensland Conservatorium, she moves effortlessly between pop, folk and opera. Alongside her chart-topping solo work, Kate and longtime collaborator Keir Nuttall composed the original music for Muriel’s Wedding The Musical and together with Iain Grandage and Lally Katz, the award-winning opera The Rabbits. In 2019, she captivated global audiences when she represented Australia at Eurovision with her hit “Zero Gravity”, and more recently has acted as a coach on The Voice Australia.
Kate’s debut at Kandooma Maldives will feature three intimate sunset concerts in an exclusive beachside setting with audiences capped at just 200 guests. Attendees can expect beloved favourites, reimagined arrangements and a few special surprises in an unforgettable island atmosphere.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives General Manager, Mark Eletr, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kate to Kandooma next year. Her unmistakable voice, magnetic stage presence, and those breathtaking, angelic high notes promise a magical week of music on our beaches. With three intimate sunset concerts, it’s an experience our guests will be talking about for years to come.”
The first-release Ultimate Experience Package is now available at a special launch rate of A$5,790 per person twin share (regular price A$6,590). The package includes:
- Seven nights in a stunning Overwater Villa (3–10 October)
- Welcome bottle of sparkling wine
- Entry to three performances
- Music in Paradise welcome bag, event poster & t-shirt
- Welcome drinks with the Music in Paradise team
- Meet & greet with Kate
- Professional photo with Kate
- Return shared speedboat airport transfers
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Complimentary snorkel trip & snorkelling gear
- Unlimited group yoga sessions
- Unlimited group “Learn to Surf” experiences
- Ultimate Dolphin Cruise
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Tea, coffee and water provisions in-villa daily
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Additional early-bird packages start from A$3,490 per person. Full details, please visit the event website.
JOALI BEING partners with Munich’s LVATE to launch science-led skin longevity facials
JOALI BEING, the transformative Well-Living island in the Maldives, has announced an exclusive partnership with Munich’s boutique dermatology and aesthetics clinic, LVATE, bringing together expertise in skin health with sensory wellbeing. From 2026, guests will be able to experience bespoke LVATE Signature Facials, created by renowned physicians PD Dr med. Anne Gürtler (dermatologist) and Dr med. Lukas Kohler (plastic surgeon).
Founded in Munich by Dr Anne Gürtler and Dr Lukas Kohler, LVATE combines cutting-edge technology with science-backed expertise to deliver exceptional, personalised facial treatments. Led by a team of specialists in dermatology, aesthetics and cosmetics, LVATE is dedicated to enhancing natural beauty with precision, safety and lasting results.
Guided by a holistic philosophy that engages all the senses, LVATE creates more than treatments — it creates meaningful experiences. Time is taken to listen, to care and to restore. The focus is on optimisation, not transformation, welcoming everyone — whether seeking subtle enhancement or addressing specific skin concerns — and helping each guest feel at ease in their own skin.
“We bring together the best of two worlds: science-based dermatology and the transformative calm of JOALI BEING,” says PD Dr. med. Anne Gürtler. “Our goal is not perfection, but long-term skin health and natural balance.”
The new LVATE Facials combine Bavarian herbal tradition, advanced technology, and the restorative atmosphere of the island. Each treatment follows a clear philosophy: optimisation instead of transformation.
“We want to emphasise the natural beauty of our guests, not change them,” says Dr. med. Lukas Kohler. “It’s about trust, precision, and a noticeable sense of well-being – inside and out.”
During select periods such as Christmas, New Year, and Easter, PD Dr med. Anne Gürtler and Dr med. Lukas Kohler will be personally present at JOALI BEING to offer expert consultations focused on skin health and longevity.
These 60-minute sessions combine dermatological diagnostics, nutritional guidance, and holistic aesthetic insight to create a personalised Skin Longevity Plan — including recommendations on lifestyle, mindfulness, and nutrition.
This collaboration reflects the shared philosophy of JOALI BEING and LVATE — a commitment to holistic wellbeing that unites science, mindfulness, and sensory immersion. Together, they invite guests on a transformative journey of renewal, where vibrant energy, balance, and natural beauty come together in harmony. Rooted in the Joy of Well-Living, this partnership embodies the island’s vision of helping guests feel better, lighter, and more connected — body, mind, and skin.
JOALI BEING offers villas from USD 2,326 per night, based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com
