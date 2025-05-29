News
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to vibrant cultural celebration this Eid
This Eid al-Adha, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to step into a vibrant cultural celebration on your island playground. Embracing the spirit of togetherness and the rich heritage of the Maldives, the resort presents a joyful lineup of experiences that unite guests and Heartists in a colorful fusion of tradition and community.
The festivities begin with the Maali Parade, a local custom brought to life on the island. Guests are welcome to join Pullman’s team in this playful and symbolic procession, as traditional Maali characters, often masked and adorned, bring music, energy, and joy across the island. This unique event offers a rare glimpse into the authentic way Maldivians celebrate Eid, inviting everyone to be part of something truly local and unforgettable.
Following the parade, the rhythm of the Maldives continues with a traditional Bodu Beru performance and cultural dance, energizing the beachfront with powerful beats and communal joy. Guests are then invited to a cocktail reception at Mélange Beach, featuring a handpicked selection of tapas in a relaxed and stylish setting under the stars.
To complete the evening, the resort’s signature restaurant, Mélange, will host a special Maldivian and Asian buffet curated exclusively for Eid al-Adha. The spread features bold flavors, island-grown ingredients, and regional favorites; a culinary journey that pays tribute to the richness of the region and the festive spirit of the holiday.
For those looking to turn celebration into a luxurious escape, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa introduces an exclusive Eid al-Adha package. Priced at just AED 8,000 for two adults, the offer includes a three-night stay in a Beach Pool Villa, domestic transfers, and access to the resort’s generous all-inclusive program across six food & beverage outlets. From complimentary sunset cruises and daily water sports to an extended massage session and 50% off floating breakfasts, every detail of the package is designed to elevate your Eid getaway. It’s the perfect blend of indulgence, adventure, and cultural immersion.
At Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, every moment is designed to spark connection, celebration, and discovery. This Eid, the island becomes more than a destination. It becomes a shared experience where cultures meet, and memories are made.
Awards
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts shine in Tripadvisor’s 2025 awards
When your guests do the talking, you know you’re doing something right. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is proud to share that three of its resorts, VARU by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi, and RAAYA by Atmosphere, have earned prestigious accolades in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts celebrates its guests’ appreciation, with VARU, Kanifushi, and RAAYA earning top honours in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards.
Nestled in the North-Western edge of Malé Atoll, VARU by Atmosphere blends contemporary design with tropical flair. Recognised globally in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2025, the resort ranks among the top 1% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. Mei P. Pun, General Manager at VARU by Atmosphere says “There’s a rhythm to island life here at VARU, and it is music to our guests’ hearts, every single day. That melody is made possible by a team that moves in perfect harmony, always two steps ahead with a smile”.
One of the Maldives’ first premium all-inclusive resorts, Atmosphere Kanifushi is known for its expansive villas and exceptional culinary experiences. This year, it also wins the Best of the Best award, ranking among the top 1% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. “At Kanifushi, we craft a blissfully tropical escape where every detail matters, from thrilling water sports to unforgettable dining experiences. Behind it all is a passionate crew of stars who turn service into an art form”, says Ram Bhoyroo, General Manager at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
RAAYA by Atmosphere, the brand’s newest island escape, has quickly climbed the ranks, now recognised as in Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025, ranking among the top 10% of global listings on Tripadvisor. “We opened our doors with stories waiting to be written. And it seems our guests are writing some of the best chapters yet. Every page is crafted with heart by a dream team who give our story its soul”, says Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager at RAAYA by Atmosphere.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travellers’ favourites.
These accolades reflect not just exceptional service, but a deep commitment to creating unforgettable moments — all inspired by the Joy of Giving. From ever-evolving spa menus and innovative dining concepts to daily rituals and seasonal celebrations, the guest experience is constantly refreshed with thoughtful detail and creativity.
Take, for instance, the upcoming immersive wine events this August, in partnership with South Africa’s acclaimed Glenelly Estate, bringing the elegance of Stellenbosch to the Maldives. Held from 10–12 August at RAAYA and 14–16 August at VARU, these experiences are complimentary for in-house guests with pre-booking, under the fully inclusive RAAYA Plan™ and VARU Plan™.
For lovers of exceptional cuisine, Atmosphere Kanifushi continues to shine, particularly during its much-anticipated annual ‘Just Veg’ Festival in October. Curated by renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio, this vibrant celebration of plant-based dining elevates vegetarian cuisine to a truly gourmet affair.
At Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, joy lies in the journey, thoughtfully woven into every detail of the stay with heartfelt care.
News
Reconnect with loved ones at Coco Bodu Hithi, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu
Coco Collection, known for its personalised Maldivian hospitality and soulful island settings, unveils a special Eid Escape offer, available at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu until 30 September 2025. This exclusive promotion invites guests to celebrate Eid through authentic Maldivian warmth, nature-led experiences, and generous holiday perks.
Following its recent recognition as the Best Service Resort at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to enjoy up to 40% savings on luxurious villas with private pools for a minimum three-night stay. The package includes a complimentary upgrade from bed and breakfast to half board (with breakfast and dinner), as well as a complimentary stay for two children under 12 years old. While the little ones enjoy activities in the Kids’ Corner, parents can embark on a journey of balance, rejuvenation, and inner harmony with daily sunrise or sunset yoga sessions or unwind with a relaxing treatment at the overwater Coco Spa.
During their stay, guests can discover the traditional craft of palm leaf weaving, celebrate ancient folklore and experience Maldivian culture through Koadi Kendun and Boduberu performances, enjoy henna art, tasty bites, and island vibes, and indulge in a Maldivian-Arabic fusion lunch rich in flavour. Whether guests seek solitude, adventure, or relaxation, the resort’s exceptional service and natural beauty promise a personalised, meaningful, and memorable escape as they explore the ‘Seven Wonders’ of Coco Bodu Hithi.
Meanwhile, at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, situated in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, guests can also enjoy up to 40% savings on spacious villas and a complimentary stay for two children under 12 years old. The offer includes a complimentary upgrade from half board (with breakfast and dinner) to full board (with breakfast, lunch, and dinner), as well as a complimentary stay for two children under 12 years old. Eid highlights such as traditional Boduberu performances, beach games for families, local sweet tastings and the much-anticipated Colour Party await the guests.
Beyond relaxation, guests can engage in unique and heartfelt experiences by volunteering at the resort’s Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, the first fully equipped, veterinary-run facility of its kind in the Maldives, in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. Since opening in 2017, the centre has become a sanctuary of healing and hope, caring primarily for injured olive ridley turtles.
Celebrated for its genuine Maldivian heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and commitment to sustainability, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu was named one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2024. From serene beaches and crystal-clear waters to the ideal setting for both relaxation and eco -friendly fun filled exploration, brace yourselves to discover the ‘Seven Wonders’ of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
Awards
Vilamendhoo Island Resort: A 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice winner
Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, a leading luxury resort in the Maldives, has earned an esteemed position in the top 10% of hotels worldwide according to the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. This recognition is a testament to the resort’s continued excellence in hospitality, sustainability, and guest experience, making it a premier destination for travelers seeking a tropical escape in the Indian Ocean.
The Travellers’ Choice Awards, are among the most prestigious awards in the travel industry, honoring the best hotels, resorts, and destinations based on millions of traveler reviews, opinions, and ratings on TripAdvisor. Vilamendhoo’s placement in the top 10% reflects its consistent commitment to offering unparalleled service, exceptional facilities, and a welcoming atmosphere that continues to inspire travelers from around the globe.
“It’s an incredible honor for Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa to be recognized in the top 10% of hotels worldwide,” said Mohamed Zahir, General Manager of Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa. “This award is not just a reflection of our natural surroundings and luxurious amenities but a direct result of the dedication and passion displayed by our team. Each member of our team is committed to providing personalized service and creating memorable experiences for our guests.”
Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa is known for its vibrant house reef, which draws nature lovers and marine enthusiasts alike. The resort’s eco-conscious practices, coupled with its commitment to sustainability, have played a vital role in maintaining the natural beauty of the island and ensuring that guests can connect with nature in an authentic way.
“We are deeply grateful for the heartfelt reviews from our guests,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts. “This multitude of awards is a testament to the passion, dedication, and exceptional service delivered daily by our resort teams. To have our properties recognized by travelers from around the world consecutively year after year is a remarkable achievement and reflects our ongoing mission to craft unforgettable Maldivian holidays.”
Located in the scenic South Ari Atoll, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa offers a luxurious retreat for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure. With a stunning house reef that surrounds the island, it is a haven for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts. The resort’s idyllic beaches, azure waters, and lush vegetation create an unforgettable tropical experience that combines natural beauty with ultimate comfort.
Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa has a long-standing reputation for excellence, as evidenced by its numerous accolades over the years. The resort has been a consistent winner of the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, with recognition in 2024, 2023, 2021, and 2020 for its outstanding service and guest experiences. This achievement highlights the resort’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and guest satisfaction.
In addition to being a recipient of the Travellers’ Choice Award, Vilamendhoo has also earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame in 2019, a prestigious recognition given to businesses that have earned five consecutive Certificate of Excellence Awards. Other past accolades from TripAdvisor include:
- 2024 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner
- 2023 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner
- 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner
- 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner
- 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame
- 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award
- 2016-2015 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Awards (UK)
- 2014-2012 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Awards (UK)
- 2013 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice – Top Hotels & Luxury Hotels
These accolades highlight Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa’s dedication to consistently providing exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for its guests year after year.
Discover paradise at Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa in the Maldives. With its pristine beaches, azure waters, and luxurious accommodations, Vilamendhoo offers the perfect retreat for relaxation and oceanic exploration. Nestled in the South Ari Atoll, this resort follows the cherished ‘One Island, One Resort’ concept, providing guests with a true tropical escape. Experience the magic of the Maldives with a scenic 25-minute seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport, and indulge in 184 rooms adorned in natural island style.
