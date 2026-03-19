Conrad Maldives Rangali Island introduces Roarsome-themed adventure programme

Ventive Hospitality has announced a pioneering collaboration between Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and Roarsome Outdoor Kidswear, marking what is believed to be the first partnership of its kind between a luxury resort and a purpose-driven children’s outdoor apparel brand.

The initiative brings Roarsome’s adventure-led philosophy to one of the world’s most iconic island destinations, creating immersive outdoor experiences designed to encourage children to step away from screens and reconnect with nature.

Set against the extraordinary natural backdrop of the Maldives, the collaboration will introduce Roarsome-themed adventure experiences for young guests, including interactive treasure hunts across the island, imaginative exploration trails, and nature-inspired outdoor activities designed to spark curiosity about the ocean and the environment.

Children visiting the resort will be invited to participate in Roarsome Adventure Quests, using bespoke illustrated maps and storytelling-driven challenges that guide them across the island while discovering marine life, natural habitats and sustainability initiatives. The partnership also introduces exclusive Roarsome merchandise and adventure gear available at the resort, allowing families to bring a piece of the experience home.

“Hospitality has the power to shape experiences that stay with people for life especially young minds” said Ranjit Batra. “Roarsome’s mission to get kids off screens and back into the outdoors is both timely and important. Through Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, we are bringing that mission to life in one of the most extraordinary natural environments in the world. This first-of-its-kind collaboration shows how hospitality and purpose-driven brands can come together to shape a future rooted in purpose and sustainability, where we constantly strive to create a better world for the next generation’

Roarsome creates durable outdoor adventure clothing for children aged 1–10, with 90% of its products made from recycled plastic bottles using innovative textile technologies such as REPREVE® and FENC® TopGreen®.

Recognised among the BE100 2025 list of the world’s most innovative purpose-led brands, Roarsome has embedded sustainability across every aspect of its operations, from manufacturing and materials to packaging, fulfilment and resale.

For Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, the partnership enhances its reputation as a destination where families can experience the wonders of the natural world — from vibrant coral reefs to unique island ecosystems — while inspiring young travellers to become future stewards of the planet.

For Ventive Hospitality, the initiative reflects a broader commitment to supporting brands and collaborations that combine innovation, sustainability and meaningful global impact.

As Roarsome continues its international expansion, the collaboration at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island marks a significant step in bringing its spirit of adventure to families visiting one of the world’s most remarkable destinations.Located in the South Ari Atoll, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is globally recognised for its distinctive experiences, including the iconic Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, the world’s first all-glass underwater dining venue, as well as its award-winning culinary offerings and immersive marine experiences.

The Easter takeover will further enhance the resort’s family offerings, bringing together adventure, storytelling and island discovery to create a memorable holiday experience for guests of all ages.

The Roarsome Treasure Hunt will be available to all guests on a complimentary basis from 2nd April 2026.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and Roarsome are offering each family visiting between 31st March – 7th April 2026 a GBP 60 voucher for the Roarsome website to purchase a swimwear outfit to use at the Roarsome Runway show. They’ll also receive FREE accessories and goodies during the Roarsome Runway fashion show.

Little explorers stay and dine FREE (for up to two children under 12), with complimentary access to the Kid’s Club and family cooking classes. Includes 25% savings on return seaplane transfers, complimentary snorkelling and non-motorised watersports, a lagoon tour and a visit to Ithaa Undersea Restaurant for canapés.