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COMO Cocoa Island blends wellness and ocean experiences for guests
There is a moment, just after arrival at COMO Cocoa Island, when everything softens. Time loosens its grip. The horizon stretches and the only sound is the tide shifting gently beneath your villa.
At COMO Cocoa Island, experiences are not designed to impress, but to unfold. Each one invites guests to rediscover a slower rhythm—guided by water, light, and instinct.
Where the Ocean Becomes the Guide
The island’s house reef lies just steps from each villa—a living, breathing ecosystem that reveals itself gradually. Slip into the water, and the world shifts: parrotfish flicker past, reef sharks glide at a distance, and turtles move with unhurried grace.
Further afield, journeys into deeper waters bring guests face-to-face with nurse sharks in the nearby atolls—encounters that feel both grounding and quietly exhilarating.
For those who choose to dive, the surrounding sites offer dramatic topographies—caves, channels, and coral walls—each shaped by currents that have moved through these waters long before the first footprints touched the island.
Drifting Towards Stillness
Back above the surface, experiences take on a different pace.
A private sandbank emerges from the horizon—untouched, impossibly white. Here, lunch is served with nothing but the gentle rhythm of waves in the background. There are no interruptions, no schedules. Just a sense of being suspended between sea and open sky.
As the day fades, traditional dhoni boats set out across the lagoon. The light softens. The ocean reflects gold, then amber, then deep blue. Sometimes, dolphins appear—not as spectacle, but as part of the natural rhythm of the place.
Wellbeing, Without Boundaries
At COMO Cocoa Island, wellness is not confined within walls. It exists in the spaces between. Morning yoga unfolds overlooking the ocean. Breathing slows in time with the tide and sandbank meditation becomes instinctive—guided by wind, warmth, and the steady presence of the sea.
The COMO Shambhala Retreat complements this with therapies that are precise yet intuitive—designed not to transform, but to restore.
A Philosophy of Less, Perfected
“Cocoa Island has never been about doing more—it’s about feeling more, with less,”says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives. “What makes this island special is its restraint. We don’t try to fill every moment—we allow space for the ocean, for stillness, for genuine connection. Guests leave not because they’ve done everything, but because they’ve experienced something real.”
An Island That Stays With You
There are no grand gestures here. No overstatement.
Instead, COMO Cocoa Island offers something increasingly rare—an experience that lingers quietly, long after departure. Not defined by what you did, but by how it made you feel. Because here, in this small corner of the Maldives, the most meaningful moments are often the simplest ones.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
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Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives introduces indoor mini golf experience
Resort experiences are increasingly shaped by the need for flexibility, with guests seeking activities that can be enjoyed beyond peak sun hours, creating a natural demand for engaging indoor spaces and particularly in tropical destinations where brief, seasonal rain showers are part of the island rhythm.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives builds on this evolving guest preference with the introduction of its new 8-hole Indoor Mini Golf Centre, adding a playful and interactive dimension to the island’s leisure offering. The space was officially unveiled at a recent opening, where a guest was invited to mark the occasion, setting the tone for an experience centred around shared enjoyment and light-hearted moments.
The indoor mini golf course offers a relaxed, air-conditioned space where guests of all ages can take part, whether as a casual game between families, a friendly challenge among couples, or a fun addition to group stays. It provides a comfortable alternative to outdoor activities while maintaining the sense of energy and connection that defines time on the island, regardless of the weather.
The addition builds on the resort’s existing indoor facilities, including billiards, table tennis, and a dedicated kids’ playroom, creating a more rounded leisure experience that caters to different moods and moments. Outdoors, guests can continue to explore a wide range of activities, from beach volleyball and futsal to badminton, diving, and both motorised and non-motorised water sports.
As one of the first resorts in the area to introduce an indoor mini golf experience, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives continues to evolve its offerings in line with how guests choose to travel today, blending activity, comfort, and shared experiences in a setting designed for both relaxation and discovery.
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InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort hosts Earth Day experiences
In celebration of Earth Day, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to reconnect with nature through a carefully curated programme of experiences taking place on 22 April 2026.
Set within the natural beauty of Raa Atoll, the resort’s Earth Day programme reflects its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, offering guests meaningful ways to engage with the surrounding marine and island ecosystem.
Throughout the day, guests are invited to explore sustainability through immersive experiences designed to inspire awareness and connection. A guided snorkelling experience with the resort’s Marine Biologist introduces coral restoration efforts within the Maamunagau Lagoon, offering insight into reef rehabilitation and the marine life it supports.
A dedicated coral workshop, alongside a manta ray session led by the Manta Trust team, further highlights the importance of marine conservation in the Maldives, sharing knowledge on the protection and preservation of these remarkable species.
On land, the resort offers a behind-the-scenes sustainability tour, showcasing operational practices that support island life, from renewable energy systems to waste reduction initiatives. Younger guests are engaged through an interactive bottling plant tour, encouraging environmentally conscious habits from an early age.
Wellbeing remains an integral part of the experience, with a digital detox offering at AVI Spa designed to encourage disconnection from screens and reconnection with the present moment. Complementing this, a plant-based breakfast and zero-waste cooking class highlight simple, mindful approaches to sustainable living.
As the day unfolds, guests are invited to participate in a tree planting activity within the resort’s greenhouse, contributing to the growth of native vegetation and supporting long-term biodiversity on the island.
The celebration concludes with a relaxed beachfront evening, featuring a curated BBQ dining experience complemented by live music and a traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru performance, bringing together culture, community, and connection.
Through initiatives that blend conservation, education, and wellbeing, InterContinental Maldives continues to champion responsible luxury, where every experience is thoughtfully designed with both people and planet in mind.
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Sun Siyam Iru Fushi introduces immersive wellness programme with Regina Gimranova
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, part of Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection, has introduced a transformative Wellness Reset Programme from June 15–21 in celebration of Global Wellness Week, in partnership with health coach and biohacker Regina Gimranova. Focused on functional longevity and sustainable energy, the programme blends advanced health optimisation with the island’s restorative power, offering guests a refined and immersive wellness experience in the Maldives.
From “Exhale to Expansion”: A Masterclass in Human Potential
The programme transitions guests from high velocity “city mode” into a state of “Expansion.” Guests return home not just rejuvenated but deeply integrated and empowered. The curriculum is fully inclusive, with Regina providing variations tailored to every level of experience. Participation is open to guests aged 18 and above.
The Architecture of the Reset
Each morning features a specific yoga style, from restorative Yin to Power flows, tailored to the day’s biological theme. These sessions are held amidst nature from 08:00 to 09:00. In the late afternoon, between 17:00 and 18:30, science-based workshops at serene beachside locations provide practical tools to regulate the nervous system.
The curriculum progresses from the biology of cortisol and emotional intelligence to advanced sessions on neuroplasticity and the architecture of perception. Participants engage in transformative somatic practices, including lying-down breathwork and the “Ocean of Calm” immersion, all designed to shift the body from chronic stress to lasting stillness.
The programme culminates in an integration session, equipping guests with “carry-on” techniques—such as five-minute morning resets—ensuring the vitality found in the Maldives translates into a sustainable lifestyle back home.
A Holistic Environment
Beyond the exclusive Wellness Reset Programme, the resort itself serves as a sanctuary for renewal. The Spa by Thalgo, its nature-infused spa, is one of the largest in the Maldives. It features 20 specialised treatments rooms and an extensive menu of over 160 treatments, ranging from marine- based therapies, traditional Maldivian rituals to high-tech hydro-massage. Furthermore, guests can access deep-rooted healing through resident experts, including a Doctor of Ayurveda, a Yoga and Meditation Master, and Traditional Chinese Medicine therapists. This holistic wellness ethos extends to the resort’s dining, where 30% of every menu is dedicated to plant-based and vegan cuisine as part of the signature Plant-Based Bliss experience.
“Guests increasingly seek self-care, personal growth, and a deep connection with nature. As conscious hoteliers, and in line with our promise to Champion Extraordinary Experiences, our mission has evolved to be more constructive and human; we design experiential moments to ensure that no guest leaves the same way they arrived, fostering a lasting positive shift and a renewed sense of purpose,” – highlighted Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager.
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