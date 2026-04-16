COMO Maalifushi highlights uncrowded surf access across southern atolls

COMO Maalifushi presents a considered approach to surfing in the Maldives—one shaped by access, expertise, and the quiet privilege of space.

Located in the remote Thaa Atoll, the resort offers entry to a network of lesser-travelled breaks across the southern atolls, where consistent Indian Ocean swells meet uncrowded line-ups. Here, surfing unfolds without urgency—guided by natural rhythm rather than routine.

At the core of the experience is COMO Maalifushi’s long-standing partnership with Tropicsurf, daily sessions are shaped by real-time ocean conditions, with coaching that adapts intuitively to each guest—whether taking to the water for the first time or refining technique across more complex reef formations.

Guests are given access to a curated selection of breaks across Thaa Atoll, Laamu Atoll and Dhaalu Atoll—each offering a distinct character. From the long, forgiving rides of Farms to the more technical, fast-moving rights of ‘Machine’, the programme is designed to evolve with both conditions and capability.

“Surfing at COMO Maalifushi is defined by its sense of space and possibility,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives. “Our location allows access to some of the Maldives’ most consistent yet uncrowded waves, and through our partnership with Tropicsurf, we’re able to offer an experience that is both highly personalised and quietly exceptional—true to COMO’s way of doing things.”

The season, which runs from April through October, brings steady swells from the southern Indian Ocean. Yet beyond seasonality, it is the absence of crowds that defines the experience—allowing guests to engage with the ocean on their own terms.

Surfing at COMO Maalifushi sits naturally within the wider rhythm of the island. Time in the water is balanced with restorative treatments at the COMO Shambhala Retreat, unhurried dining, and the simplicity of island life—creating a sense of flow between activity and stillness.

Here, surfing is guided with care, framed by nature, and experienced without excess.

For more information, please visit the resort’s website.