Asia’s top mixology talent to lead cocktail takeover at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll

JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort invites guests to discover an immersive three-night cocktail journey this June, featuring acclaimed mixologist Navjot Singh. Taking place across the resort’s distinctive venues from June 17 to 19, 2026, the exclusive bar takeover will present a curated series of innovative tropical cocktail experiences inspired by island living, craftsmanship, and storytelling.

Led by Navjot Singh, Beverage Program Leader at Lair Bar, the experience brings one of Asia’s most celebrated contemporary cocktail programs to the Maldives. Recognised as No. 8 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, Lair Bar is renowned for its innovative approach to mixology, blending luxury spirits, creativity, and immersive storytelling. Navjot himself was recently crowned World Class India 2025, cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s leading talents.

Joining him is Nakul Dev, Senior Bartender at LAIR BAR, whose creative approach is deeply inspired by the flavours and ingredients of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. With over six years of experience in hospitality and cocktails, Nakul is known for crafting ingredient-driven drinks that reflect the essence of the mountains and local produce from his hometown. His passion for flavour development and exploration of new techniques brings an additional layer of creativity and depth to the collaboration.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the takeover will unfold across three distinct venues, each offering its own atmosphere and cocktail narrative. At Nikkei Bar, guests will enjoy an exclusive sunset activation where thoughtfully crafted cocktails elevate golden-hour moments with refined tropical flavours and interactive guest experiences. Wahoo Bar will host an elegant beachfront evening inspired by the serenity of the coast, pairing curated tropical cocktails with breathtaking sunset views and laid-back sophistication. The final experience will take place at JW Garden, where a “Garden to Glass” concept celebrates locally grown ingredients such as basil, lemongrass, and pandan, highlighting sustainability and creating an immersive journey.

“We are thrilled to welcome Navjot Singh to JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort for this exclusive guest bartender series,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager. “His expertise, creativity, and dedication to craft reflect our commitment to offering guests immersive moments that are aligned with our philosophy of contemporary luxury.”

Each cocktail hour has been carefully designed to reflect the spirit of the island through a contemporary lens, blending tropical influences with modern techniques and storytelling. Through this collaboration, JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort continues to elevate its culinary and beverage programming, offering guests meaningful and memorable experiences rooted in connection, discovery, and craftsmanship.

Learn more about JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort here.