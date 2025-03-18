Easter awakening at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island: Celebration of spring, rejuvenation

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island This April, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes you to a colorful celebration of Easter and spring from the 13th to the 21st of April, 2025. During this period, Conrad Maldives is a festive haven on the beautiful islands of the Maldives that combines relaxation and excitement in the most beautiful way as a spring revival.

In the course of the week, guests can choose from a variety of themed dining experiences that will help to awaken their taste buds, such as Sakura Night at Koko Grill and an exclusive Antinori Wine Dinner in the resort’s Wine Cellar.

Easter Sunday is the centerpiece of our festivities with a lavish brunch at Vilu. Guests can savor a diverse menu featuring both international favorites and local delicacies, complemented by live music to enhance the festive atmosphere. The excitement extends to younger guests with an Easter Egg Hunt and the Bunny Arrival, promising delightful moments for families.

Our comprehensive activity schedule means that wellness enthusiasts can take part in our sunrise yoga at the Overwater Spa and tailored wellness workshops for a truly healthy holiday. For the active guest, there is a wide range of ocean excursions such as snorkeling with whale sharks and scuba diving to discover the beautiful underwater world of the Maldives.

Easter at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is more than just a holiday—it’s an immersive experience that celebrates new beginnings and the beauty of nature. The resort is looking forward to hosting the guests on the twin island paradise where luxury and adventure intertwine with the celebration of spring.

For bookings, please email MLEHI.Experiences@conradhotels.com or to see the Easter programme, you may visit this link.