Family
Easter in Maldives: COMO Cocoa Island and Maalifushi launch curated festivities
This Easter, COMO Hotels and Resorts invites guests to celebrate the season of renewal with a week of curated island experiences at COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi. Set across two distinctive Maldivian islands, the Easter programmes combine family traditions, culinary highlights, ocean exploration and wellness experiences in some of the Indian Ocean’s most beautiful settings.
Running from March 30 to April 5, 2026, both resorts present Easter celebrations designed to bring families and couples together through meaningful experiences inspired by nature and the ocean.
At COMO Cocoa Island, the Easter Escape programme celebrates springtime with a series of relaxed island traditions and immersive experiences. Guests can enjoy Easter-themed breakfasts, creative workshops, family egg hunts and outdoor cinema evenings beneath the stars. The week culminates with a traditional Easter Roast Dinner featuring classic trimmings and seasonal desserts, while Ocean’s Harvest Seafood Market on Good Friday showcases the freshest daily catches in a vibrant ocean-inspired feast.
The celebrations are further enriched by a special COMO Journey in partnership with Ocean Culture Life, led by renowned photographer Matt Porteous and environmental advocate Tamsin Raine. Through storytelling sessions, ocean film nights and photography workshops, the residency invites guests to deepen their connection with the marine world and explore the power of ocean conservation through art and storytelling.
Further south in the pristine Thaa Atoll, COMO Maalifushi presents A Maldivian Easter Escape, blending ocean adventures, culinary experiences and wellness. Families can join themed activities hosted by Play by COMO, including island picnics, colourful crafts and Easter egg hunts designed especially for younger guests.
Dining highlights throughout the week include special culinary events such as a Japanese Omakase dinner at Tai, while guests seeking relaxation can take part in wellness experiences at COMO Shambhala Retreat, including family spa treatments and holistic therapies.
The programme also features the Guardians of the Reef COMO Journey, led by Sharks4Kids founder and marine biologist Jillian Morris alongside Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Duncan Brake. This hands-on marine education experience introduces families to the fascinating world of sharks through guided reef explorations and conservation storytelling.
Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi, says: “Easter is a special time on our islands, when guests can slow down, reconnect with nature and spend meaningful time together. Across both resorts, we have created programmes that celebrate the ocean, creativity and family traditions—allowing guests to experience the Maldives in ways that are both joyful and enriching.”
Together, COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi offer two distinct yet complementary ways to experience Easter in the Maldives—whether through ocean storytelling and intimate island traditions in South Malé Atoll, or through adventure, wellness and marine discovery in the untouched waters of Thaa Atoll.
Family
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island introduces Roarsome-themed adventure programme
Ventive Hospitality has announced a pioneering collaboration between Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and Roarsome Outdoor Kidswear, marking what is believed to be the first partnership of its kind between a luxury resort and a purpose-driven children’s outdoor apparel brand.
The initiative brings Roarsome’s adventure-led philosophy to one of the world’s most iconic island destinations, creating immersive outdoor experiences designed to encourage children to step away from screens and reconnect with nature.
Set against the extraordinary natural backdrop of the Maldives, the collaboration will introduce Roarsome-themed adventure experiences for young guests, including interactive treasure hunts across the island, imaginative exploration trails, and nature-inspired outdoor activities designed to spark curiosity about the ocean and the environment.
Children visiting the resort will be invited to participate in Roarsome Adventure Quests, using bespoke illustrated maps and storytelling-driven challenges that guide them across the island while discovering marine life, natural habitats and sustainability initiatives. The partnership also introduces exclusive Roarsome merchandise and adventure gear available at the resort, allowing families to bring a piece of the experience home.
“Hospitality has the power to shape experiences that stay with people for life especially young minds” said Ranjit Batra. “Roarsome’s mission to get kids off screens and back into the outdoors is both timely and important. Through Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, we are bringing that mission to life in one of the most extraordinary natural environments in the world. This first-of-its-kind collaboration shows how hospitality and purpose-driven brands can come together to shape a future rooted in purpose and sustainability, where we constantly strive to create a better world for the next generation’
Roarsome creates durable outdoor adventure clothing for children aged 1–10, with 90% of its products made from recycled plastic bottles using innovative textile technologies such as REPREVE® and FENC® TopGreen®.
Recognised among the BE100 2025 list of the world’s most innovative purpose-led brands, Roarsome has embedded sustainability across every aspect of its operations, from manufacturing and materials to packaging, fulfilment and resale.
For Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, the partnership enhances its reputation as a destination where families can experience the wonders of the natural world — from vibrant coral reefs to unique island ecosystems — while inspiring young travellers to become future stewards of the planet.
For Ventive Hospitality, the initiative reflects a broader commitment to supporting brands and collaborations that combine innovation, sustainability and meaningful global impact.
As Roarsome continues its international expansion, the collaboration at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island marks a significant step in bringing its spirit of adventure to families visiting one of the world’s most remarkable destinations.Located in the South Ari Atoll, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is globally recognised for its distinctive experiences, including the iconic Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, the world’s first all-glass underwater dining venue, as well as its award-winning culinary offerings and immersive marine experiences.
The Easter takeover will further enhance the resort’s family offerings, bringing together adventure, storytelling and island discovery to create a memorable holiday experience for guests of all ages.
The Roarsome Treasure Hunt will be available to all guests on a complimentary basis from 2nd April 2026.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and Roarsome are offering each family visiting between 31st March – 7th April 2026 a GBP 60 voucher for the Roarsome website to purchase a swimwear outfit to use at the Roarsome Runway show. They’ll also receive FREE accessories and goodies during the Roarsome Runway fashion show.
Little explorers stay and dine FREE (for up to two children under 12), with complimentary access to the Kid’s Club and family cooking classes. Includes 25% savings on return seaplane transfers, complimentary snorkelling and non-motorised watersports, a lagoon tour and a visit to Ithaa Undersea Restaurant for canapés.
Family
Easter celebrations at NH Maldives Kuda Rah blend island experiences with family activities
NH Maldives Kuda Rah has announced a line-up of Easter celebrations for guests, featuring a day of activities and dining experiences at its resort in South Ari Atoll.
The programme is designed to cater to families and travellers of all ages, combining interactive sessions, culinary offerings and outdoor activities across the island.
The day will begin at Sea Spray Restaurant with the “Flu y Bunny Breakfast Bash”, which will include live pancake stations and themed breakfast selections. Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in the “Egg Decoration Extravaganza”, an activity focused on creating decorated keepsakes.
Midday activities will continue at Glow Bar with “Bliss Cupcake Creations”, an interactive baking session led by the resort’s culinary team. An “Egg Hunt Adventure” will also be organised, allowing guests to search for hidden items across the resort.
In the evening, the resort will host an Easter Beach Dinner at Sunset Beach, offering a menu of seasonal dishes and international cuisine in a beachfront setting.
The resort team stated that the Easter programme is designed to provide opportunities for connection and shared experiences among guests.
NH Maldives Kuda Rah also noted that the activities align with its “Live Local” initiative under Minor DISCOVERY, which focuses on delivering local and experiential elements within guest stays.
Further details on the Easter programme are available through the resort’s official website.
Family
Tropical jungle theme to define Easter celebrations at Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa
This Easter, Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa invites guests to experience a vibrant island celebration inspired by a Tropical Jungle theme from 4–13 April 2026. Set against the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives, the program blends art, gastronomy, entertainment, wellness, and family-friendly experiences for an unforgettable holiday escape.
The festivities include a variety of signature experiences, beginning with a lavish Easter Breakfast at ONU Marché and the cheerful arrival of the Easter Bunny for families and young guests. As the day unfolds, guests can gather for sunset cocktails at Bodumas Beach before enjoying a grand Easter Dinner featuring seasonal favorites and a curated selection of festive dishes.
A highlight of this year’s celebration is the residency of Maldivian watercolor artist Shimha Shakeeb, whose exhibition Stories of the Maldives will showcase vibrant works inspired by island landscapes, architecture, and everyday life. Guests will also can join art workshops and creative sessions led by the artist throughout the Easter week.
The celebrations continue with the energetic Sun & Splash Pool Party at Latitude 5.5, featuring tropical beats from a live DJ, poolside games, refreshing cocktails, and a vibrant lunch buffet. Evenings across the island will come alive with themed dining experiences, live music, dancers, and DJ performances, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the holiday period.
Guests can also unwind with curated wellness experiences at the resort’s spa, enjoy romantic dining moments such as the Secret Garden experience, or take part in family-friendly activities designed for all ages. The Easter festivities conclude with Orthodox Easter celebrations and a final Sun & Splash Pool Party on 13 April, bringing the island-wide celebration to a joyful close.
For any reservations or inquiries: Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 656 3000.
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