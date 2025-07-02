Featured
Fari Islands to triple solar power in 2025, advancing net zero goals
Fari Islands—a visionary four-island archipelago in the Maldives, home to luxury hospitality brands such as The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Patina Maldives by Capella Hotel Group, and the innovative Fari Campus—is advancing its journey toward a net zero future. In a significant stride for its renewable energy ambitions, the destination is set to triple its photovoltaic (PV) capacity in 2025, bringing total solar output to 6.4 megawatt-peak (MWp). Once operational, the solar infrastructure will be capable of supplying up to 50% of the islands’ energy needs on sunny days, with average penetration expected to remain just under that figure due to variable weather conditions.
Since its inception in 2021, the Fari Islands project—developed by Singapore-based Pontiac Land Group—has been rooted in sustainable architecture and low-impact construction. Recognised as the world’s largest hospitality project using offsite Mass Engineered Timber construction, the development avoided over 6,000 tons of carbon emissions during production and transportation. All villas were prefabricated to minimise marine impact, and designed with flat rooftops to accommodate solar panels, diverging from traditional Maldivian thatched structures. Sustainability remains central across the islands’ operations.
David Tsang, CEO of Pontiac Land Group, emphasised the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable development, stating, “This renewable energy expansion marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey. By embracing clean energy, we are taking tangible steps to reduce our carbon footprint and support progress in the hospitality and tourism industries.”
Partnering with Swimsol, a leader in marine floating solar technology, Fari Islands is undertaking one of the region’s largest solar initiatives. Key projects expected to be completed by the end of 2025 include:
- Floating Solar System at Fari Campus: A 40-platform ocean-based installation featuring 2,160 PV panels, contributing 1,037 kWp—approximately 24% of the destination’s total energy demand. This system will include a dedicated battery house and is scheduled for completion in Q4 2025.
- Land-Based PV Systems at Fari Campus: An expanded network of solar panels now totaling 1,200 kWp installed across 19 residential and community buildings that serve the island’s staff.
- Solar Roof Expansion at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives: In 2024, the resort added panels to all 61 Ocean Villas and subsequently to its back-of-house facilities, Beach Shack restaurant, and Dive Centre, achieving a total capacity of 983 kWp. The resort has been awarded the 2024 Green Globe Certification and the Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge for exceeding sustainability benchmarks.
Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, remarked, “We are proud to contribute meaningfully to the Fari Islands’ collective sustainability goals. Our partnership with Swimsol moves us closer to our shared net zero targets.”
- Patina Maldives Solar Milestone: By 2025, the property is projected to operate fully on solar energy during daylight hours. The resort has installed 2,994 kWp of solar panels, with 980 kWp on an eastern land bank and the remainder on rooftops across villas, F&B venues, the FLOW Spa, and other resort infrastructure. An additional 2 MWh of battery storage is included to enhance energy resilience. Patina Maldives has earned back-to-back EarthCheck Silver Certifications and the Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge.
Anthony Gill, General Manager of Patina Maldives, stated, “Each milestone reaffirms our team’s dedication to conscious luxury and environmental responsibility. Together with Swimsol, we are shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future for the Maldives and the world.”
Through innovative infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and a united vision, Fari Islands is setting a new benchmark for sustainability in the global hospitality landscape.
Coco Collection secures multiple wins at World Travel Awards 2025
Coco Collection, a distinguished resort brand in the Maldives, has once again earned global recognition at the World Travel Awards 2025, securing multiple prestigious titles for both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu for the third consecutive year.
Renowned for its exceptional hospitality, authentic experiences, and commitment to excellence, this latest achievement highlights Coco Collection’s continued position among the world’s leading luxury resort brands. The accolades reflect the dedication of its team and the loyalty of its guests, who together shape the brand’s celebrated journey.
Coco Bodu Hithi, nestled within the tranquil waters of Malé Atoll, remains a favourite among discerning travellers and travel industry experts alike. Known for its spacious villas, personalised service, and curated experiences—such as exclusive culinary events with renowned chefs—the resort has once again been awarded the title of Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2025. From intimate sunset cruises to floating breakfasts served in private villas, every aspect of the guest experience is crafted to leave a lasting impression.
Meanwhile, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu continues to set benchmarks for sustainable luxury. Located within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort has been recognised for its dedication to environmental stewardship through initiatives like coral restoration, turtle conservation, and cultural preservation. In honour of these meaningful efforts, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu has retained the title of Maldives’ Leading Green Resort 2025, marking its third successive win in this category.
Together, these accolades reaffirm Coco Collection’s commitment to providing unforgettable, mindful, and environmentally conscious travel experiences in the Maldives.
Game on! Kandima unveils Maldives’ most exciting all-ages entertainment hub
Kandima Maldives, the bold lifestyle resort known for redefining island getaways, has once again raised the bar with the launch of PlaySpace – an all-ages entertainment destination transforming the leisure landscape of the Maldives.
Centrally located within the island resort, PlaySpace blends nostalgic retro flair with cutting-edge fun, offering a dynamic mix of activities for families, thrill-seekers, and social guests alike. From action-packed bowling and immersive virtual reality to escape room challenges and private karaoke sessions, the venue strengthens Kandima’s position as the Maldives’ leading active lifestyle destination.
According to Dermot Birchall, General Manager at Kandima Maldives, “At Kandima, we’re constantly evolving the island experience. PlaySpace adds a new dimension – it’s immersive, social, and above all, wildly entertaining.”
Key Highlights of PlaySpace Include:
- Bowling Lanes with a Twist: Themed experiences such as Team Challenge, Date Night Deluxe, and Family Blitz, complemented by snacks, drinks, and curated playlists.
- Karaoke & Cocktails: Private singing rooms paired with wine, beer, or bubbly under the Karaoke & Cocktails Package.
- VR & Arcade Zone: Thrilling VR adventures, air hockey, billiards, and timeless arcade classics.
- Escape Rooms: Brain-teasing challenges for up to three guests – ideal for team bonding or friendly competition.
- Eats & Treats: A variety of gourmet snacks including paninis and mini pizzas, plus refreshing beverages like Tropical Dreamscape and Lychee Breeze – all alcohol-free.
With its vibrant 80s-inspired design and bold approach to leisure, PlaySpace perfectly reflects Kandima’s playful luxury ethos. Open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, it promises guests a unique and energetic addition to their island stay.
Adding to the excitement, Kandima has also introduced Fast Track, the Maldives’ first and only oceanfront e-go-kart circuit. Spanning 500 metres with 10 turns and speeds reaching up to 80 km/h, this professional-grade asphalt track brings a high-octane edge to island adventure.
As Kandima continues to innovate and launch new experiences, guests can expect even more surprises in the near future – with fun, flair, and freedom at the heart of it all.
Equator Village wins Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel 2025 at World Travel Awards
Equator Village has once again been honoured as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2025, held on 28 June in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. This marks the third consecutive year the resort has received this prestigious accolade, following earlier wins in 2023 and 2024, underscoring its commitment to service excellence and consistent guest satisfaction.
Mohamed Waheed, Resort Manager at Equator Village, expressed pride in the achievement, stating that the recognition reflects the dedication, creativity, and hard work of the entire team. He highlighted their commitment to delivering warm, personalised service and creating welcoming spaces that resonate with the charm and hospitality of the south. Waheed also extended gratitude to the resort’s guests and partners for their continued support and trust.
Celebrating over three decades of recognising hospitality excellence, the World Travel Awards is regarded as one of the most esteemed honours in global tourism. Winners are selected through a rigorous international voting process involving both travel professionals and the public.
Located just a five-minute drive from Gan International Airport, Equator Village offers exceptional convenience along with the relaxed charm of the southern Maldives. The resort features 78 spacious bungalows surrounded by lush flower gardens, alongside facilities including a beachfront restaurant, bar, pool, gym, and meeting spaces – all infused with tropical flair and heartfelt southern hospitality.
