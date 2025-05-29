Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to vibrant cultural celebration this Eid

Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, a leading luxury resort in the Maldives, has earned an esteemed position in the top 10% of hotels worldwide according to the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. This recognition is a testament to the resort’s continued excellence in hospitality, sustainability, and guest experience, making it a premier destination for travelers seeking a tropical escape in the Indian Ocean.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards, are among the most prestigious awards in the travel industry, honoring the best hotels, resorts, and destinations based on millions of traveler reviews, opinions, and ratings on TripAdvisor. Vilamendhoo’s placement in the top 10% reflects its consistent commitment to offering unparalleled service, exceptional facilities, and a welcoming atmosphere that continues to inspire travelers from around the globe.

“It’s an incredible honor for Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa to be recognized in the top 10% of hotels worldwide,” said Mohamed Zahir, General Manager of Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa. “This award is not just a reflection of our natural surroundings and luxurious amenities but a direct result of the dedication and passion displayed by our team. Each member of our team is committed to providing personalized service and creating memorable experiences for our guests.”

Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa is known for its vibrant house reef, which draws nature lovers and marine enthusiasts alike. The resort’s eco-conscious practices, coupled with its commitment to sustainability, have played a vital role in maintaining the natural beauty of the island and ensuring that guests can connect with nature in an authentic way.

“We are deeply grateful for the heartfelt reviews from our guests,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts. “This multitude of awards is a testament to the passion, dedication, and exceptional service delivered daily by our resort teams. To have our properties recognized by travelers from around the world consecutively year after year is a remarkable achievement and reflects our ongoing mission to craft unforgettable Maldivian holidays.”

Located in the scenic South Ari Atoll, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa offers a luxurious retreat for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure. With a stunning house reef that surrounds the island, it is a haven for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts. The resort’s idyllic beaches, azure waters, and lush vegetation create an unforgettable tropical experience that combines natural beauty with ultimate comfort.

Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa has a long-standing reputation for excellence, as evidenced by its numerous accolades over the years. The resort has been a consistent winner of the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, with recognition in 2024, 2023, 2021, and 2020 for its outstanding service and guest experiences. This achievement highlights the resort’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and guest satisfaction.

In addition to being a recipient of the Travellers’ Choice Award, Vilamendhoo has also earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame in 2019, a prestigious recognition given to businesses that have earned five consecutive Certificate of Excellence Awards. Other past accolades from TripAdvisor include:

2024 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner

2023 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner

2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner

2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner

2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame

2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award

2016-2015 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Awards (UK)

2014-2012 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Awards (UK)

2013 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice – Top Hotels & Luxury Hotels

These accolades highlight Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa’s dedication to consistently providing exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for its guests year after year.

Discover paradise at Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa in the Maldives. With its pristine beaches, azure waters, and luxurious accommodations, Vilamendhoo offers the perfect retreat for relaxation and oceanic exploration. Nestled in the South Ari Atoll, this resort follows the cherished ‘One Island, One Resort’ concept, providing guests with a true tropical escape. Experience the magic of the Maldives with a scenic 25-minute seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport, and indulge in 184 rooms adorned in natural island style.