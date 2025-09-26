News
Brennia Kottefaru unveils mobile app for guests
Brennia Kottefaru has announced the official launch of its new mobile application, an exciting milestone under the resort’s Tech, AI & Green Initiative. The app is designed to make every guest’s journey hassle-free, seamless, and personalised, ensuring a true blend of modern technology with the warmth of Maldivian hospitality.
Key Features of the Brennia App:
- Book and manage resort experiences with real-time availability
- Explore dining, spa, excursions, and activities—all in one place
- Stay connected with our team anytime during your stay
- Share instant feedback for even better service
- Receive personalised recommendations tailored to your preferences
- Check-in online before arrival for a smooth and timely villa handover
This innovation ensures that guests arriving from long journeys can skip waiting times and head straight to their villa, making their Maldivian holiday begin the moment they arrive.
“At Brennia Kottefaru, we believe technology should not only improve efficiency, but also create meaningful, memorable experiences for our guests. This app is another step forward in our vision of being a tech-driven five-star resort. This project reflects the vision of our Chairman Ali Zahir to deliver future-focused innovations for our guests,” an official said.
“It was proudly driven by COO Aminath Zaady and led by Hassaan Mohamed, Head of Applications, whose expertise and forward-thinking approach ensured a smooth and successful launch. The mobile app is one of many automation and digital services Brennia Kottefaru is introducing to offer guests an end-to-end, seamless, and sustainable resort experience.”
Nestled in the heart of Raa Atoll, Brennia Kottefaru is home to 187 spacious villas, surrounded by lush nature, panoramic beaches, and a turquoise lagoon. The resort’s passionate hosts ensure that every stay is personal, authentic, and unforgettable.
Drink
Oktoberfest comes to shore at SO/ Maldives with bratwurst & beats
This October, SO/ Maldives alters the world’s most iconic beer festival into a chic island activation, blending Bavarian tradition with the resort’s signature flair for fashion-led experiences. Guests are invited to trade their lederhosen for linen and toast to Oktoberfest in true Maldivian style with Bratwurst & Beats by the Beach, a one-night-only beachfront celebration at Lazuli Beach Hut on Sunday, 5 October 2025, from 7 PM to 10 PM.
As the waves set the rhythm, the evening unfolds with a Bavarian-inspired BBQ featuring bratwurst fresh from the grill, golden pretzels, tangy sauerkraut, and all the authentic fixings paired with unlimited free-flowing beers. Once the sun melts into the horizon, a live DJ takes over, layering energetic beats with the island’s natural soundtrack. More than just a feast, the activation brings together community, culture, and celebration in a way only SO/ Maldives can deliver.
Nestled in the vibrant Emboodhoo Lagoon, SO/ Maldives is a private island playground where avant-garde design meets barefoot luxury. The resort’s 80 beachfront and overwater villas are crafted for open-plan living, each complete with a private pool and sweeping ocean views. Designed across eight categories, including spacious two- and three-bedroom villas, SO/ Maldives offers stylish sanctuaries for couples, families, and groups seeking a fashionable island escape.
The culinary journey at SO/ Maldives is as bold as its design. Guests can explore three distinct dining destinations: The Citronelle Club, an oceanfront venue serving Pan-Asian delights with a European twist; Lazuli Beach Club, a sun-kissed Mediterranean-inspired lounge radiating Côte d’Azur vibes; and Hadaba, the signature Levantine restaurant where smoky delicacies meet endless sea views.
Wellness and play are equally celebrated at the resort. Spa is a sanctuary of rejuvenation featuring Vichy rainforest showers, steam and sauna rooms, and a fitness sphere with panoramic ocean vistas. Families are drawn to The Nest Kids Club and The Zone games lounge, while explorers dive into the watersports hub for island adventures on and beneath the waves.
“Oktoberfest is all about bringing people together, and at SO/ Maldives we love adding our own fashionable twist,” said Olivier MOIES-DELVAL, General Manager of SO/ Maldives. “Imagine celebrating with bratwurst and beer on a white sandy beach, with music, laughter, and the Maldivian sunset it’s an Oktoberfest you’ll never forget.”
Awards
Cinnamon Velifushi, Dhonveli Maldives secure Gold titles at SATA 2025
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives reinforced its position in the regional tourism industry at the 9th South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, earning two prestigious Gold titles — Leading Beach Resort for Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Leading Surf Resort for Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives.
The awards ceremony, hosted at Cinnamon Grand Colombo on 20th September 2025, brought together industry leaders from across South Asia to celebrate outstanding achievements in travel and hospitality.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, located in North Male Atoll and renowned for its legendary Pasta Point surf break, was named Leading Surf Resort for the seventh time and for the third consecutive year, reaffirming its legacy as the region’s premier surf destination. Beyond surfing, the resort offers a range of water sports, wellness facilities, and immersive Maldivian experiences, making it a destination of choice for adventure-seeking travellers.
Meanwhile, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, a private island retreat known for its crystal-clear lagoon, pristine beaches, and luxurious beachfront and overwater villas, celebrated a milestone moment with its first-ever Gold award as Leading Beach Resort. The resort is also recognised for its wellness offerings, fine dining, and family-friendly activities, creating a holistic guest experience in the Maldives.
Commenting on the achievement, Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, said “For us, these two awards tell a story of legacy and new milestones. Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, with its iconic Pasta Point, has once again proven why it remains the heartbeat of the surf community as South Asia’s Leading Surf Resort. At the same time, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives’ first Gold as Leading Beach Resort is a celebration of the island’s natural beauty and the passion of our teams who create unforgettable moments for guests. Together, these wins reaffirm Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives as a destination where adventure and serenity meet.”
The SATA 2025 event honoured 53 Gold and 113 Silver award winners, spanning Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Alongside Sri Lanka’s victories, the Maldives received the title of Leading Adventure Destination, while Bhutan was recognised as Leading Heritage Destination.
Cooking
Milaidhoo Maldives marks Chefs Day with ‘Around the World in Five Courses’ culinary journey
Milaidhoo Maldives is set to celebrate International Chefs Day 2025 with a momentous dining experience, “Around the World in Five Courses”. This special one-night-only event invites guests to join us on a culinary journey that honours the talent, passion and creativity of the chefs who make every meal at Milaidhoo Maldives a unique experience.
The evening begins with a guided tour of the Chef’s Garden, where guests can explore the bountiful herbs, fruits and vegetables that are grown right here on the island. It’s a chance to see firsthand how Milaidhoo embraces fresh, local ingredients and the thoughtful care that goes into every dish (and cocktail).
As the sun sets, guests will gather at The Shoreline Grill, our beachfront restaurant, for a five-course tasting menu that takes them around the world. From the bold spices of Thailand and India to the rich, soulful flavours of Zimbabwe, the refined elegance of Sri Lanka and of course, the freshest Maldivian ingredients, each dish celebrates a different corner of the globe. This special menu reflects the diversity of Milaidhoo’s kitchen, where our team of chefs’ hails from five different countries, each bringing their own unique traditions and culinary influences to the table.
But this night is about more than just food, it’s about the people behind the dishes. Milaidhoo’s culinary team is a close-knit family, united by a shared passion for food. On International Chefs Day, we come together to celebrate not just the food, but the stories, cultures and traditions that inspire it. Guests will have the chance to chat with the chefs throughout the evening, learning about the personal journeys and inspirations behind each course.
Cluster Executive Chef, Ken Gundu from Botswana shares, “A meal is about sharing a moment together, one that lingers in our memories long after the last bite. What truly excites me is the dedication of our team, each member goes above and beyond to delight our discerning guests. Our team is dedicated to creating memorable experiences, often surprising our guests with dishes outside the menu and tailoring each meal to their preferences. We believe that no request is too much and we strive to make every moment around the table exceptional.”
At Milaidhoo, food is more than just a meal. It’s a chance to connect, both with the island and with each other. Our culinary experiences are crafted with care, each dish an invitation to slow down and savour the moment. “Around the World in Five Courses” isn’t just a dinner; it’s a celebration of the artistry and passion of our chefs and a chance to experience the flavours that unite us all.
