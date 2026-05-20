Angsana Velavaru invites guests to explore quieter side of Maldives

There is a quieter side to the Maldives, one found beyond the familiar rhythm of overwater escapes and sunset rituals. In Angsana Velavaru, the ocean becomes more than a backdrop. It becomes part of the journey itself.

With Sun, Sea & Fishing in Velavaru, guests are invited to discover an island experience shaped by adventure, wellbeing and a meaningful connection to the nature. Thoughtfully curated for travellers who wish to balance exploration with relaxation, the experience combines the exhilaration of deep-sea fishing with the restorative calm of island living in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

As dawn unfolds across unique turquoise lagoons, mornings begin with gentle cruises over calm waters, where the sea reflects the changing colours of the sky. Later, the rhythm shifts as guests venture further offshore for a guided big game fishing experience, embracing the anticipation and excitement of the open ocean. Between each adventure, moments of stillness await, from unwinding beside the water to reconnecting with slower pace of island life.

Available with a minimum stay of 4 nights, the offer includes:

1 Big Game Fishing trip per stay for 2 people

25% savings on stays with a Half Board meal plan

20% savings on return seaplane transfers for 2 people

1 Morning Cruise per stay

Designed for couples, ocean lovers and modern explorers alike, the experience reflects the spirit of Velavaru, serene, grounding and deeply connected to its natural surroundings. Every detail encourages guests to rediscover balance through immersive experiences that awaken the senses while nurturing rest and renewal.

Whether you are casting a line into the open sea, gathering with loved ones after a day on the water or simply listening to the gentle movement of the waves, each moment invites you to embrace the essence of island life in a more meaningful way.

To discover more or reserve your island retreat, please visit the resort’s website.