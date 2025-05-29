News
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with cultural immersion
This June, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo invites guests to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with a deeply immersive two-day program that blends tradition, storytelling, and rare cultural craft. As part of the resort’s signature ‘Discover Local’ initiative, guests will experience some authentic side of the Maldives through culinary rituals, folklore, a Joali and palm leaves weaving sessions.
A Rare Tradition Shared: Joali Weaving
On Saturday, 7 June 2025, guests will take part in a Joali weaving workshop, where they’ll learn to create traditional coconut rope items using age-old island techniques. Joali weaving, typically passed down in island households and rarely demonstrated in hospitality settings, becomes a tactile way for guests to engage with living Maldivian heritage.
“We don’t want to just show our guests the Maldives, we want them to feel it through our traditions,” said Mohamed Irshad, Front Office Manager. “Joali weaving is one of those rare crafts that tells the story of resourcefulness, connection to nature, and island life.”
Eid Buffet and the Maali Parade
The celebration begins on Friday, 6 June, with a special Eid buffet inspired by Maldivian culinary heritage. Guests will enjoy refined versions of festive dishes made from fresh, local ingredients, a tribute to the holiday and the island’s vibrant flavors.
The following evening features the Maali Parade, a vivid, resort-led folklore procession inspired by masked figures from traditional Maldivian storytelling.
Maldivian Sandbank Picnic: A Culinary Ritual by the Sea
One of the most visually striking and sensory-rich experiences during Eid but available throughout the year, is the Sandbank Picnic. Set on a secluded sandbank, guests are welcomed with a traditional tray placed on top of tropical leaves, filled with Maldivian short eats, including:
- Gulha – Coconut and tuna fritters
- Kulhi Kaajaa – Spicy tuna bites
- Bajiya – Pastries with sweet-spicy fillings
- Rihaakuru Kaajaa – Deep, rich fish paste fritters
- Dry Fish – Smoked tuna strips
- Bodi – Coconut sweets with toddy syrup
Served with fresh coconut water, this picnic is more than a meal; it’s a cultural tasting ceremony that connects guests to the island’s culinary soul.
Year-Round Discover Local Experiences
Eid is part of a broader commitment to cultural programming at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo.
Through its Discover Local program, the resort offers guests:
- Traditional sunset fishing
- Palm leaf art
- Cultural cocktails with a local twist, crafted using indigenous ingredients and inspired by island flavors
Guests can explore a rotating menu of signature Maldivian-inspired cocktails, including:
- Maldivian Green – Gin, curry leaf-infused syrup, lemon, soda water
- Ocean Breeze – Butterfly pea flower vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple, coconut syrup
- Green Kooddoo – Rum, Malibu, pandan leaf juice, pineapple, coconut syrup
- Mirus Rita – Maldivian chili-infused tequila, lime juice, sugar, tobacco
- Coco Kurumba – Tamarind juice, whisky, coconut milk, passion fruit syrup
These handcrafted beverages add a new dimension to local discovery, allowing guests to taste the islands in an entirely new way.
Whether joining for Eid or visiting any time of year, guests at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo are invited to experience the Maldives not just as a destination, but as a living culture.
News
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to vibrant cultural celebration this Eid
This Eid al-Adha, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to step into a vibrant cultural celebration on your island playground. Embracing the spirit of togetherness and the rich heritage of the Maldives, the resort presents a joyful lineup of experiences that unite guests and Heartists in a colorful fusion of tradition and community.
The festivities begin with the Maali Parade, a local custom brought to life on the island. Guests are welcome to join Pullman’s team in this playful and symbolic procession, as traditional Maali characters, often masked and adorned, bring music, energy, and joy across the island. This unique event offers a rare glimpse into the authentic way Maldivians celebrate Eid, inviting everyone to be part of something truly local and unforgettable.
Following the parade, the rhythm of the Maldives continues with a traditional Bodu Beru performance and cultural dance, energizing the beachfront with powerful beats and communal joy. Guests are then invited to a cocktail reception at Mélange Beach, featuring a handpicked selection of tapas in a relaxed and stylish setting under the stars.
To complete the evening, the resort’s signature restaurant, Mélange, will host a special Maldivian and Asian buffet curated exclusively for Eid al-Adha. The spread features bold flavors, island-grown ingredients, and regional favorites; a culinary journey that pays tribute to the richness of the region and the festive spirit of the holiday.
For those looking to turn celebration into a luxurious escape, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa introduces an exclusive Eid al-Adha package. Priced at just AED 8,000 for two adults, the offer includes a three-night stay in a Beach Pool Villa, domestic transfers, and access to the resort’s generous all-inclusive program across six food & beverage outlets. From complimentary sunset cruises and daily water sports to an extended massage session and 50% off floating breakfasts, every detail of the package is designed to elevate your Eid getaway. It’s the perfect blend of indulgence, adventure, and cultural immersion.
At Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, every moment is designed to spark connection, celebration, and discovery. This Eid, the island becomes more than a destination. It becomes a shared experience where cultures meet, and memories are made.
Awards
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts shine in Tripadvisor’s 2025 awards
When your guests do the talking, you know you’re doing something right. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is proud to share that three of its resorts, VARU by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi, and RAAYA by Atmosphere, have earned prestigious accolades in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts celebrates its guests’ appreciation, with VARU, Kanifushi, and RAAYA earning top honours in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards.
Nestled in the North-Western edge of Malé Atoll, VARU by Atmosphere blends contemporary design with tropical flair. Recognised globally in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2025, the resort ranks among the top 1% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. Mei P. Pun, General Manager at VARU by Atmosphere says “There’s a rhythm to island life here at VARU, and it is music to our guests’ hearts, every single day. That melody is made possible by a team that moves in perfect harmony, always two steps ahead with a smile”.
One of the Maldives’ first premium all-inclusive resorts, Atmosphere Kanifushi is known for its expansive villas and exceptional culinary experiences. This year, it also wins the Best of the Best award, ranking among the top 1% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. “At Kanifushi, we craft a blissfully tropical escape where every detail matters, from thrilling water sports to unforgettable dining experiences. Behind it all is a passionate crew of stars who turn service into an art form”, says Ram Bhoyroo, General Manager at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
RAAYA by Atmosphere, the brand’s newest island escape, has quickly climbed the ranks, now recognised as in Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025, ranking among the top 10% of global listings on Tripadvisor. “We opened our doors with stories waiting to be written. And it seems our guests are writing some of the best chapters yet. Every page is crafted with heart by a dream team who give our story its soul”, says Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager at RAAYA by Atmosphere.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travellers’ favourites.
These accolades reflect not just exceptional service, but a deep commitment to creating unforgettable moments — all inspired by the Joy of Giving. From ever-evolving spa menus and innovative dining concepts to daily rituals and seasonal celebrations, the guest experience is constantly refreshed with thoughtful detail and creativity.
Take, for instance, the upcoming immersive wine events this August, in partnership with South Africa’s acclaimed Glenelly Estate, bringing the elegance of Stellenbosch to the Maldives. Held from 10–12 August at RAAYA and 14–16 August at VARU, these experiences are complimentary for in-house guests with pre-booking, under the fully inclusive RAAYA Plan™ and VARU Plan™.
For lovers of exceptional cuisine, Atmosphere Kanifushi continues to shine, particularly during its much-anticipated annual ‘Just Veg’ Festival in October. Curated by renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio, this vibrant celebration of plant-based dining elevates vegetarian cuisine to a truly gourmet affair.
At Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, joy lies in the journey, thoughtfully woven into every detail of the stay with heartfelt care.
News
Reconnect with loved ones at Coco Bodu Hithi, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu
Coco Collection, known for its personalised Maldivian hospitality and soulful island settings, unveils a special Eid Escape offer, available at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu until 30 September 2025. This exclusive promotion invites guests to celebrate Eid through authentic Maldivian warmth, nature-led experiences, and generous holiday perks.
Following its recent recognition as the Best Service Resort at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to enjoy up to 40% savings on luxurious villas with private pools for a minimum three-night stay. The package includes a complimentary upgrade from bed and breakfast to half board (with breakfast and dinner), as well as a complimentary stay for two children under 12 years old. While the little ones enjoy activities in the Kids’ Corner, parents can embark on a journey of balance, rejuvenation, and inner harmony with daily sunrise or sunset yoga sessions or unwind with a relaxing treatment at the overwater Coco Spa.
During their stay, guests can discover the traditional craft of palm leaf weaving, celebrate ancient folklore and experience Maldivian culture through Koadi Kendun and Boduberu performances, enjoy henna art, tasty bites, and island vibes, and indulge in a Maldivian-Arabic fusion lunch rich in flavour. Whether guests seek solitude, adventure, or relaxation, the resort’s exceptional service and natural beauty promise a personalised, meaningful, and memorable escape as they explore the ‘Seven Wonders’ of Coco Bodu Hithi.
Meanwhile, at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, situated in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, guests can also enjoy up to 40% savings on spacious villas and a complimentary stay for two children under 12 years old. The offer includes a complimentary upgrade from half board (with breakfast and dinner) to full board (with breakfast, lunch, and dinner), as well as a complimentary stay for two children under 12 years old. Eid highlights such as traditional Boduberu performances, beach games for families, local sweet tastings and the much-anticipated Colour Party await the guests.
Beyond relaxation, guests can engage in unique and heartfelt experiences by volunteering at the resort’s Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, the first fully equipped, veterinary-run facility of its kind in the Maldives, in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. Since opening in 2017, the centre has become a sanctuary of healing and hope, caring primarily for injured olive ridley turtles.
Celebrated for its genuine Maldivian heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and commitment to sustainability, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu was named one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2024. From serene beaches and crystal-clear waters to the ideal setting for both relaxation and eco -friendly fun filled exploration, brace yourselves to discover the ‘Seven Wonders’ of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
