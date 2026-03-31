Michael Owen leads Easter football camp at Avani+ Fares Maldives

Avani+ Fares Maldives has launched the 2026 edition of its football camp with former England striker Michael Owen, marking the return of the programme following its introduction last year. The camp, which began on 30 March, will run until 3 April as part of the resort’s Easter programme.

The programme opened with a family cocktail and mocktail evening, bringing together participating families and setting the tone for the multi-day event. More than 30 children and teenagers are taking part in the camp, which features daily training sessions led by Owen alongside a team of assistant coaches.

The camp is designed for children aged 5 to 13 and focuses on structured coaching sessions aimed at developing core football skills, including dribbling, passing, positioning and teamwork. Sessions are tailored to different age groups and ability levels, with an emphasis on participation and engagement.

The programme also incorporates a range of complementary activities beyond the pitch, aligning with the resort’s broader family-focused Easter offering. These include recreational activities for children and teenagers, as well as shared experiences for families, positioning the camp as part of a wider holiday programme rather than a standalone training initiative.

At the conclusion of the camp, participants are scheduled to receive certificates and medals, with additional opportunities for meet-and-greet sessions, autograph signings and photo sessions with Owen.

“Coming back to Avani+ Fares Maldives feels like a natural next step after the energy and enthusiasm we saw at the first camp,” Owen said. “It is a special environment for families and the camp is all about helping kids build confidence, develop their skills and most importantly enjoy the game together. I am really looking forward to being back on the island in 2026.”

Avani+ Fares Maldives first introduced the football camp in 2025 as part of its efforts to expand its experiential programming for families. The return of the camp for a second year reflects continued demand for sports-led guest experiences within resort settings in the Maldives, particularly during peak holiday periods such as Easter.

Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Avani+ Fares Maldives has positioned its Easter programme around a mix of sport, wellness and family-oriented activities, with the football camp serving as a central feature of this year’s lineup.