News
Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces new treatments at Ocean Spa
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part of the Privé Collection within the House of Sun Siyam, enhances its wellness offering with a variety of curated treatments at Ocean Spa, bringing together Maldivian heritage, time-honoured healing practices, and personalised spa journeys.
Available daily, these treatments range from Haveeru Harmony – The Iruveli Ritual, a signature couple’s experience inspired by island twilight, to Nirvana, an Ayurvedic therapy combining Abhyanga and Shirodhara, and the Hiyala Head & Scalp Massage, a locally inspired treatment rooted in traditional coconut oil rituals. Each experience is designed to restore balance, encourage reconnection, and deepen the resort’s holistic approach to wellbeing.
Haveeru Harmony – The Iruveli Ritual
This 150-minute couple’s experience is timed to coincide with the island’s transition into evening, drawing inspiration from the calm and stillness of a Maldivian twilight. Designed as a private experience for couples, the treatment brings together key elements of a full spa journey, including exfoliation, massage, and hydrotherapy. It is curated with couples in mind, creating a more intimate approach to relaxation and shared wellbeing. With only one session available per day, the ritual is positioned as one of the most exclusive offerings within the Ocean Spa’s wellness portfolio.
Ayurveda Treatment Nirvana
Ayurveda forms an integral part of the wellness philosophy at Ocean Spa, offering time-honoured therapies designed to restore balance between body and mind. Building on this, Nirvana offers a 90-minute treatment that focuses on full-body balance, combining both Abhyanga and Shirodhara therapies. The treatment uses warm herbal oils to support circulation, ease physical tension, and promote mental clarity. Designed to restore equilibrium, it reflects the spa’s continued emphasis on holistic wellbeing.
Hiyala Head & Scalp Massage
Rooted in local tradition, this massage offers a 50-minute treatment inspired by Maldivian beauty rituals passed down through generations. Using homemade coconut oil prepared on the island, the treatment focuses on nourishing the scalp and strengthening hair while offering protection against the effects of sun and saltwater. Guests may also witness and take part in the coconut oil-making process during the resort’s Maldivian Roots experiences, connecting the treatment to its cultural origins.
Through this curated collection, Ocean Spa at Sun Siyam Iru Veli continues to evolve its wellness offering, blending global techniques with local knowledge to create treatments that are both meaningful and restorative.
For more information and to book your tropical island getaway, please visit Sun Siyam Iru Veli Offers page.
Cooking
Anantara Veli Maldives continues Michelin guest chef series with female lineup
Ventive Hospitality Limited continues with the fourth edition of its Michelin Star Guest Chef Series at Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, featuring exclusive dining experiences from world-class chef residencies. This year’s edition features an all-female lineup of Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs from across the globe, reflecting the company’s continued focus on delivering differentiated, experience-led offerings while championing greater diversity in global cuisine and gastronomy.
The Michelin Star Guest Chef Series is a proprietary platform developed by Ventive to drive premium guest engagement, strengthen brand equity, and enhance culinary capabilities across its hospitality portfolio. Through this initiative, the company integrates global culinary expertise into its operations while creating high-value, experience-driven propositions for its guests.
At Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, the series is being delivered through curated formats including exclusive tasting menus, collaborative dining experiences, and interactive engagements. These are designed to deepen guest interaction, increase on-property spend, and reinforce the positioning of Ventive’s assets as destinations for experiential luxury.
The participating chefs represent a cross-section of leading culinary markets across Europe and Asia, bringing diverse perspectives shaped by innovation, technique, and cultural storytelling. The all-female lineup further underscores a progressive shift within the global culinary landscape and aligns with Ventive’s commitment to enabling broader representation within the industry.
Residencies Already Completed
Chef Caterina Ceraudo kicked off the series in January, bringing her Calabrian-rooted cuisine that reflects the landscapes and traditions of Southern Italy through a contemporary lens. Known for her thoughtful approach to ingredients and refined techniques, her dishes honoured the connection between land, heritage, and modern Italian creativity.
Chef Gabriela Chamorro brought the vibrant spirit of Dubai’s cosmopolitan dining scene to the island last February. Her residency showcased bold flavours and contemporary flair, with standout dishes such as a Buñuelo with tuna tartare, guava jam, and black garlic aioli, balancing sweetness, richness, and bright coastal notes in a single elegant creation.
Upcoming Residencies
Chef Kelly Rangama, a Michelin-starred chef and winner of Top Chef France, is known for weaving her Creole heritage into refined French cuisine. Her signature Rougail Saucisse elevates the beloved Réunion Island classic of smoky sausage, tomato, and aromatic spices with contemporary finesse.
Chef Emily Roux, of the legendary Roux family, brings elegant and inventive French-inspired cuisine to the series. Having earned her Michelin star through her restaurant Caractère in London, Chef Emily holds a proud place within one of Britain’s most iconic culinary dynasties. Her seared John Dory with beurre blanc and seasonal vegetables showcases her refined technique and mastery of balanced, expressive flavours.
Chef Nao Motohashi of Restaurant JULIA brings the precision and quiet elegance of Japanese cuisine to the series. Known for her refined approach to seasonal ingredients and meticulous technique, Chef Nao creates dishes that balance purity, harmony, and visual artistry. Her cooking reflects the philosophy of Japanese gastronomy, where flavour, texture, and presentation come together in thoughtful simplicity —offering guests a dining experience that is both delicate and deeply expressive.
Rising Chefs
Expanding the chef list beyond its usual Michelin-starred lineup, visiting chefs for the rest of the year include Chef Iris Jordan Martin of Restaurant Ansils in Aragón, Spain, winner of the 2025 Michelin Guide Young Chef Award; Chef Ash Valenzuela-Heeger of Riverine Rabbit in Birmingham, UK; and Chef Niyati Rao of Ekaa in Bombay, India.
“As a hospitality platform, our focus is on building assets that stand out through differentiated experiences. Culinary plays a central role in that strategy. The Guest Chef Series enables us to bring together global talent, local context, and immersive formats to create experiences that go beyond traditional dining. The all-female lineup this year is both timely and important, reflecting the changing dynamics of the global culinary industry while reinforcing our commitment to inclusive growth,” said Ranjit Batra, Chief Executive Officer, Ventive Hospitality Limited.
“We’re excited to have an all-female lineup this year. The culinary scene is a male-dominated industry, but there are many female chefs out there whom we believe deserve the same recognition and our team of chefs would benefit tremendously from this experience,” said Chef Francis Purification, Culinary Director, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort.
“Each residency features collaborative dinners with our chefs, cooking classes and a long table dinner, hosted by a member of our family, allowing guests to engage not only with delicious food but with the stories and inspirations behind it.”
Awards
Villa Park recognised with CHECK24 Top Hotel Award
Villa Park has been recognised with the CHECK24 Top Hotel Award 2026, awarded based on outstanding guest reviews submitted on the CHECK24 platform. The award reflects strong guest satisfaction and reinforces Villa Park’s growing visibility in the German-speaking travel market.
As part of the recognition, Villa Park will be featured with the official Top Hotel Award seal on CHECK24’s travel portal, supporting traveller confidence and strengthening the resort’s positioning across the DACH region. CHECK24 is one of Germany’s best-known travel comparison platforms, and the award is positioned to provide additional exposure through their hotel and package holiday listings.
Villa Park is widely known as a vibrant tropical escape for families, combining lush island greenery and bright lagoon views with a strong mix of experiences. From year-round whale shark encounters in the South Ari region to signature moments like treetop dining at ZERO, the resort offers a wide variety of ways to spend the day. Its broad range of family-friendly accommodation also makes it a natural choice for couples, groups, and multigenerational travel.
The CHECK24 Top Hotel Award adds to Villa Park’s recent momentum in the market, alongside continued recognition across tour operator channels and positive performance on leading review platforms used by German-speaking travellers.
Action
Six Senses Kanuhura participates in international COASTS Project on blue carbon ecosystems
Six Senses Kanuhura is participating in the COASTS Project, a global research initiative dedicated to understanding and strengthening coastal resilience through the study of blue carbon ecosystems. By supporting this international collaboration, the resort reinforces its ongoing commitment to marine conservation and sustainable stewardship of the fragile ecosystems that define the Maldives.
Funded under Horizon Europe 2023 by EUSPA Space, the COASTS Project is led by EOMAP, a Fugro company, and brings together a consortium of partners including Submaris and the Maldives Space Research Organisation (MSRO). The initiative focuses on the study of seagrass and mangrove ecosystems, exploring their interaction with coastal hazards and their capacity for carbon sequestration.
The project spans three key locations globally: the Baltic Sea in Germany, Chausey Island in France, and the Maldives. Within the Maldives, research is conducted across two sites in Noonu Atoll, and Six Senses Kanuhura in Lhaviyani Atoll.
At the resort, research activities take place across the reef flat and lagoon, encompassing seagrass mapping, ecological surveys, and sediment core sampling. These efforts aim to deepen scientific understanding of how seagrass meadows contribute to coastal protection, support marine biodiversity, and store carbon. Findings from the COASTS Project are expected to inform key stakeholders in developing evidence-based approaches to seagrass conservation and management.
“There is still a lot to be studied about seagrass ecosystems,” says Philipp Schubert, the Submaris team lead for COASTS. “Through the COASTS surveys in the Maldives, we aim provide crucial in situ data on seagrass health, extent, and functionality, helping to improve models and ultimately support sustainable management of these coastal habitats.”
In parallel with its involvement in the COASTS Project, the resort’s in-house marine biologist James Cordery and the sustainability team actively advocate for the protection of seagrass ecosystems in the Maldives. Recognised as vital habitats for marine life and important natural carbon sinks, seagrass meadows remain undervalued. Through guest engagement and educational initiatives, the team works to shift perceptions, fostering greater appreciation and advocacy for these critical habitats.
“At Six Senses Kanuhura, we believe that meaningful conservation begins with awareness and connection,” says Alicia Graham, General Manager. “Seagrass is a quiet yet powerful force beneath the surface, protecting our shores and nurturing marine life. Through our collaboration with the COASTS Project, we are proud to support research that not only advances science but also helps people see the beauty and value of these underwater meadows.”
Through this collaboration, Six Senses Kanuhura continues to champion a more thoughtful and science-driven relationship with the ocean, one that prioritises awareness, responsibility, and long-term care for the interconnected ecosystems surrounding the island.
Encompassing three private islands, Six Senses Kanuhura is known for being home to the finest beaches in the Maldives. The 85 spacious and elegant beachfront, family, and overwater pool villas enjoy a turquoise lagoon at their feet, which is home to resident turtles and marine life. Adventures abound in this paradise found, with food, fun, family moments, and new friends for moments of connection, and peaceful seclusion.
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