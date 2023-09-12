Celebrate mid-autumn festival, Chinese golden week at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island

Nestled amidst the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island warmly invite those seeking a unique blend of traditional festivities and tropical luxury to book a visit this upcoming holiday season. From September 29th to October 6th, 2023, this stunning contemporary resort transforms into a haven of culinary excellence, moonlit wonder, and cultural discovery in observance of the Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese Golden Week.

A Week of Culinary Delights

No celebration is complete without culinary delights, and Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island offers a culinary journey that transcends borders. Guests can start their day with a taste of China at GLOW, where breakfast features delicacies like chicken congee, house-made dim sum, and Cantonese Chow Mein. In the afternoon, Café Lounge extends an invitation to explore wine and cheese pairings, complemented by a curated selection of Chinese wines. As day turns to evening, they can indulge in traditional prawn and egg fried rice and reef fish steamed with soya, ginger, and spring onion. The culinary extravaganza continues with an International Market Night, featuring a tantalising array of Asian flavours. For an immersive dining adventure, guests can join the hot pot experience, savouring seafood, fresh vegetables, and their choice of signature Sichuan spicy broth or clear mild chicken broth, paired with authentic dipping sauces.

Beyond these exceptional culinary experiences, the all-villa island resort boasts a diverse selection of dining options that traverse the globe, including Japanese and Peruvian fusion delights at Kayto, signature Greek-Mediterranean cuisine at Shimmers, international dishes at GLOW, and tailor-made private dining experiences.

A Week of Adventures and Moonlit Wonder

Adventure enthusiasts and moon admirers can relish a range of experiences at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island that seamlessly unite tradition with wellness. Here, guests have the opportunity to participate in Full Moon Yoga sessions on the rooftop of the resort’s renowned Talise Spa, unwinding amidst the tranquil sounds of gentle waves beneath the moon’s enchanting glow. Alternatively, serenity can be found in Tibetan Bowl Sound Healing sessions, offering meditative moments against breathtaking overwater vistas. As a cherished festival tradition, guests are also welcomed to make wishes and release floating lanterns over the resort’s expansive GLOW infinity pool, creating a captivating moment of moon appreciation (shangyue).

With over 50 weekly activities to choose from, boredom is simply not an option at this stunning secluded island paradise. Guests can dive into the vibrant marine life with a Semi-Submarine adventure at the Dive Centre or embark on an exhilarating Dolphin Quest. Those seeking a unique experience can try their hand at traditional sunset fishing, even having the chance to catch their own dinner. For a blend of water fun and fitness, Beachside Splash Zumba at Shimmers Pool awaits. And if the dream includes cinematic nights under the stars or underwater adventures, private rooftop cinema and snorkelling exploration experiences promise to fulfil the island getaway bucket list.

Discover Maldivian Charms

Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island opens doors to the rich tapestry of Maldivian culture. Individuals can dive into the heart of local life with a guided visit to a nearby island, led by a knowledgeable Maldivian team member from the resort. The rhythms of the islands come alive as they engage in a masterclass to learn the traditional art of playing the Bodu Beru drum. Younger visitors are invited to partake in an exciting island treasure hunt, where a well-deserved prize can be claimed. As the sun gently sets, the resort hosts a lively cocktail party featuring enchanting Maldivian cultural performances, crafting memorable evenings infused with local charm.

Create golden memories with loved ones this Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese Golden Week with exclusive discounts of up to 25% and a Resort Credit of USD 300 per villa. For more information about Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and to secure reservations, please contact Reservations.JMH@jumeirah.com.