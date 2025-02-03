Janice Wong brings edible art to OZEN LIFE MAADHOO

For those with a refined sweet tooth and a love for the Maldives, THE OZEN COLLECTION has announced an exclusive collaboration with celebrated pastry virtuoso Janice Wong. The renowned chef will be present at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO from 24th to 26th April 2025, transforming the island into a hub of culinary innovation. Guests will have the opportunity to experience bespoke dessert creations, interactive workshops, and captivating chocolate installations.

During her residency, Chef Wong will unveil her signature edible chocolate wall art—an impressive three-metre-tall masterpiece crafted from sustainably sourced chocolate. Designed to reflect the Maldives’ vibrant marine ecosystem, the installation will feature intricate coral-inspired designs, with 100 ‘reef-like’ cavities containing hand-painted bonbons for guests to enjoy. In addition to this centrepiece, she will host live dessert stations at the resort’s overwater venues, offering delicacies such as Yuzu Meringue Clouds and Salted Caramel Lava Spheres, carefully paired with sommelier-selected dessert wines.

On 24th April, a four-hands gourmet dinner at the underwater restaurant M6m will showcase a collaboration between Chef Wong and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s Executive Chef Alok. This exclusive event, limited to just 40 guests, will present a dessert degustation menu that reimagines Maldivian flavours through modernist techniques and locally sourced ingredients.

Younger guests will also have the chance to explore their creativity through daily chocolate art workshops, where Chef Wong will guide families in crafting edible masterpieces using chocolate crayons, rice paper, and miniature canvases. Each child will leave with a personalised creation and a keepsake brochure detailing the week’s activities.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Chef Wong expressed her inspiration from the Maldives’ natural beauty. She noted that her goal at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO is to blur the lines between art, nature, and gastronomy, creating lasting impressions both on the palate and in memory.

All experiences will be seamlessly integrated into the resort’s INDULGENCE™ Plan, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the festivities. From sunset bonbon tastings to private consultations with Chef Wong, the programme exemplifies THE OZEN COLLECTION’s commitment to Refined Elegance, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.