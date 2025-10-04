Featured
From elves to Bond-inspired parties: Mercure Maldives Kooddoo reveals Festive Royale 2025
This festive season, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is set to host Festive Royale, a holiday celebration designed exclusively for adults, where glamour meets playful mischief and every evening offers a new story. Running from 22 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, the resort will transform into a lively stage for cheeky elves, daring parties, and sparkling celebrations that extend well beyond midnight.
Santa’s scout Elf and his companions will take charge at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, bringing mischief and energy to the celebrations. On Christmas Eve, Alita Restaurant will be transformed into a lively Elves’ playground for the Elf on a Shelf Christmas Eve Gala Dinner, followed by a DJ-led party beneath the stars. On Christmas Day, the Grinch will make a dramatic appearance, while guests will enjoy a festive breakfast, followed by indulgent lunch and dinner buffets. With the Elves in charge, the holiday mood will remain playful, spirited, and delightfully mischievous.
As the year concludes, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo will unveil Operation Countdown, a New Year’s Eve event inspired by the suave world of James Bond. The evening will begin with cocktails at the Pool Bar Deck, leading into a gala dinner marked by style, intrigue, and celebration. The night will culminate in a poolside countdown party, with DJ performances carrying the festivities into the early hours of 2026. On New Year’s Day, Alita Restaurant will welcome guests for an extended champagne brunch.
Beyond the nightly festivities, the resort will provide opportunities for both fun and rejuvenation. Guests may join pool gatherings, cocktail-making and cooking classes, or restore balance with yoga, meditation, and treatments at Suvadiva Spa. Mornings will bring ‘Elf on a Shelf’ hunts with hidden prizes, while evenings will offer reflective experiences such as sound healing under the stars, creating a balance between playful energy and mindful renewal.
Cluster General Manager, Riaan Drever, remarked: “This is the season where Elves run wild, the Grinch takes centre stage, and the New Year feels like the set of a Bond film. At Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, guests can expect celebrations that combine mischief with glamour, keeping the island alive with energy from morning hunts to late-night beats.”
This December, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo invites guests to embrace a festive playground of charm, cheek, and celebration, where no two nights are ever the same and every moment holds the promise of something unexpected.
Celebration
Siyam World unveils ten days of sports, music, dining, and Halloween spectacle
Siyam World Maldives, part of the Sun Siyam Resorts Lifestyle Collection, is preparing to host ten days of activities and entertainment from 20 to 31 October 2025. The programme will combine sports, culinary showcases, music events, and a large-scale Halloween experience.
The line-up begins with a three-day Rugby Camp from 20 to 22 October, led by England rugby player Danny Care. This will be followed by a Football Camp from 23 to 27 October, with former professionals Marco Negri, Marco Materazzi, and Ciru Caruso guiding young participants through drills, games, and training sessions.
Culinary highlights will feature Chef Junichi Tanaka and sake sommelier Yasuyuki Suzuki at the resort’s Japanese fine-dining venue, Arigato. Chef Tanaka, co-founder of Bincho Tanaka in Ito, Japan, is recognised for his approach combining charcoal cooking, fermentation, and cultural storytelling. Together with Suzuki, they will present a set menu paired with Japanese sake.
On 28 October, the resort will mark its fourth anniversary with a beachside celebration featuring DJ performances by LOVRA and Tom Zanetti. The event will create a festival-style atmosphere with live music and dancing.
For Halloween on 31 October, Siyam World will introduce a themed haunted walkthrough inspired by The Conjuring Universe. Characters including Annabelle, The Nun, La Llorona, and the Crooked Man will be featured. Guests who complete the walkthrough will be able to attend a dance performance inspired by one of the franchise’s stories, followed by a Halloween party with DJs and live acts.
Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing at Siyam World, commented: “At Siyam World, we don’t just host events, we create legendary experiences. Our fourth birthday and Halloween takeover are more than celebrations – they are experiences that continue to redefine events in the Maldives.”
Alongside the scheduled events, guests will have access to Siyam World’s wider facilities and activities, including spa treatments, watersports, horse riding, the island’s go-kart track, and the resort’s 24-hour WOW! All-Inclusive package.
The October programme reinforces Siyam World’s positioning as a resort designed for large-scale experiences, combining sports, entertainment, and dining with its ‘no-rules, just vibes’ philosophy.
Featured
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa launches ‘A Great Holiday Adventure’ festive programme
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has announced its festive season line-up, running from 22 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, under the theme A Great Holiday Adventure. The programme will feature a range of celebrations including themed dining, entertainment, wellness offerings, and activities for families.
The Christmas celebrations will draw inspiration from Dr Seuss’s Whoville, with themed décor, appearances by Santa and the ‘Grinch,’ and a series of festive experiences. The week will commence with the traditional Christmas Tree Lighting, followed by seafood feasts, grill nights, and a poolside barbecue under the stars.
On Christmas Eve, Mélange will host a Whoville-themed buffet dinner, preceded by cocktails at The HUB. Christmas Day will feature an extended dining experience with a long breakfast continuing into brunch until 3pm. Live music and daily performances will enhance the atmosphere, while Whoville characters provide entertainment throughout the celebrations.
As the year concludes, the resort will adopt the theme of The Greatest Showman. Guests will be invited to a Last Getaway Party at The HUB, leading into the New Year’s Eve Grand Spectacle Dinner at Mélange. The evening will include live performances, shows, and fireworks on Mélange Beach to mark the midnight countdown.
New Year’s Day will begin with another extended breakfast-to-brunch experience until 3pm, offering guests a relaxed start to the year.
The festive programme also includes a schedule of activities for children, ensuring younger guests are engaged while adults enjoy the wider celebrations. The Pullman Spa will offer special festive promotions, providing opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Commenting on the season, Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager, said: “Christmas here is never ordinary — we’ve invited the Grinch himself, but don’t worry, he’s only stealing the spotlight, not the holiday spirit. Then, as the countdown begins, the island flips into showtime with all the spectacle of a big top; fireworks, music, and a Grand Spectacle dinner to remember. It’s a holiday adventure where you never quite know what’s coming next, and that’s exactly the fun of it.”
From tree-lighting ceremonies to fireworks, Whoville Wonderland to the Grand Spectacle, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa aims to create memorable festive experiences for guests celebrating the season on the island.
Cooking
Journey Through the Vines: Dusit Thani Maldives launches two-night culinary collaboration
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced ‘A Journey Through the Vines,’ a two-night wine dinner series presented in collaboration with Ilaria Felluga and Liquid Concept. The events will take place at the resort’s beachfront restaurant, Sea Grill.
On 25 October 2025, the programme will begin with the Old-World Wine Dinner. Guests will experience a curated multi-course menu paired with celebrated vintages from Europe’s renowned wine regions. The evening will highlight the enduring connection between Old World terroir and fine dining.
The second event, the Ilaria Felluga Wine Dinner, will be held on 27 October 2025. Hosted by Ilaria Felluga, sixth-generation leader of her family’s distinguished wineries and recognised by Forbes as an Italian Excellence Under 40, the evening will feature her family’s signature wines. Each vintage will be paired with a specially designed island-inspired menu that reflects both tradition and innovation.
Both dinners offer discerning travellers the opportunity to enjoy world-class wines alongside bespoke menus in the setting of Baa Atoll, complemented by the distinctive Thai-Maldivian hospitality of Dusit Thani Maldives.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, commented: “We are proud to offer our guests the opportunity to savour two distinct wine journeys in the idyllic setting of Baa Atoll. Partnering with Ilaria Felluga and Liquid Concept allows us to showcase exceptional vintages alongside inspired cuisine, creating memorable evenings that celebrate both heritage and innovation.”
Situated within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives combines Thai heritage with Maldivian warmth, offering a strong sense of place. The Journey Through the Vines series reflects the resort’s commitment to delivering immersive culinary experiences for luxury travellers in the Maldives.
