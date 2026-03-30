Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces new treatments at Ocean Spa

Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part of the Privé Collection within the House of Sun Siyam, enhances its wellness offering with a variety of curated treatments at Ocean Spa, bringing together Maldivian heritage, time-honoured healing practices, and personalised spa journeys.

Available daily, these treatments range from Haveeru Harmony – The Iruveli Ritual, a signature couple’s experience inspired by island twilight, to Nirvana, an Ayurvedic therapy combining Abhyanga and Shirodhara, and the Hiyala Head & Scalp Massage, a locally inspired treatment rooted in traditional coconut oil rituals. Each experience is designed to restore balance, encourage reconnection, and deepen the resort’s holistic approach to wellbeing.

Haveeru Harmony – The Iruveli Ritual

This 150-minute couple’s experience is timed to coincide with the island’s transition into evening, drawing inspiration from the calm and stillness of a Maldivian twilight. Designed as a private experience for couples, the treatment brings together key elements of a full spa journey, including exfoliation, massage, and hydrotherapy. It is curated with couples in mind, creating a more intimate approach to relaxation and shared wellbeing. With only one session available per day, the ritual is positioned as one of the most exclusive offerings within the Ocean Spa’s wellness portfolio.

Ayurveda Treatment Nirvana

Ayurveda forms an integral part of the wellness philosophy at Ocean Spa, offering time-honoured therapies designed to restore balance between body and mind. Building on this, Nirvana offers a 90-minute treatment that focuses on full-body balance, combining both Abhyanga and Shirodhara therapies. The treatment uses warm herbal oils to support circulation, ease physical tension, and promote mental clarity. Designed to restore equilibrium, it reflects the spa’s continued emphasis on holistic wellbeing.

Hiyala Head & Scalp Massage

Rooted in local tradition, this massage offers a 50-minute treatment inspired by Maldivian beauty rituals passed down through generations. Using homemade coconut oil prepared on the island, the treatment focuses on nourishing the scalp and strengthening hair while offering protection against the effects of sun and saltwater. Guests may also witness and take part in the coconut oil-making process during the resort’s Maldivian Roots experiences, connecting the treatment to its cultural origins.

Through this curated collection, Ocean Spa at Sun Siyam Iru Veli continues to evolve its wellness offering, blending global techniques with local knowledge to create treatments that are both meaningful and restorative.

For more information and to book your tropical island getaway, please visit Sun Siyam Iru Veli Offers page.