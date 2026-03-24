A new approach to family travel at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

As multigenerational travel continues to shape luxury hospitality, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers a considered response with experiences designed for every age group. From duplex villas that provide both shared and private living spaces, to an immersive children’s program and the interactive JW Garden, the resort addresses the evolving needs of modern families. Parents and grandparents are equally prioritised, with serene escapes such as the adults-only infinity pool and dining experiences that elegantly balance family-friendly atmosphere with refined culinary artistry.

Set within the natural beauty of the Shaviyani Atoll, the resort reflects a broader shift towards more intentional, experience-led family travel in the Maldives.

Architectural Harmony for Families

At the centre of this offering are the resort’s duplex villas, meticulously crafted designed to accommodate multigenerational living. Spanning two levels, these villas introduce a natural separation between shared and private spaces, allowing families to gather with ease while preserving individual retreat. Available across both overwater and beachfront settings, each villas features expansive indoor-outdoor living areas, private pools, and panoramic views, creating an environment that feels both spacious and intuitively personal. In a destination often defined by one-bedroom villa concepts, this layout presents a more considered approach to family stays in the Maldives.

Discovery and Education at the JW Garden

Rooted in the resort’s “Stay in the Moment” philosophy, the JW Garden serves as a sensory sanctuary where families can reconnect with nature. Beyond providing fresh, seasonal ingredients for the resort’s kitchens, the garden offers a unique educational platform for younger guests. Through the kids’ program, children are invited to participate in hands-on gardening, learning about local flora and the journey from “Garden to Table”.

Immersive Play for Every Age

At the heart of the family offering, the Family by JW – Little Griffins Kids’ Club presents an immersive underwater-inspired world, complete with its signature pirate ship. A weekly program of over 100 activities encourages creativity and discovery, from pizza and smoothie-making to interactive treasure hunts. Extended opening hours provide flexibility for families, alongside the added benefit of complimentary dining for children.

Beyond the kids’ experience, the resort caters to every generation. A dedicated Teens Lounge, equipped with PlayStation 5, air hockey, and foosball, offers a social space tailored to older children, while adults can retreat to Pool 18, the resort’s adults-only infinity pool. The Horizon Pool, overlooking uninterrupted ocean views, provides a more relaxed setting for families to gather.

Families can explore the island with ease through complimentary bicycles available for both adults and children, encouraging a gentle pace of discovery. The Horizon Pool, overlooking uninterrupted ocean views, provides a relaxed setting for shared moments, while Pool 18, the adults-only infinity pool, offers a more tranquil retreat.

Culinary Journey

Culinary experiences across the resort reflect a balanced approach to family dining, ensuring everyone finds something delightful to savour. Each restaurant features dedicated children’s menus, deliberately curated to include nutritious and appealing options that cater to young taste buds. Dining at our resort is not just about the food, it’s about bringing families together. The menus are curated to offer a range of flavours, from comfort food classics to more adventurous culinary options across the restaurants. One of the most enchanting experiences is the Boduberu night on the beach, where families can indulge in authentic Maldivian cuisine while enjoying traditional drumming. The communal dining setup fosters a festival-like atmosphere, transforming an evening into a cherished family gathering.

“Families today are seeking more than just space, they are looking for meaningful ways to reconnect across generations,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “Our approach is centred on creating an environment where both shared experiences and personal moments can coexist”.

A Legacy of Island Living

With 60 spacious villas, each featuring a private pool and panoramic views of the turquoise waters. Guests can choose between beachfront serenity or the tranquillity of overwater living. Attentive service by a personal Thakuru (butler), ensuring every detail is tailored to their needs. Additionally, guests are also invited to explore the natural beauty of the island by bicycle, encouraging unhurried discovery across the island’s lush pathways.