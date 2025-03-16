Jumeirah Olhahali Island introduces private sandbank debuts with exclusive menu of experiences

Jumeirah Olhahali Island redefines Maldivian seclusion with exclusive private sandbank experiences, just a five-minute speedboat ride from the resort. Set against the backdrop of untouched shores, the new programme of experiences invites guests to craft their own island escape, from adrenaline-fuelled adventures to tranquil wellness rituals and bespoke celebrations.

Serving as a launch point for exhilarating marine discoveries, the sandbank invites guests to explore the wonders of the Maldives. Snorkelling excursions reveal vibrant coral gardens teeming with tropical fish, while thrill-seekers can ride the waves on a jet ski, pausing to take in the vast seascape before diving into crystalline waters. For those drawn to the depths of the sea, a guided scuba experience unveils the rich biodiversity of the Maldivian reefs, while kitesurfing sessions offer an adrenaline-fuelled dance with the wind above the shimmering expanse of the Indian Ocean.

From romantic proposals to intimate wedding ceremonies, and milestone events, the sandbank transforms into a venue where the ocean serves as both stage and witness. Bespoke touches – including live band performances, exquisite floral arrangements, and underwater photography sessions – ensure each celebration is a moment to remember.

Culinary connoisseurs can savour gourmet delights with a sandbank picnic, indulging in curated delicacies such as beef tortilla wraps, smoked salmon sandwiches, and freshly baked vanilla bean cheesecake, surrounded by endless shades of blue. As the day transitions to night, the ‘Sunset to Stars Culinary Journey’ presents and intimate barbecue dinner beneath a starlit sky, where a private chef works on a personalised menu tableside, for an unforgettable dining experience.

For those seeking balance and renewal, the ‘Renewal Under the Stars’ experience unfolds as the sky deepens into twilight, with the rhythmic hush of the waves and a soft ocean breeze carrying the scent of salt and frangipani. A 90-minute Balinese or deep-tissue massage, enriched with nourishing vegan Sodashi oils, melts away tension, followed by a meditative Tibetan sound healing session, where the gentle vibrations of singing bowls harmonise with the lull of the tide.

As dawn paints the horizon in soft hues of gold and rose, the ‘Oceanic Balance Retreat’ invites guests to reconnect with mind and body. Guided by the resort’s resident yogi, each private session flows with the rhythms of the sea. Breathing in the fresh ocean air, guests move through yoga postures designed to energise or restore, followed by guided meditation that invites stillness, presence, and deep connection to the natural world.

