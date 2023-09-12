News
Celebrate mid-autumn festival, Chinese golden week at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
Nestled amidst the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island warmly invite those seeking a unique blend of traditional festivities and tropical luxury to book a visit this upcoming holiday season. From September 29th to October 6th, 2023, this stunning contemporary resort transforms into a haven of culinary excellence, moonlit wonder, and cultural discovery in observance of the Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese Golden Week.
A Week of Culinary Delights
No celebration is complete without culinary delights, and Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island offers a culinary journey that transcends borders. Guests can start their day with a taste of China at GLOW, where breakfast features delicacies like chicken congee, house-made dim sum, and Cantonese Chow Mein. In the afternoon, Café Lounge extends an invitation to explore wine and cheese pairings, complemented by a curated selection of Chinese wines. As day turns to evening, they can indulge in traditional prawn and egg fried rice and reef fish steamed with soya, ginger, and spring onion. The culinary extravaganza continues with an International Market Night, featuring a tantalising array of Asian flavours. For an immersive dining adventure, guests can join the hot pot experience, savouring seafood, fresh vegetables, and their choice of signature Sichuan spicy broth or clear mild chicken broth, paired with authentic dipping sauces.
Beyond these exceptional culinary experiences, the all-villa island resort boasts a diverse selection of dining options that traverse the globe, including Japanese and Peruvian fusion delights at Kayto, signature Greek-Mediterranean cuisine at Shimmers, international dishes at GLOW, and tailor-made private dining experiences.
A Week of Adventures and Moonlit Wonder
Adventure enthusiasts and moon admirers can relish a range of experiences at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island that seamlessly unite tradition with wellness. Here, guests have the opportunity to participate in Full Moon Yoga sessions on the rooftop of the resort’s renowned Talise Spa, unwinding amidst the tranquil sounds of gentle waves beneath the moon’s enchanting glow. Alternatively, serenity can be found in Tibetan Bowl Sound Healing sessions, offering meditative moments against breathtaking overwater vistas. As a cherished festival tradition, guests are also welcomed to make wishes and release floating lanterns over the resort’s expansive GLOW infinity pool, creating a captivating moment of moon appreciation (shangyue).
With over 50 weekly activities to choose from, boredom is simply not an option at this stunning secluded island paradise. Guests can dive into the vibrant marine life with a Semi-Submarine adventure at the Dive Centre or embark on an exhilarating Dolphin Quest. Those seeking a unique experience can try their hand at traditional sunset fishing, even having the chance to catch their own dinner. For a blend of water fun and fitness, Beachside Splash Zumba at Shimmers Pool awaits. And if the dream includes cinematic nights under the stars or underwater adventures, private rooftop cinema and snorkelling exploration experiences promise to fulfil the island getaway bucket list.
Discover Maldivian Charms
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island opens doors to the rich tapestry of Maldivian culture. Individuals can dive into the heart of local life with a guided visit to a nearby island, led by a knowledgeable Maldivian team member from the resort. The rhythms of the islands come alive as they engage in a masterclass to learn the traditional art of playing the Bodu Beru drum. Younger visitors are invited to partake in an exciting island treasure hunt, where a well-deserved prize can be claimed. As the sun gently sets, the resort hosts a lively cocktail party featuring enchanting Maldivian cultural performances, crafting memorable evenings infused with local charm.
Create golden memories with loved ones this Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese Golden Week with exclusive discounts of up to 25% and a Resort Credit of USD 300 per villa. For more information about Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and to secure reservations, please contact Reservations.JMH@jumeirah.com.
Family
JW Marriott Maldives Resort takes young guests on enriching eco-conscious journey with new kids club programme
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa continues to set the benchmark for family-friendly stays in the Maldives with a unique eco-friendly programme for junior travellers at the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club.
The resort has introduced two new themes and a range of sustainability-focused activities that are sure to ignite the curiosity of the youngest guests, ensuring they have a fun journey while simultaneously immersing them in educational experiences.
In recognition of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s commitment to a more environmentally conscious future, the new FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club programme features engaging activities that incorporate produce from the vibrant JW Garden.
These inspiring eco-minded activations include JW Garden Pizza Making and Smoothie Making for which little ones will be given personally customised aprons and chef’s hats. The journey begins at the JW Garden where an array of locally grown ingredients will be introduced to the kids, allowing them to select their favourite fruits, vegetables and herbs to be used. Children and parents will have the chance to bond as they create their own pizzas or smoothies using the freshly picked ingredients, allowing a first-hand experience of the ‘garden to table’ concept.
Young explorers can embark on an insightful JW Garden Exploration journey allowing them to discover the names, tastes and aromas of different seasonal herbs, fruits and vegetables while gaining insight into the importance of biodiversity and sustainable gardening. For a more hands-on experience, kids can join the Little Griffins Gardeners activity where they can learn gardening skills through seed planting and prepping the soil, seed soaking and germination, and the essentials of plant care.
With the Little Griffins National Geographic activity, junior travellers are taken on an outdoor adventure, increasing their environmental awareness as they learn about the island’s flora and fauna as well as marine life in the surrounding waters of the spectacular Shaviyani Atoll.
Each day promises a new adventure at the Little Griffins Kids Club, with daily sessions themed around Under the Sea, Jungle Island, Fairytales, Pirates, Superheroes, and the all-new Rainbow and Sports Day themes. Kids will relish the chance to participate in a range of new activities such as Mission Impossible & Flinch, Kids Versus Associates, Mini Disco, and Silent Speed Ball.
Open from 10am to 9.30pm each day, the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club is one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives, with a 13-metre pirate ship, children’s swimming pool and creative zones all waiting to be explored.
For further information and reservations, visit: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/mlejs-jw-marriott-maldives-resort-and-spa/experiences/
News
Dive into an Aqua Utopia festive celebration at Nova Maldives
Kick off the holiday season with a tropical Christmas and welcome the new year with an underwater themed celebration at Nova, the bright new star among resorts in the Maldives. Nestled in the heart of South Ari Atoll, the soulful island has carefully crafted a unique programme full of magical experiences. From 22nd December 2023 to 6th January 2024, all guests will be immersed in “Aqua Utopia” celebration.
The natural laidback island will transform into a picturesque underwater-inspired playground to reconnect with the loved ones. From exquisite gala dinners under the stars to ocean themed parties and underwater adventures, guests will be spoilt for choice at Nova.
The season’s itinerary will begin with the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony to welcome the festive spirit. The following days will be brimming with splendour activities including the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus. Guests will gather on Christmas Eve cocktail party at Solis pool followed by a delectable gala dinner at Soul Kitchen for an enchanting evening. Moreover, meticulously culinary experiences crafted to nourish the soul from authentic Japanese cuisine and delightful island-style barbecue to wine pairing dinners amidst the starry night sky coupled with great performances of talented musicians, a gastronomic affair beyond imagination awaits the culinary connoisseurs. Guests can also unleash their talented inner chef with multiple cooking classes and competitions to craft mouth-watering delights.
Throughout the season, the soulful island will take all guests to discover beneath the Indian Ocean from bioluminescent snorkelling and swimming with the gentle giants’ whale sharks and manta rays to witnessing the graceful dolphins. For the adrenaline seekers, they will enjoy the bird’s eye view of Nova with an unforgettable parasailing adventure, and they also can sail on the blue water on a catamaran to admire the captivating sunset or embark on the exhilarating big game fishing. The nature lovers can participate in eco-friendly activities with flora and fauna workshops and the coral gardening sponsorship.
There are countless ways to spark the joy this festive season at Nova, from white and full moon parties to underwater themed nights. Guests can toast to 2024 with a magical New Year Eve countdown party and witness the fireworks display that will illuminate the starry sky with dazzling colours. Moreover, incredible performances of LED and fire shows coupled with live band and DJ music will ignite the souls.
In the midst of all the celebrations, guests will be taken to a rejuvenating journey at Eskape Spa with bespoke spa treatments specially curated to awaken the spirit and dive into serenity while harmonising mind, body, and soul.
Nova promises all guests an awe-inspiring festive journey filled with enriched memories that will last for a lifetime. To discover more the magical Aqua Utopia celebration, please visit: https://nova-maldives.com/aqua-utopia/
News
Sweat, soothe, seize the moment: Pullman Maldives Maamutaa gears up for FITWeek 2023
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has announced its upcoming FITWeek event from 2 October to 8 October. Situated on Maamutaa Island in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, Pullman Maldives is a haven for anyone seeking a perfect blend of indulgence, experience, and wellness.
FITWeek, one of four annual Pillar Weeks by Pullman, represents the epitome of this philosophy, offering guests a journey of self-discovery, health, and vitality in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. FITWeek will reach new heights this year with collaboration of two fitness personas, Allaoua Gaham and Majah Resuello.
As a yoga teacher, self-defence instructor, author, TEDx speaker, and “Yogipreneur” with numerous accolades, Allaoua Gaham is not your average fitness coach. He brings his unique blend of mindful yoga and army drill sergeant discipline with a raw sense of spirit and a wealth of experience to his teachings. His mission is clear: to inspire conscious changes in others and help them live better lives through improved breathing, and as a by-product — navigating through their lives more mindfully.
“Breathing is the most important of all human functions,” says Allaoua. “If we stop breathing, we die. If we breathe better, we live better.”
During FITWeek, Allaoua will lead various workshops, including EQ (Emotional Intelligence) workshops, fitness classes, fear management sessions, and meditation workshops in conjunction with the release of “GURU”, a book he co-authored with Raghda Alazab.
Meanwhile, Majah Resuello, a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer, Certified in Precision Nutrition 1, Social Media Influencer, and Entrepreneur, will infuse her dynamic energy into the FITWeek lineup. Majah, known for engaging content about travel, dance cross-fit, and fitness, will lead exhilarating full-body workouts and host workshops on nutrition and self-discipline, equipping participants with the knowledge and motivation to lead a healthier, disciplined lifestyle.
“Fitness isn’t just about exercise; it’s a way of life,” says Majah.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s FITWeek promises a harmonious blend of wellness, adventure, and relaxation. Guests will be able to experience aerial yoga with breakfast bites, beach workouts in the beautiful Melange beach setting, sunrise social meditation, spa holistic workshops, sunrise fun runs, and stand-up paddleboard marathons. It’s an event that perfectly encapsulates Pullman’s commitment to offering guests the holiday of a lifetime.
For more information about FITWeek and this unforgettable wellness journey, please visit Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s official website: www.pullmanmaldivesmaamutaa.com
