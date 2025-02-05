Featured
Love, adventure, and island magic at Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s Valentine’s extravaganza
This Valentine’s Day, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives will once again serve as the backdrop for an unforgettable celebration of love and harmony with the second season of Paradise Pulse: Hearts in Harmony. From February 12 to 17, 2025, the resort will welcome couples to experience a week-long celebration filled with romance, unforgettable moments, and special experiences designed to make Valentine’s Week truly memorable.
Each day at the resort will begin with intimate culinary delights available for pre-booking, including a dreamy ‘Breakfast in Bed’ and a ‘Romantic Lagoon Mimosa Breakfast,’ allowing guests to enjoy breathtaking sunrises. As the evening unfolds, love will take centre stage with exclusive dining experiences, such as a private ‘Sandbank Dinner’ under a starlit sky, a sophisticated ‘Wine Lover’s Dinner’ with curated pairings, or a relaxed ‘Lovers’ Feast and Beach BBQ.’
This year, Paradise Pulse will enhance the Valentine’s Day experience with a fusion of electronic dance music and sensual belly dancing, building upon the success of the previous year. Throughout the week, world-class entertainment will elevate the romantic atmosphere, ensuring an unforgettable experience. Celebrated Trance music artist and producer from the UK, DJ Chris Metcalfe, will return to the Maldives, setting the mood with his electrifying beats. Additionally, Brazilian belly dancer Lurdiana Tejas—an internet sensation with 2.5 million followers—will captivate audiences with her enchanting performances, adding an exotic flair to the celebration.
Guests will have the opportunity to celebrate love in an extraordinary way with specially curated Valentine’s experiences. These exclusive offerings will be available for an additional charge, ensuring a truly memorable celebration in paradise. Adventurous couples can embark on thrilling ocean excursions, explore the rich Maldivian marine world, or participate in the extraordinary Whale Shark Mission, providing a rare chance to swim alongside these gentle giants. The excitement can be further elevated with a Jet Car ride, complete with stunning aerial captures, or a romantic Floating Love Experience, allowing couples to drift into serenity together.
For those seeking relaxation, the resort’s award-winning spa will offer couples an opportunity to reconnect and rejuvenate. The ‘You & Me’ experience, an 80-minute synchronised massage designed for ultimate relaxation, and the ‘Be My Valentine’ treatment, a luxurious 105-minute full-body pampering ritual, will provide indulgent moments of tranquility.
Live music and DJ nights at Lagoon Bar and The Bar will set a romantic tone, complemented by dazzling Belly Dance and Fire Show performances. The Retro and White Party will invite guests to dance under the Maldivian sky, while themed games, scavenger hunts, and couple’s challenges will present playful opportunities to celebrate love.
To make the occasion even more special, Sun Siyam Olhuveli will offer a curated Valentine’s Gift Pack, allowing guests to surprise their significant others with thoughtful keepsakes that capture the essence of romance.
With its breathtaking beauty, immersive experiences, and unparalleled luxury, Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s Valentine’s Week Celebration promises couples an extraordinary escape filled with love, adventure, and island magic.
JW Marriott’s latest Maldivian retreat opens in Kaafu Atoll
JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 luxury hotel brands, has announced the opening of JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, marking the second JW Marriott resort in the Maldives. Situated in Kaafu Atoll’s largest lagoon and only 15 minutes by boat from Velana International Airport, the resort provides an idyllic sanctuary designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit in a tropical oceanic paradise.
Bruce Rohr, Vice President & Global Brand Leader of JW Marriott, highlighted the resort’s dedication to blending luxury with holistic well-being, emphasising its ability to offer a peaceful escape where every detail inspires balance and rejuvenation. He noted that with the Maldives’ natural beauty as a backdrop, the resort aims to provide an exceptional experience that resonates with guests seeking tranquility, mindfulness, and world-class service.
Featuring 80 thoughtfully designed private pool villas, including 47 overwater pool villas, the resort combines traditional island aesthetics with contemporary luxury to foster a deep connection with nature. Each villa is designed for relaxation, offering expansive terraces, uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, and access to pristine lagoons. The Three-Bedroom Ocean Residence, positioned above the turquoise waters, provides an unparalleled sanctuary, blending luxury with breathtaking views. This elegant residence caters to families and groups of friends, offering a refined space to connect and create lasting memories while enjoying panoramic ocean vistas.
The resort’s architecture, envisioned by Turkish architect Cuneyt Bukulmez of Atolye4N, seamlessly integrates Maldivian design with modern elements inspired by the island’s natural beauty. The arrival jetty, modelled after the graceful flight of the Maakana heron, sets the tone for the resort’s aesthetic. The villas reflect traditional Maldivian ‘Gedhoru’ huts, featuring kajan roofs, vibrant turquoise doors, and neutral-toned interiors. Thoughtful design elements, including Maldivian lacquerware crafts and contrasting textures, contribute to a serene and harmonious retreat.
Committed to sustainability, the resort has partnered with INVENA in a groundbreaking environmental initiative. This collaboration introduces a 30-meter-long underwater coastal structure, designed with the Self-Assembly Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to mitigate wave action and prevent beach erosion. Additionally, the structure fosters vibrant marine ecosystems by creating reef habitats that attract diverse fish and coral species. Guests will have the opportunity to engage with this innovative project, contributing to scientific efforts addressing climate challenges.
The resort features seven distinct dining venues and bars, offering a diverse culinary experience that showcases global flavours and high-quality ingredients.
Veyo, the international restaurant, provides a menu celebrating fresh ingredients and panoramic views. Wahoo, the infinity pool bar, offers a relaxed yet refined atmosphere with refreshing beverages and aromatic dishes. Athiri, the resort’s signature steakhouse, boasts a striking two-story design inspired by ocean waves, where premium cuts of meat are served with breathtaking Indian Ocean views. Nikkei, perched above, presents a vibrant bar experience with craft cocktails and light bites influenced by Peruvian, Japanese, and European traditions. Riva delivers a sophisticated interpretation of Indian Ocean cuisine, blending Indian, Sri Lankan, and Maldivian flavours in a contemporary fine-dining setting. Pure focuses on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, highlighting the island’s natural bounty, with herbs such as rosemary, mint, basil, thyme, and sage harvested directly from the JW Garden. Tito’s, a deli and patisserie, offers an array of handcrafted delights, including chocolates, macarons, truffles, cakes, and pastries designed to indulge the senses.
For those seeking exclusive dining experiences, the resort provides bespoke private dining options in intimate settings, allowing guests to create unforgettable culinary memories.
The overwater Spa by JW offers renewal through exclusive treatments featuring BABOR’s precision skincare products, making it the first spa in the Maldives to collaborate with the brand. The signature treatment, Ocean Bliss, incorporates BABOR’s prestigious anti-aging skincare range, SeaCreation, enriched with deep-sea active ingredients for a transformative wellness experience.
Fitness and wellness enthusiasts can enjoy sunrise yoga sessions, a state-of-the-art fitness centre overlooking the ocean, and a lap pool. For adventure seekers, the resort offers marine activities such as snorkelling, diving, and tailored ocean excursions. Additional experiences include dolphin safaris, parasailing, and sunset cruises for those seeking relaxation and serenity.
The resort’s meticulously designed public spaces provide moments of tranquility for reflection, helping guests restore balance and focus. Whether indulging in gourmet cuisine, unwinding at the spa, or engaging in ocean adventures, every aspect of the resort is designed to inspire renewal and connection.
The resort embraces the joy of togetherness with its Family by JW program, which offers thoughtfully curated experiences that encourage families to create lasting memories. Designed to cater to guests of all ages, the resort features a dedicated Kids’ and Teens’ Club, a colourful playground, and a child-friendly swimming pool to ensure younger visitors are entertained and engaged.
The JW Kids’ Club offers enriching activities designed to educate and inspire children through exploration and play. Families can participate in interactive cooking classes, using fresh, sustainably grown produce from the JW Garden. The garden not only supplies ingredients for the resort’s cuisine but also serves as a space for guests to reconnect with nature through gardening. Through a combination of vibrant adventures and shared moments of creativity, the Family by JW program ensures a memorable and joyful experience for all generations.
Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, emphasised the resort’s commitment to reflecting the timeless beauty of the Maldives while providing an unforgettable journey. He stated that the goal is to offer guests a true sanctuary where luxury and well-being converge. With JW Marriott’s signature warmth and hospitality, the resort invites guests to immerse themselves in the magic of the Maldives, nurturing both mind and body.
Janice Wong brings edible art to OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
For those with a refined sweet tooth and a love for the Maldives, THE OZEN COLLECTION has announced an exclusive collaboration with celebrated pastry virtuoso Janice Wong. The renowned chef will be present at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO from 24th to 26th April 2025, transforming the island into a hub of culinary innovation. Guests will have the opportunity to experience bespoke dessert creations, interactive workshops, and captivating chocolate installations.
During her residency, Chef Wong will unveil her signature edible chocolate wall art—an impressive three-metre-tall masterpiece crafted from sustainably sourced chocolate. Designed to reflect the Maldives’ vibrant marine ecosystem, the installation will feature intricate coral-inspired designs, with 100 ‘reef-like’ cavities containing hand-painted bonbons for guests to enjoy. In addition to this centrepiece, she will host live dessert stations at the resort’s overwater venues, offering delicacies such as Yuzu Meringue Clouds and Salted Caramel Lava Spheres, carefully paired with sommelier-selected dessert wines.
On 24th April, a four-hands gourmet dinner at the underwater restaurant M6m will showcase a collaboration between Chef Wong and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s Executive Chef Alok. This exclusive event, limited to just 40 guests, will present a dessert degustation menu that reimagines Maldivian flavours through modernist techniques and locally sourced ingredients.
Younger guests will also have the chance to explore their creativity through daily chocolate art workshops, where Chef Wong will guide families in crafting edible masterpieces using chocolate crayons, rice paper, and miniature canvases. Each child will leave with a personalised creation and a keepsake brochure detailing the week’s activities.
Reflecting on the collaboration, Chef Wong expressed her inspiration from the Maldives’ natural beauty. She noted that her goal at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO is to blur the lines between art, nature, and gastronomy, creating lasting impressions both on the palate and in memory.
All experiences will be seamlessly integrated into the resort’s INDULGENCE™ Plan, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the festivities. From sunset bonbon tastings to private consultations with Chef Wong, the programme exemplifies THE OZEN COLLECTION’s commitment to Refined Elegance, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Celebrity Chef Jord Althuizen brings his BBQ mastery to Coco Bodu Hithi
Coco Bodu Hithi, an authentic Maldivian retreat located approximately a 35-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, is set to offer guests a unique opportunity to experience the flavours of the grill with celebrity chef and best-selling culinary author from the Netherlands, Chef Jord Althuizen, from February 24 to 26 this year.
Renowned for its stunning barbecues under the stars, the resort, which was awarded the title of ‘Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort’ at the 2024 World Travel Awards, welcomes Chef Jord during what is often considered the “most romantic month” of the year. Best known for earning the Whole Hog BBQ’er title in 2014, he has received multiple accolades for authoring four best-selling BBQ cookbooks in 2016 and 2017.
Recognised by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to indulge in an extraordinary dining experience featuring Chef Jord Althuizen’s expertise in grilling. With his dedication to perfection, diners can expect a remarkable culinary journey showcasing freshly caught seafood and the finest meats from around the world.
Frequently referred to as a “gourmet getaway” in the Maldives, the resort regularly hosts Michelin-starred chefs who create unforgettable dining experiences. These exclusive events are further enhanced by the expertise of Group Culinary Director and Michelin Star-awarded Chef Martin Cahill.
Guests can look forward to savouring Moroccan Fire Fish, Indian Asado Cooked Lamb Parathas, or Texas-Style Short Ribs, complemented by expertly paired wines for a truly immersive gastronomic experience.
