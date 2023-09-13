Angsana Velavaru: Epitome of romance in heart of Maldives

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences has re-imagined honeymoons and couples’ breaks with a host of new romantic, creative, and adrenaline-fuelled inclusions – and even revitalising activities where couples can enjoy separate togetherness.

The contemporary five-star Baa Atoll resort, which is renowned for innovation, has just announced the exciting new concepts for 2022 and beyond.

They include some of the most imaginative inclusions available for newlyweds, from Caressing Meditations to handmade paper love-letter workshops. Amilla turns up the heat with couples’ Latin dance classes and cranks up the fun with hoop juggling sessions. And honeymooners can mark the start of forever with a new Plant the Coconut Tree of Love experience.

It sees couples planting a baby coconut tree in the Love Garden. Each tree is given a plaque bearing the couple’s names and quarterly updates on the tree’s development are sent to them. Coconut trees are the lifeblood of Amilla Maldives, which is cocooned in a naturally lush jungle of more than 2,500 mature coconut trees.

However, another highly innovative new concept is Amilla’s groundbreaking His, Hers and Ours week plan, which is a highly bespoke activity programme that can actually be tailored to all genders and all tastes. Recognising how busy many couples are with their lives (particularly in the weeks leading up to a holiday), this plan offers couples the chance to enjoy a little bit of ‘me-time’ each day. They can enjoy as many or as few activities as they like before reconnecting with their partner following energising, relaxational or educational activities.

They include things such as sunrise fishing, a men’s facial, jungle gym training, craniosacral therapy, aerial hoop classes and much more. These diversions are complemented by fun activities including bathtub tea-making and laughing yoga.

Amilla Maldives’ large Villas and Residences – some of the biggest in the Maldives – are just perfect for couples seeking privacy in stylish surroundings. Each one includes a spacious private courtyard or sundeck as well as a private pool, so they can enjoy secluded moments together indoors and outdoors. The island itself is a lovers’ paradise of soft white sand, glittering turquoise waters and thick jungle interwoven with walking trails and secret beaches.

