Love, adventure, and island magic at Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s Valentine’s extravaganza

This Valentine’s Day, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives will once again serve as the backdrop for an unforgettable celebration of love and harmony with the second season of Paradise Pulse: Hearts in Harmony. From February 12 to 17, 2025, the resort will welcome couples to experience a week-long celebration filled with romance, unforgettable moments, and special experiences designed to make Valentine’s Week truly memorable.

Each day at the resort will begin with intimate culinary delights available for pre-booking, including a dreamy ‘Breakfast in Bed’ and a ‘Romantic Lagoon Mimosa Breakfast,’ allowing guests to enjoy breathtaking sunrises. As the evening unfolds, love will take centre stage with exclusive dining experiences, such as a private ‘Sandbank Dinner’ under a starlit sky, a sophisticated ‘Wine Lover’s Dinner’ with curated pairings, or a relaxed ‘Lovers’ Feast and Beach BBQ.’

This year, Paradise Pulse will enhance the Valentine’s Day experience with a fusion of electronic dance music and sensual belly dancing, building upon the success of the previous year. Throughout the week, world-class entertainment will elevate the romantic atmosphere, ensuring an unforgettable experience. Celebrated Trance music artist and producer from the UK, DJ Chris Metcalfe, will return to the Maldives, setting the mood with his electrifying beats. Additionally, Brazilian belly dancer Lurdiana Tejas—an internet sensation with 2.5 million followers—will captivate audiences with her enchanting performances, adding an exotic flair to the celebration.

Guests will have the opportunity to celebrate love in an extraordinary way with specially curated Valentine’s experiences. These exclusive offerings will be available for an additional charge, ensuring a truly memorable celebration in paradise. Adventurous couples can embark on thrilling ocean excursions, explore the rich Maldivian marine world, or participate in the extraordinary Whale Shark Mission, providing a rare chance to swim alongside these gentle giants. The excitement can be further elevated with a Jet Car ride, complete with stunning aerial captures, or a romantic Floating Love Experience, allowing couples to drift into serenity together.

For those seeking relaxation, the resort’s award-winning spa will offer couples an opportunity to reconnect and rejuvenate. The ‘You & Me’ experience, an 80-minute synchronised massage designed for ultimate relaxation, and the ‘Be My Valentine’ treatment, a luxurious 105-minute full-body pampering ritual, will provide indulgent moments of tranquility.

Live music and DJ nights at Lagoon Bar and The Bar will set a romantic tone, complemented by dazzling Belly Dance and Fire Show performances. The Retro and White Party will invite guests to dance under the Maldivian sky, while themed games, scavenger hunts, and couple’s challenges will present playful opportunities to celebrate love.

To make the occasion even more special, Sun Siyam Olhuveli will offer a curated Valentine’s Gift Pack, allowing guests to surprise their significant others with thoughtful keepsakes that capture the essence of romance.

With its breathtaking beauty, immersive experiences, and unparalleled luxury, Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s Valentine’s Week Celebration promises couples an extraordinary escape filled with love, adventure, and island magic.