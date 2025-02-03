Featured
Janice Wong brings edible art to OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
For those with a refined sweet tooth and a love for the Maldives, THE OZEN COLLECTION has announced an exclusive collaboration with celebrated pastry virtuoso Janice Wong. The renowned chef will be present at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO from 24th to 26th April 2025, transforming the island into a hub of culinary innovation. Guests will have the opportunity to experience bespoke dessert creations, interactive workshops, and captivating chocolate installations.
During her residency, Chef Wong will unveil her signature edible chocolate wall art—an impressive three-metre-tall masterpiece crafted from sustainably sourced chocolate. Designed to reflect the Maldives’ vibrant marine ecosystem, the installation will feature intricate coral-inspired designs, with 100 ‘reef-like’ cavities containing hand-painted bonbons for guests to enjoy. In addition to this centrepiece, she will host live dessert stations at the resort’s overwater venues, offering delicacies such as Yuzu Meringue Clouds and Salted Caramel Lava Spheres, carefully paired with sommelier-selected dessert wines.
On 24th April, a four-hands gourmet dinner at the underwater restaurant M6m will showcase a collaboration between Chef Wong and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s Executive Chef Alok. This exclusive event, limited to just 40 guests, will present a dessert degustation menu that reimagines Maldivian flavours through modernist techniques and locally sourced ingredients.
Younger guests will also have the chance to explore their creativity through daily chocolate art workshops, where Chef Wong will guide families in crafting edible masterpieces using chocolate crayons, rice paper, and miniature canvases. Each child will leave with a personalised creation and a keepsake brochure detailing the week’s activities.
Reflecting on the collaboration, Chef Wong expressed her inspiration from the Maldives’ natural beauty. She noted that her goal at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO is to blur the lines between art, nature, and gastronomy, creating lasting impressions both on the palate and in memory.
All experiences will be seamlessly integrated into the resort’s INDULGENCE™ Plan, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the festivities. From sunset bonbon tastings to private consultations with Chef Wong, the programme exemplifies THE OZEN COLLECTION’s commitment to Refined Elegance, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Cooking
Celebrity Chef Jord Althuizen brings his BBQ mastery to Coco Bodu Hithi
Coco Bodu Hithi, an authentic Maldivian retreat located approximately a 35-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, is set to offer guests a unique opportunity to experience the flavours of the grill with celebrity chef and best-selling culinary author from the Netherlands, Chef Jord Althuizen, from February 24 to 26 this year.
Renowned for its stunning barbecues under the stars, the resort, which was awarded the title of ‘Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort’ at the 2024 World Travel Awards, welcomes Chef Jord during what is often considered the “most romantic month” of the year. Best known for earning the Whole Hog BBQ’er title in 2014, he has received multiple accolades for authoring four best-selling BBQ cookbooks in 2016 and 2017.
Recognised by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to indulge in an extraordinary dining experience featuring Chef Jord Althuizen’s expertise in grilling. With his dedication to perfection, diners can expect a remarkable culinary journey showcasing freshly caught seafood and the finest meats from around the world.
Frequently referred to as a “gourmet getaway” in the Maldives, the resort regularly hosts Michelin-starred chefs who create unforgettable dining experiences. These exclusive events are further enhanced by the expertise of Group Culinary Director and Michelin Star-awarded Chef Martin Cahill.
Guests can look forward to savouring Moroccan Fire Fish, Indian Asado Cooked Lamb Parathas, or Texas-Style Short Ribs, complemented by expertly paired wines for a truly immersive gastronomic experience.
Featured
Constance Maldives Resorts shine in Booking.com Traveller Review Awards
Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf has once again been recognised in the prestigious Booking.com Traveller Review Awards, reflecting its unwavering commitment to excellence and outstanding hospitality. Among its properties, the resorts in the Maldives have achieved remarkable scores, highlighting their dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences.
The Maldives properties have received the following ratings out of 10:
- Constance Halaveli Maldives – 9.7
- Constance Moofushi Maldives – 9.6
These impressive scores underscore the high standards of service, luxurious accommodations, and unique experiences offered at these renowned Maldivian resorts.
Jean-Jacques Vallet, CEO of Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “These awards are a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, who continually go above and beyond to provide guests with a vibrant atmosphere, high-quality experiences, and exceptional value.”
With these accolades, Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf further cements its reputation as a leading luxury hospitality provider in the Maldives, ensuring guests an unforgettable stay in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.
Featured
Celebrate love in style at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa offers guests an opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a romantic all-pool villa retreat in the Indian Ocean. A selection of heartfelt experiences has been designed to inspire and create cherished new memories.
The day can begin with a floating breakfast served in the privacy of each villa’s pool. Beautifully adorned with fresh island blooms, the tray includes a basket of heart-shaped pastries and a chocolate cake. Luxurious additions such as red and white wine, as well as Champagne, are available to enhance the experience. Another indulgence includes the Vine and Velvet Romance set, featuring decadent chocolate-dipped strawberries accompanied by a bottle of Champagne, sparkling wine, or rosé. Delivered directly to the villa, this treat serves as a sweet daytime surprise or a romantic conclusion to the evening.
For those who appreciate cocktails, the resort’s resident mixologists have curated a selection of rose-colored signature drinks available throughout the day at Aura Pool Bar. These include the Scarlet Kiss, an indulgent blend of vanilla-infused Absolut Elyx and strawberry Campari, topped with luscious Champagne foam; Whisper of Romance, a delicate mix of lemongrass-infused Botanist gin, fresh citrus, and Prosecco; and La Vie en Rose, a sophisticated combination of Malfy Pink Gin and Chambord, with clarified pink guava, rose syrup, and clarified yuzu.
Eden, the adults-only overwater champagne and gin bar, presents a special Sundowner Session, featuring live DJ music and breathtaking views of the Maldivian sunset.
As evening falls, an array of elevated dining experiences awaits. Beach Shack provides a relaxed island setting with its Seaside Rendezvous set menu, which includes the rich flavours of Maldivian lobster complemented by a marble and caviar sauce, as well as garlic-crusted ocean trout served with gnocchi and Champagne beurre blanc. At the overwater specialty restaurant Origin, Chef Dario Raia offers authentic Italian dishes, with the Amore Mio add-on ensuring a table on the coveted lower deck and elegant floral arrangements enhancing the atmosphere. Habitat presents a bountiful buffet featuring a diverse selection of international dishes.
For a particularly special evening, the Starlit Lovers experience is available, limited to four tables. The carefully crafted menu begins with fresh oysters topped with cured salmon roe, yuzu, and jalapeño sauce, concluding with Two Hearts, a dessert featuring Belgian chocolate and hazelnut crunch, Ivoire chocolate and raspberry crémeux, raspberry gelato, and milk chocolate Chantilly. To conclude the night, a cozy beachside cinema experience, Romantic Reels, invites guests to enjoy a film under the stars.
Amingiri Spa & Hammam introduces a signature treatment for the month of February, where couples are treated to a tranquil flower petal foot soak followed by a side-by-side chocolate wrap, enveloping the senses in soothing aromas. The experience concludes with a hot stone fusion massage, designed to relieve tension and foster a sense of deep relaxation and connection.
For wellness enthusiasts, an extensive Sleep Wellness menu is available, aimed at guiding the mind and body into deep, rejuvenating rest. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck, an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room, or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga, and breath-work.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
From Grey Herons to Asian Koels: birdwatcher’s haven at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
-
Featured1 week ago
Luxury and love at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
-
Featured6 days ago
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with live portraits by Jo Bird at Kuramathi Maldives
-
Cooking5 days ago
New Tapasake restaurant at One&Only Reethi Rah
-
Love5 days ago
Root your love story at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Le Méridien Maldives sets benchmark in sustainability with Green Globe recognition
-
News1 week ago
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty explores Maldives with family
-
Featured6 days ago
The Calm Spa Sanctuary at JA Manafaru unveils new upgrades