News
Brennia Kottefaru kicks off holiday season with joyful cake mixing celebration
The festive season at Brennia Kottefaru kicked off with the annual Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony at La Pella Main Bar, bringing guests and staff together in celebration. Participants mixed a fragrant blend of dried fruits, nuts, and spices, filling the air with the warm scents of cinnamon, nutmeg, and rum.
The event was a joyful gathering, where laughter, holiday cheer, and shared memories created a true sense of togetherness. Brennia Kottefaru’s welcoming spirit shone through, making it the perfect tropical escape to celebrate the holidays. This Christmas, join the team at Brennia Kottefaru to experience festive traditions that will create sweet memories to last a lifetime
Nestled in the heart of Raa Atoll, Brennia Kottefaru is home to 187 spacious villas, surrounded by lush nature, panoramic beaches, and a turquoise lagoon. The resort’s passionate hosts ensure that every stay is personal, authentic, and unforgettable.
Entertainment
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives announces week-long Music in Paradise experience with Kate Miller-Heidke
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in partnership with Music in Paradise, has announced that acclaimed Australian artist Kate Miller-Heidke will perform live at the private island resort from 3 – 10 October 2026.
Renowned for her soaring vocals, magnetic stage presence and evocative storytelling, Kate is one of Australia’s most distinctive and celebrated performers. A classically trained vocalist from the Queensland Conservatorium, she moves effortlessly between pop, folk and opera. Alongside her chart-topping solo work, Kate and longtime collaborator Keir Nuttall composed the original music for Muriel’s Wedding The Musical and together with Iain Grandage and Lally Katz, the award-winning opera The Rabbits. In 2019, she captivated global audiences when she represented Australia at Eurovision with her hit “Zero Gravity”, and more recently has acted as a coach on The Voice Australia.
Kate’s debut at Kandooma Maldives will feature three intimate sunset concerts in an exclusive beachside setting with audiences capped at just 200 guests. Attendees can expect beloved favourites, reimagined arrangements and a few special surprises in an unforgettable island atmosphere.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives General Manager, Mark Eletr, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kate to Kandooma next year. Her unmistakable voice, magnetic stage presence, and those breathtaking, angelic high notes promise a magical week of music on our beaches. With three intimate sunset concerts, it’s an experience our guests will be talking about for years to come.”
The first-release Ultimate Experience Package is now available at a special launch rate of A$5,790 per person twin share (regular price A$6,590). The package includes:
- Seven nights in a stunning Overwater Villa (3–10 October)
- Welcome bottle of sparkling wine
- Entry to three performances
- Music in Paradise welcome bag, event poster & t-shirt
- Welcome drinks with the Music in Paradise team
- Meet & greet with Kate
- Professional photo with Kate
- Return shared speedboat airport transfers
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Complimentary snorkel trip & snorkelling gear
- Unlimited group yoga sessions
- Unlimited group “Learn to Surf” experiences
- Ultimate Dolphin Cruise
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Tea, coffee and water provisions in-villa daily
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Additional early-bird packages start from A$3,490 per person. Full details, please visit the event website.
News
JOALI BEING partners with Munich’s LVATE to launch science-led skin longevity facials
JOALI BEING, the transformative Well-Living island in the Maldives, has announced an exclusive partnership with Munich’s boutique dermatology and aesthetics clinic, LVATE, bringing together expertise in skin health with sensory wellbeing. From 2026, guests will be able to experience bespoke LVATE Signature Facials, created by renowned physicians PD Dr med. Anne Gürtler (dermatologist) and Dr med. Lukas Kohler (plastic surgeon).
Founded in Munich by Dr Anne Gürtler and Dr Lukas Kohler, LVATE combines cutting-edge technology with science-backed expertise to deliver exceptional, personalised facial treatments. Led by a team of specialists in dermatology, aesthetics and cosmetics, LVATE is dedicated to enhancing natural beauty with precision, safety and lasting results.
Guided by a holistic philosophy that engages all the senses, LVATE creates more than treatments — it creates meaningful experiences. Time is taken to listen, to care and to restore. The focus is on optimisation, not transformation, welcoming everyone — whether seeking subtle enhancement or addressing specific skin concerns — and helping each guest feel at ease in their own skin.
“We bring together the best of two worlds: science-based dermatology and the transformative calm of JOALI BEING,” says PD Dr. med. Anne Gürtler. “Our goal is not perfection, but long-term skin health and natural balance.”
The new LVATE Facials combine Bavarian herbal tradition, advanced technology, and the restorative atmosphere of the island. Each treatment follows a clear philosophy: optimisation instead of transformation.
“We want to emphasise the natural beauty of our guests, not change them,” says Dr. med. Lukas Kohler. “It’s about trust, precision, and a noticeable sense of well-being – inside and out.”
During select periods such as Christmas, New Year, and Easter, PD Dr med. Anne Gürtler and Dr med. Lukas Kohler will be personally present at JOALI BEING to offer expert consultations focused on skin health and longevity.
These 60-minute sessions combine dermatological diagnostics, nutritional guidance, and holistic aesthetic insight to create a personalised Skin Longevity Plan — including recommendations on lifestyle, mindfulness, and nutrition.
This collaboration reflects the shared philosophy of JOALI BEING and LVATE — a commitment to holistic wellbeing that unites science, mindfulness, and sensory immersion. Together, they invite guests on a transformative journey of renewal, where vibrant energy, balance, and natural beauty come together in harmony. Rooted in the Joy of Well-Living, this partnership embodies the island’s vision of helping guests feel better, lighter, and more connected — body, mind, and skin.
JOALI BEING offers villas from USD 2,326 per night, based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com
Cooking
Dhigali Maldives announces three-night Battuta takeover with Chef James Walters of Arabica
Dhigali Maldives has announced a new culinary collaboration with celebrated chef and restaurateur James Walters, the creative mind behind London’s acclaimed Arabica. In February 2026, Walters will transport his vibrant, modern Middle Eastern cooking to the Maldives, offering guests the rare chance to savour his signature dishes against Dhigali’s island backdrop.
Over three evenings – 24th, 25th and 26th February, Chef Walters will take the helm of Battuta, the resort’s signature restaurant. Guests will have the rare opportunity to enjoy a specially curated menu designed and cooked by Walters, showcasing the flavours, ingredients, and dishes that have earned Arabica its reputation as one of London’s most beloved Middle Eastern restaurants.
Across the three-night takeover, Walters will showcase his distinctive approach to layering spices, balancing textures, and reimagining traditional dishes. From vibrant market-inspired plates to refined interpretations of classics, the menu will celebrate the bold spices, vibrant flavours, and rich culinary traditions of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Turkey, and beyond; each reflecting his passion for storytelling through food, combined with the relaxed elegance of Battuta’s setting.
Three-Night Menu Highlights:
- Day 1: Flavours of the Aegean: A journey through the sun-kissed dishes of Greece and Turkey, with small plates designed for sharing and connection.
- Day 2: Levantine Feast: Bold, sun-drenched flavours of the Eastern Mediterranean, bringing together the best of Levantine cuisine.
- Day 3: Lebanese-Inspired Feast: A celebration of the rich, aromatic dishes of Lebanon, crafted for family style dining
“We’re thrilled to welcome James Walters to Dhigali. His food brings a sense of place, culture, and creativity that aligns perfectly with the experience we want our guests to enjoy. This collaboration will offer something truly memorable for anyone visiting the resort during this time,” commented Christian Szabo, General Manager of Dhigali Maldives.
“Battuta is a beautiful space, and I’m excited to bring the flavours I love to Dhigali. Each menu I’ve created for these three nights is inspired by the vibrant, sun-soaked dishes of the Eastern Mediterranean, from Greece and Turkey to Lebanon and the Levant. I want guests to feel the warmth, the aromas, and the stories behind every dish, and to share a sense of connection and celebration around the table,” said Chef James Walters, Arabica.
For guests visiting in February, this collaboration promises an unforgettable experience. Walters’ bold, evocative flavours meet Battuta’s lush, island jungle setting. Inspired by the travels of Ibn Battuta and nestled within Dhigali’s verdant heart, the restaurant offers a culinary journey that carries Arabica’s heritage across to the shores of the Maldives.
Dhigali Maldives offers 7 nights in a Deluxe Beach Bungalow on Premium All Inclusive. The price based on 2 adults sharing is from £5,058 per villa, includes seaplane transfers. For reservations, please visit the resort’s website.
Trending
