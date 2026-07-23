Maagiri Hotel celebrates Independence Day with special dining offers

Maagiri Hotel is set to celebrate the Independence Day of the Maldives with a series of special dining experiences, inviting guests, families, and the local community to come together and commemorate this significant national occasion.

To mark the celebrations, the hotel will host an Independence Day Special Breakfast Buffet from 24 to 26 July 2026. Guests can enjoy a generous selection of local and international breakfast favourites in a warm and welcoming setting, making it the perfect way to begin the holiday celebrations with family and friends.

The festivities will continue on 26 July 2026 with a Special Maldivian Dinner Buffet at Faru Restaurant. The dinner will feature a variety of authentic Maldivian dishes, carefully prepared by the hotel’s culinary team to showcase the rich flavours and traditions of the Maldives. From local delicacies to beloved national favourites, the buffet offers a memorable dining experience that celebrates the country’s culinary heritage.

Adding a sweet touch to the celebrations, Maagiri Hotel also features a selection of locally crafted artisan ice cream flavours with the support of Iceto, highlighting the creativity of local artisans and celebrating Maldivian craftsmanship through unique, handcrafted treats at the Rooftop Restaurant.

As part of the hotel’s commitment to celebrating national occasions, the Independence Day promotions are designed to bring people together through exceptional food, warm hospitality, and a shared appreciation for Maldivian culture and traditions.

Maagiri Hotel warmly welcomes guests to join the Independence Day celebrations and enjoy a memorable dining experience while honouring the spirit of the nation’s independence.

For reservations and bookings, please call 3318484 / 7228484 or text (Viber) 7228484.