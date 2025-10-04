From elves to Bond-inspired parties: Mercure Maldives Kooddoo reveals Festive Royale 2025

This festive season, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is set to host Festive Royale, a holiday celebration designed exclusively for adults, where glamour meets playful mischief and every evening offers a new story. Running from 22 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, the resort will transform into a lively stage for cheeky elves, daring parties, and sparkling celebrations that extend well beyond midnight.

Santa’s scout Elf and his companions will take charge at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, bringing mischief and energy to the celebrations. On Christmas Eve, Alita Restaurant will be transformed into a lively Elves’ playground for the Elf on a Shelf Christmas Eve Gala Dinner, followed by a DJ-led party beneath the stars. On Christmas Day, the Grinch will make a dramatic appearance, while guests will enjoy a festive breakfast, followed by indulgent lunch and dinner buffets. With the Elves in charge, the holiday mood will remain playful, spirited, and delightfully mischievous.

As the year concludes, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo will unveil Operation Countdown, a New Year’s Eve event inspired by the suave world of James Bond. The evening will begin with cocktails at the Pool Bar Deck, leading into a gala dinner marked by style, intrigue, and celebration. The night will culminate in a poolside countdown party, with DJ performances carrying the festivities into the early hours of 2026. On New Year’s Day, Alita Restaurant will welcome guests for an extended champagne brunch.

Beyond the nightly festivities, the resort will provide opportunities for both fun and rejuvenation. Guests may join pool gatherings, cocktail-making and cooking classes, or restore balance with yoga, meditation, and treatments at Suvadiva Spa. Mornings will bring ‘Elf on a Shelf’ hunts with hidden prizes, while evenings will offer reflective experiences such as sound healing under the stars, creating a balance between playful energy and mindful renewal.

Cluster General Manager, Riaan Drever, remarked: “This is the season where Elves run wild, the Grinch takes centre stage, and the New Year feels like the set of a Bond film. At Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, guests can expect celebrations that combine mischief with glamour, keeping the island alive with energy from morning hunts to late-night beats.”

This December, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo invites guests to embrace a festive playground of charm, cheek, and celebration, where no two nights are ever the same and every moment holds the promise of something unexpected.