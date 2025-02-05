JW Marriott’s latest Maldivian retreat opens in Kaafu Atoll

JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 luxury hotel brands, has announced the opening of JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, marking the second JW Marriott resort in the Maldives. Situated in Kaafu Atoll’s largest lagoon and only 15 minutes by boat from Velana International Airport, the resort provides an idyllic sanctuary designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit in a tropical oceanic paradise.

Bruce Rohr, Vice President & Global Brand Leader of JW Marriott, highlighted the resort’s dedication to blending luxury with holistic well-being, emphasising its ability to offer a peaceful escape where every detail inspires balance and rejuvenation. He noted that with the Maldives’ natural beauty as a backdrop, the resort aims to provide an exceptional experience that resonates with guests seeking tranquility, mindfulness, and world-class service.

Featuring 80 thoughtfully designed private pool villas, including 47 overwater pool villas, the resort combines traditional island aesthetics with contemporary luxury to foster a deep connection with nature. Each villa is designed for relaxation, offering expansive terraces, uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, and access to pristine lagoons. The Three-Bedroom Ocean Residence, positioned above the turquoise waters, provides an unparalleled sanctuary, blending luxury with breathtaking views. This elegant residence caters to families and groups of friends, offering a refined space to connect and create lasting memories while enjoying panoramic ocean vistas.

The resort’s architecture, envisioned by Turkish architect Cuneyt Bukulmez of Atolye4N, seamlessly integrates Maldivian design with modern elements inspired by the island’s natural beauty. The arrival jetty, modelled after the graceful flight of the Maakana heron, sets the tone for the resort’s aesthetic. The villas reflect traditional Maldivian ‘Gedhoru’ huts, featuring kajan roofs, vibrant turquoise doors, and neutral-toned interiors. Thoughtful design elements, including Maldivian lacquerware crafts and contrasting textures, contribute to a serene and harmonious retreat.

Committed to sustainability, the resort has partnered with INVENA in a groundbreaking environmental initiative. This collaboration introduces a 30-meter-long underwater coastal structure, designed with the Self-Assembly Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to mitigate wave action and prevent beach erosion. Additionally, the structure fosters vibrant marine ecosystems by creating reef habitats that attract diverse fish and coral species. Guests will have the opportunity to engage with this innovative project, contributing to scientific efforts addressing climate challenges.

The resort features seven distinct dining venues and bars, offering a diverse culinary experience that showcases global flavours and high-quality ingredients.

Veyo, the international restaurant, provides a menu celebrating fresh ingredients and panoramic views. Wahoo, the infinity pool bar, offers a relaxed yet refined atmosphere with refreshing beverages and aromatic dishes. Athiri, the resort’s signature steakhouse, boasts a striking two-story design inspired by ocean waves, where premium cuts of meat are served with breathtaking Indian Ocean views. Nikkei, perched above, presents a vibrant bar experience with craft cocktails and light bites influenced by Peruvian, Japanese, and European traditions. Riva delivers a sophisticated interpretation of Indian Ocean cuisine, blending Indian, Sri Lankan, and Maldivian flavours in a contemporary fine-dining setting. Pure focuses on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, highlighting the island’s natural bounty, with herbs such as rosemary, mint, basil, thyme, and sage harvested directly from the JW Garden. Tito’s, a deli and patisserie, offers an array of handcrafted delights, including chocolates, macarons, truffles, cakes, and pastries designed to indulge the senses.

For those seeking exclusive dining experiences, the resort provides bespoke private dining options in intimate settings, allowing guests to create unforgettable culinary memories.

The overwater Spa by JW offers renewal through exclusive treatments featuring BABOR’s precision skincare products, making it the first spa in the Maldives to collaborate with the brand. The signature treatment, Ocean Bliss, incorporates BABOR’s prestigious anti-aging skincare range, SeaCreation, enriched with deep-sea active ingredients for a transformative wellness experience.

Fitness and wellness enthusiasts can enjoy sunrise yoga sessions, a state-of-the-art fitness centre overlooking the ocean, and a lap pool. For adventure seekers, the resort offers marine activities such as snorkelling, diving, and tailored ocean excursions. Additional experiences include dolphin safaris, parasailing, and sunset cruises for those seeking relaxation and serenity.

The resort’s meticulously designed public spaces provide moments of tranquility for reflection, helping guests restore balance and focus. Whether indulging in gourmet cuisine, unwinding at the spa, or engaging in ocean adventures, every aspect of the resort is designed to inspire renewal and connection.

The resort embraces the joy of togetherness with its Family by JW program, which offers thoughtfully curated experiences that encourage families to create lasting memories. Designed to cater to guests of all ages, the resort features a dedicated Kids’ and Teens’ Club, a colourful playground, and a child-friendly swimming pool to ensure younger visitors are entertained and engaged.

The JW Kids’ Club offers enriching activities designed to educate and inspire children through exploration and play. Families can participate in interactive cooking classes, using fresh, sustainably grown produce from the JW Garden. The garden not only supplies ingredients for the resort’s cuisine but also serves as a space for guests to reconnect with nature through gardening. Through a combination of vibrant adventures and shared moments of creativity, the Family by JW program ensures a memorable and joyful experience for all generations.

Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, emphasised the resort’s commitment to reflecting the timeless beauty of the Maldives while providing an unforgettable journey. He stated that the goal is to offer guests a true sanctuary where luxury and well-being converge. With JW Marriott’s signature warmth and hospitality, the resort invites guests to immerse themselves in the magic of the Maldives, nurturing both mind and body.