Echoes of tradition: timeless rhythm of Boduberu at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Steeped in history and rhythm, the Boduberu drummers have echoed for centuries, carrying with them stories of seafarers, islanders, and a culture deeply connected to the ocean. Among the drummers at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is Naseem, whose grandfather was a renowned Boduberu performer in his home island of Lhaviyani Atoll. As a child, Hassan would sit by the beach, mesmerised by the powerful drumbeats that seemed to summon the sea breeze itself. His grandfather would recount a time when Boduberu was not merely music but a tradition passed down through generations, binding communities through song, dance, and shared history.

Boduberu, meaning “big drums” in Dhivehi, originated as a form of communal entertainment where islanders gathered to celebrate, sing, and dance in unison. Over time, it evolved into a cherished national art form, performed during festivals, ceremonies, and as a warm welcome to visitors. The music is driven by the deep, resonant beats of large drums, accompanied by rhythmic clapping, powerful chanting, and synchronised movements. As the tempo builds, the energy becomes infectious, culminating in an exhilarating crescendo where dancers lose themselves in the rhythm, embodying the true spirit of the Maldives.

At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Boduberu remains a living tradition, offering an invitation to step into the heartbeat of Maldivian culture. Whether performed under the starlit sky by the ocean or woven into intimate celebrations, each performance brings authenticity and excitement, creating a profound connection between guests and the island way of life. Recently, a couple celebrating a birthday at the resort received a heartfelt surprise when the resort’s team arrived with a beautifully crafted cake, accompanied by the powerful beats of Naseem and his fellow drummers. The rhythmic melodies filled the air as staff and performers joined together to sing in Dhivehi, transforming the occasion into an experience far beyond an ordinary birthday celebration.

For Naseem, every performance serves as a tribute to his grandfather, preserving the stories, songs, and rhythms of his ancestors. For the guests of Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Boduberu is more than just entertainment; it is an invitation to experience the Maldives as it has been for generations—alive with music, tradition, and the enduring spirit of its people.

