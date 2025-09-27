‘Secrets of the Haunted Manor’: Addams family-inspired Halloween at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa

This Halloween, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites all in-house guests to uncover the ‘Secrets of the Haunted Manor’, an elegant and spooky celebration inspired by the chilling charm of ‘The Addams Family’, the event blends Gothic glam, clever theatrics, and signature all-inclusive flair.

Guests are invited to Phat Chameleon for a mysterious pre-dinner cocktail, followed by a hauntingly tasteful dinner at Mélange, where shadows flicker, music pulses, and secrets come alive under the moonlight.

Day Program for Young Guests

The Kids Club and Recreation teams will host Halloween-themed creative sessions throughout the day. Children will make hats and props, enjoy a guided painting session, and get ready for the evening with simple costume touches and themed face art. A cheerful island parade and a photo session at the mansion backdrop will set the tone for a night of fun.

Reflecting the charm of our muse, General Manager, Riaan Drever adds: “This isn’t your average Halloween. It’s a carefully orchestrated descent into delightful darkness. You won’t scream — you’ll smirk.”

Evening of Shadows: What to Expect

The evening begins with the Pre-Dinner Halloween Cocktail Party at Phat Chameleon. Guests are welcomed with character-inspired cocktails like Gomez’s Gin Gimlet, or Morticia’s Midnight Martini, for those who prefer a more… optimistic doom.

Costumes are encouraged; black lace, velvet, and spider brooches never go out of style and guests can pose against eerie backdrops as the DJ spins a perfectly moody mix. Mélange will host a haunted buffet dinner where spook meets sophistication, and the party continues with photo ops, live beats, and more ghostly delights.