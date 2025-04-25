News
Conrad Maldives welcomes guests to celebrate Golden Week with curated experiences
Golden Week serves as one of China’s premier travel holidays which allows people to spend quality time with family while enjoying unique experiences. Conrad Maldives Rangali Island presents a carefully designed programme of activities which allow guests to unwind with their loved ones.
From April 28 to May 5, guests can enjoy a variety of activities designed to suit every kind of traveler. Culinary highlights include beachfront hot pot with champagne, a six-course wine pairing dinner beneath the sea at Ithaa, Japan-inspired grilling at Koko Grill, and themed nights ranging from Southeast Asian flavours to classic BBQ and roasts.
The wellness program includes beach yoga sessions, guided nature walks and traditional Chinese spa treatments that include gua sha facials and gemstone massages using ISUN’s natural skincare line.
Families traveling with children can take advantage of the lively Kids Club and daily creative art sessions, while guests looking for a quiet moment can join meditation, sunset fitness, or simply relax at any of the three bars offering 50% off drinks during their designated hours.
During Golden Week at Conrad Maldives guests can choose to spend time with family or relax with their partner or find personal time because the resort offers a relaxing experience through various activities.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
Click here to view the full programme. For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
News
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi offers free speedboat transfers for Summer 2025
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi is oﬀering a limited-time Free Speedboat Transfer for guests booking their dream island escape in Summer 2025. Guests staying five nights or more will enjoy a free shared return speedboat transfer, ensuring a smooth and relaxing start and end to their tropical getaway.
This exclusive oﬀer is available across all markets and applies to all villa types, including split stays, as long as the total stay is five nights or more.
The booking period for this promotion runs from 24 April to 15 May 2025, with the stay period valid from 1 May to 30 September 2025.
Experience the magic of the Maldives with added ease — a seamless journey from arrival to departure, at no extra cost. We look forward to welcoming you to NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi.
For more information or to make a reservation, please contact the NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi Reservations Team via email at reservation@laviehotels.com or via +960 9911 486.
Action
Train with tennis legend Iva Majoli at Sirru Fen Fushi
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has welcomed former World No. 4 and Grand Slam champion Iva Majoli for an exclusive tennis experience set amidst the stunning natural island.
From Saturday, 26 April to Monday, 5 May, guests are invited to sharpen their skills, enjoy unforgettable moments, and train with a true icon of the sport. Known for her powerful game and fierce determination, Iva Majoli carved her name into tennis history by winning the 1997 Roland-Garros title, famously defeating World No. 1 Martina Hingis in a breathtaking final. With career highlights including titles at the Zurich Open and Tokyo Open, her presence on the island promises an inspiring and elegant sporting experience.
Schedule of Events
Saturday, 26 April:
- 5pm- 6pm: Adult Group Clinic (2-6 players max)
- 6pm-7pm: Meet & Greet: A Sunset Cheers with Iva Majoli
Sunday, 27 April:
- 5pm – 6pm: Kids Group Clinic (2-6 players max)
- 6pm -7pm: Private session
Tuesday, 29 April:
- 5pm- 6pm: Adult Group Clinic (2-6 players max)
- 6pm -7pm: Private session
Thursday, 1 May:
- 5pm – 6pm: Kids Group Clinic (2-6 players max)
- 6pm – 7pm: Private Coaching
Saturday, 3 May:
- 5pm- 6pm: Adult Group Clinic (2-6 players max)
- 6pm – 7pm: Private Session
Monday, 5 May:
- 5pm – 6pm: Kids Group Clinic (2-6 players max)
- 6pm – 7pm: Private Coaching
Whether you’re seeking to refine your backhand or introduce your child to the game under expert guidance, this is a rare chance to learn from a tennis champion in one of the world’s most exclusive island settings.
Spaces are limited. For bookings and further information, please visit www.sirrufenfushi.com or email reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Awards
Lily Beach Resort nominated in 3 prestigious categories at World Travel Awards 2025
Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives has announced its nomination in three distinguished categories at the upcoming World Travel Awards 2025: Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2025, Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025, and Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2025. These recognitions celebrate the resort’s enduring commitment to exceptional service, elevated luxury, and family-friendly excellence in the heart of the Maldives.
Renowned for its award-winning Platinum Plan, Lily Beach offers one of the most comprehensive all-inclusive packages in the region. The plan includes premium à la carte dining, top-shelf beverages, three exciting excursions, and a range of water sports—all thoughtfully designed to create a carefree and indulgent experience for guests. With a focus on both value and variety, the Platinum Plan stands as a benchmark for inclusive luxury in the Maldives.
For families seeking both connection and comfort, Lily Beach provides a rare balance of shared experiences and individual space. The resort features multi-bedroom accommodation options such as the Beach Residence and the Beach Family Villa, offering privacy and proximity for loved ones travelling together. The Turtles Kids’ Club is a paradise for young adventurers, complete with daily themed activities and safe, supervised fun. Meanwhile, adults can unwind in serene sanctuaries like AQVA, the adults-only overwater bar and restaurant, or enjoy dedicated adults-only time for quiet romance and uninterrupted relaxation. Additionally, the resort offers a fully equipped gym, along with a beautiful tennis court where adults and children can enjoy!
Dining at Lily Beach is a journey. From gourmet international buffets at Lily Maa to overwater signature Asian fusion at Tamarind, the culinary offering is both diverse and exceptional. Each meal is crafted to delight global palates, enhanced by spectacular ocean views and warm Maldivian hospitality.
Guests can also unwind with rejuvenating treatments at the serene Tamara Spa, set over the water and staffed by expert therapists who deliver deeply healing and restorative massages. Enhancing this holistic escape is Lily Beach’s exceptional dining experience, featuring fresh, wholesome cuisine crafted to nourish both body and soul. As the sun sets, the resort comes alive with curated evening entertainment, offering the perfect blend of laid-back luxury and lively island spirit.
Furthermore, whether you’re in search of deep relaxation, revitalisation, or a renewed sense of inner balance, this immersive seven-day retreat offers a transformative journey. Blending ancient sound healing practices with the serene beauty of the Maldives, the experience promises unparalleled tranquillity and holistic renewal. Wellness Week with Ali Young, taking place this November at Lily Beach, invites guests to reconnect with themselves in paradise—guided by the expert hands of a seasoned wellness practitioner.
These nominations reflect the resort’s consistent dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for families, couples, and discerning travellers alike. As Lily Beach continues to set new standards for inclusive luxury and family travel in the Maldives, it remains a destination of choice for those seeking the perfect balance of indulgence, adventure, and relaxation.
Voting is now open for the World Travel Awards 2025—show your support and help Lily Beach Resort & Spa claim these well-deserved accolades. To vote, click here.
