Siyam World unveils ten days of sports, music, dining, and Halloween spectacle

Siyam World Maldives, part of the Sun Siyam Resorts Lifestyle Collection, is preparing to host ten days of activities and entertainment from 20 to 31 October 2025. The programme will combine sports, culinary showcases, music events, and a large-scale Halloween experience.

The line-up begins with a three-day Rugby Camp from 20 to 22 October, led by England rugby player Danny Care. This will be followed by a Football Camp from 23 to 27 October, with former professionals Marco Negri, Marco Materazzi, and Ciru Caruso guiding young participants through drills, games, and training sessions.

Culinary highlights will feature Chef Junichi Tanaka and sake sommelier Yasuyuki Suzuki at the resort’s Japanese fine-dining venue, Arigato. Chef Tanaka, co-founder of Bincho Tanaka in Ito, Japan, is recognised for his approach combining charcoal cooking, fermentation, and cultural storytelling. Together with Suzuki, they will present a set menu paired with Japanese sake.

On 28 October, the resort will mark its fourth anniversary with a beachside celebration featuring DJ performances by LOVRA and Tom Zanetti. The event will create a festival-style atmosphere with live music and dancing.

For Halloween on 31 October, Siyam World will introduce a themed haunted walkthrough inspired by The Conjuring Universe. Characters including Annabelle, The Nun, La Llorona, and the Crooked Man will be featured. Guests who complete the walkthrough will be able to attend a dance performance inspired by one of the franchise’s stories, followed by a Halloween party with DJs and live acts.

Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing at Siyam World, commented: “At Siyam World, we don’t just host events, we create legendary experiences. Our fourth birthday and Halloween takeover are more than celebrations – they are experiences that continue to redefine events in the Maldives.”

Alongside the scheduled events, guests will have access to Siyam World’s wider facilities and activities, including spa treatments, watersports, horse riding, the island’s go-kart track, and the resort’s 24-hour WOW! All-Inclusive package.

The October programme reinforces Siyam World’s positioning as a resort designed for large-scale experiences, combining sports, entertainment, and dining with its ‘no-rules, just vibes’ philosophy.