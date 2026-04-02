Coca-Cola Maldives launches World Cup-themed promotion

Coca-Cola Maldives is turning up the excitement with the launch of its 2026 football campaign, bringing fans across the country a season packed with prizes, shared moments and exciting ways to celebrate the game together.

As the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins, Coca-Cola Maldives is inviting consumers to join in the fun with a campaign built around everything that makes football special: the anticipation, the matchday thrill, the watch parties, the celebrations and the memories made along the way.

From March to May, consumers in the Maldives will have the chance to take part in the Coca-Cola Maldives FIFA World Cup 2026 promotion, with weekly prizes, branded merchandise and a grand prize experience linked to one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

As part of the campaign, Coca-Cola Maldives is rolling out the UTC Promo from March 21 to May 24, giving consumers even more ways to be part of the football excitement. Special promotional packs will feature a unique code either under the cap or under the tab, depending on the product format. For 500ml, 1.25L and 2L PET bottles, codes will appear under the special Golden Caps on Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta Orange and Fanta Strawberry. For 330ml cans, codes will appear under the tab on Coca-Cola. Consumers can enter by sending the code via SMS to 2626 for the chance to win a range of prizes throughout the campaign period.

The promotion will run across 330ml cans as well as 500ml, 1.25L and 2L PET bottles, making it easy for consumers to join in whether they are picking up a drink for themselves, sharing with friends, or stocking up for a matchday gathering. With multiple participating brands and pack formats included in the promotion, Coca-Cola Maldives is creating more opportunities for consumers across the country to take part in the campaign and enjoy the football season together.

At the top tier, eight winners will receive an all-expenses-paid experience for two to watch a FIFA World Cup match live, creating a once-in-a-lifetime football moment. Under Tier 2, 60 winners will receive Coca-Cola branded mini-coolers, while 120 winners will take home Coca-Cola branded football-shaped personal coolers. Under Tier 3, 180 winners will receive Coke and FIFA branded footballs, adding even more play and energy to the season.

Adding a live moment to the excitement, the first set of winners will be announced on ICE TV on April 6 at 9pm, with winner announcements continuing every week throughout the promotion. This weekly reveal is set to bring an added sense of anticipation and shared excitement as the campaign unfolds across the Maldives.

The campaign is designed to bring fans closer to the game and make every football moment even more enjoyable. Whether it is watching a match with family at home, catching the action with friends at a café, or picking up a favourite Coca-Cola pack from a neighbourhood store, Coca-Cola Maldives aims to be part of the moments that make football season unforgettable.

“Football has a way of bringing people together like nothing else, and that is what inspired this campaign,” said Mario Perera, Country Head for Sri Lanka and the Maldives. “In the Maldives, the game is enjoyed in such a lively and social way, and Coca-Cola Maldives wanted to create a campaign that feels fun, relevant and easy for people to be part of. It is about celebrating the season, enjoying the experience with others, and giving fans something extra to look forward to.”

Adding to the excitement, Coca-Cola Maldives will also launch collectible country packs in the Maldives from May to July, giving fans the chance to celebrate the global game in a new way. Inspired by some of football’s most recognised nations, these limited-edition packs will bring a colourful and collectible twist to the season.

Across the Maldives, Coca-Cola Maldives will work with retail partners to bring the campaign to life through in-store visibility, promotional touchpoints and selected local activations that capture the spirit of football and community.

“The Maldives is a unique market, and Coca-Cola Maldives wanted this campaign to connect with the way people here enjoy football, together, with energy, and with a real sense of occasion. Coca-Cola Maldives is excited to bring that spirit to life in the months ahead,” added Mario Perera.

This marks the start of Coca-Cola Maldives’ 2026 journey in the market. With more fan moments, more excitement and more ways to join in still to come, Coca-Cola Maldives is looking forward to celebrating the football season with consumers across the country.