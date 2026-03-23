Sirru Fen Fushi celebrates Eid with focus on heritage and guest experiences

Eid at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort unfolded this year as a heartfelt celebration of connection, reflection, and Maldivian heritage, bringing guests together through two days of meaningful experiences designed to honour the spirit of the holiday.

From the first morning of Eid, families gathered over generous breakfast spreads and continued to reconnect throughout the day with celebratory dining offerings that wove together shared traditions and island flavours. As evening arrived, the resort invited guests to slow down under the open sky–stargazing by the shoreline, floating sound- healing sessions by the lagoon, and gentle sunrise and sunset yoga created quiet spaces for gratitude and presence.

The festivities continued across the island with immersive activities for all ages. Guests joined friendly football matches and a junior football camp, explored new skills in hands-on cooking classes, centred mind and body through Muay Thai practice, and took part in light-hearted competitions such as kayaking and archery. Beyond the resort, those eager to discover local life ventured on guided island visits, while evenings resonated with Maldivian folklore storytelling and the rhythm of the traditional Boduberu performance, bringing the cultural heartbeat of Eid to life.

Honouring Maldivian Heritage

A highlight of this year’s celebrations was the Eid cultural showcase at Raha Market on the 20th of March. The space was transformed into a traditional Fange, a handcrafted palm-thatched hut, where guests could explore skills and tools that once formed the backbone of daily life across the Maldives.

Artisans demonstrated Hanu lathe, how it is used in the sharpening of the Kathivalhi chopping blade, and the versatile Furoa axe, offering insight into craftsmanship passed down through generations. Guests observed the intricate Roanu Veshun technique of coir rope braiding and the delicate Fangi Vinun craft of weaving coconut fronds into kajan roofing, a once-essential, fully renewable building material.

The experience continued with traditional hand-milling of grains–wheat, finger millet, and rice, recalling a time before modern conveniences. The hut glowed with the warm flicker of Faanoozu oil lamps, a reminder of the simplicity of island life before the arrival of electricity.

No Maldivian celebration is complete without hedhika, and guests enjoyed freshly prepared favourites such as gulha, bajiya, masroshi, and keemiya, each carrying the flavours of home kitchens and long-held family recipes.

A Night to Remember

Children brought joyful energy to the festivities with a special Eid parade, filling the island with colour and excitement. As the evening closed, guests gathered along the shoreline to watch the Eid moon rise over the ocean–a quiet, luminous moment that captured the essence of the celebration: gratitude, unity and the timeless beauty of island life.

This year’s Eid at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort was more than an event, it was a shared experience woven from culture, community, and the simple joy of being together. The resort looks forward to welcoming guests again next year to continue this cherished tradition.

For further information and reservations, please visit https://sirrufenfushi.com/ or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.