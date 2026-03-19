Easter in Maldives: COMO Cocoa Island and Maalifushi launch curated festivities

This Easter, COMO Hotels and Resorts invites guests to celebrate the season of renewal with a week of curated island experiences at COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi. Set across two distinctive Maldivian islands, the Easter programmes combine family traditions, culinary highlights, ocean exploration and wellness experiences in some of the Indian Ocean’s most beautiful settings.

Running from March 30 to April 5, 2026, both resorts present Easter celebrations designed to bring families and couples together through meaningful experiences inspired by nature and the ocean.

At COMO Cocoa Island, the Easter Escape programme celebrates springtime with a series of relaxed island traditions and immersive experiences. Guests can enjoy Easter-themed breakfasts, creative workshops, family egg hunts and outdoor cinema evenings beneath the stars. The week culminates with a traditional Easter Roast Dinner featuring classic trimmings and seasonal desserts, while Ocean’s Harvest Seafood Market on Good Friday showcases the freshest daily catches in a vibrant ocean-inspired feast.

The celebrations are further enriched by a special COMO Journey in partnership with Ocean Culture Life, led by renowned photographer Matt Porteous and environmental advocate Tamsin Raine. Through storytelling sessions, ocean film nights and photography workshops, the residency invites guests to deepen their connection with the marine world and explore the power of ocean conservation through art and storytelling.

Further south in the pristine Thaa Atoll, COMO Maalifushi presents A Maldivian Easter Escape, blending ocean adventures, culinary experiences and wellness. Families can join themed activities hosted by Play by COMO, including island picnics, colourful crafts and Easter egg hunts designed especially for younger guests.

Dining highlights throughout the week include special culinary events such as a Japanese Omakase dinner at Tai, while guests seeking relaxation can take part in wellness experiences at COMO Shambhala Retreat, including family spa treatments and holistic therapies.

The programme also features the Guardians of the Reef COMO Journey, led by Sharks4Kids founder and marine biologist Jillian Morris alongside Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Duncan Brake. This hands-on marine education experience introduces families to the fascinating world of sharks through guided reef explorations and conservation storytelling.

Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi, says: “Easter is a special time on our islands, when guests can slow down, reconnect with nature and spend meaningful time together. Across both resorts, we have created programmes that celebrate the ocean, creativity and family traditions—allowing guests to experience the Maldives in ways that are both joyful and enriching.”

Together, COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi offer two distinct yet complementary ways to experience Easter in the Maldives—whether through ocean storytelling and intimate island traditions in South Malé Atoll, or through adventure, wellness and marine discovery in the untouched waters of Thaa Atoll.