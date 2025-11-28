Brennia Kottefaru kicks off holiday season with joyful cake mixing celebration

JOALI BEING, the transformative Well-Living island in the Maldives, has announced an exclusive partnership with Munich’s boutique dermatology and aesthetics clinic, LVATE, bringing together expertise in skin health with sensory wellbeing. From 2026, guests will be able to experience bespoke LVATE Signature Facials, created by renowned physicians PD Dr med. Anne Gürtler (dermatologist) and Dr med. Lukas Kohler (plastic surgeon).

Founded in Munich by Dr Anne Gürtler and Dr Lukas Kohler, LVATE combines cutting-edge technology with science-backed expertise to deliver exceptional, personalised facial treatments. Led by a team of specialists in dermatology, aesthetics and cosmetics, LVATE is dedicated to enhancing natural beauty with precision, safety and lasting results.

Guided by a holistic philosophy that engages all the senses, LVATE creates more than treatments — it creates meaningful experiences. Time is taken to listen, to care and to restore. The focus is on optimisation, not transformation, welcoming everyone — whether seeking subtle enhancement or addressing specific skin concerns — and helping each guest feel at ease in their own skin.

“We bring together the best of two worlds: science-based dermatology and the transformative calm of JOALI BEING,” says PD Dr. med. Anne Gürtler. “Our goal is not perfection, but long-term skin health and natural balance.”

The new LVATE Facials combine Bavarian herbal tradition, advanced technology, and the restorative atmosphere of the island. Each treatment follows a clear philosophy: optimisation instead of transformation.

“We want to emphasise the natural beauty of our guests, not change them,” says Dr. med. Lukas Kohler. “It’s about trust, precision, and a noticeable sense of well-being – inside and out.”

During select periods such as Christmas, New Year, and Easter, PD Dr med. Anne Gürtler and Dr med. Lukas Kohler will be personally present at JOALI BEING to offer expert consultations focused on skin health and longevity.

These 60-minute sessions combine dermatological diagnostics, nutritional guidance, and holistic aesthetic insight to create a personalised Skin Longevity Plan — including recommendations on lifestyle, mindfulness, and nutrition.

This collaboration reflects the shared philosophy of JOALI BEING and LVATE — a commitment to holistic wellbeing that unites science, mindfulness, and sensory immersion. Together, they invite guests on a transformative journey of renewal, where vibrant energy, balance, and natural beauty come together in harmony. Rooted in the Joy of Well-Living, this partnership embodies the island’s vision of helping guests feel better, lighter, and more connected — body, mind, and skin.

JOALI BEING offers villas from USD 2,326 per night, based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com