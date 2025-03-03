News
Celebrate spirit of Ramadan at Maagiri Hotel
Maagiri Hotel has announced a range of dining options for Ramadan, inviting guests to partake in Iftar and Tarawees buffets throughout the holy month.
According to the hotel, the Iftar Buffet will be available daily from 6-7pm, offering a selection of traditional and international dishes. The menu includes Chicken Biryani, Thai Vegetable Fried Rice, Seafood Pasta, and Devilled Tuna Fish, along with beverages such as Watermelon Juice. Desserts include Hot Chocolate Pudding and Red Velvet Cake.
The hotel will also offer a Tarawees Buffet, which will be available upon booking. The menu features Butter Chicken, Dhal Makhni, Mixed Salads, Fresh Fruits, and Sweet Lassi.
For those preferring to dine at home, an Iftar Pack will be available for takeaway and delivery.
The hotel has also introduced promotional offers, including a group offer where a booking for ten people allows the eleventh person to dine for free. Children below 5.99 years can dine for free, while children aged 6 to 10 years will receive a 50% discount.
Reservations can be made via phone at 3318484 or through Viber at 7228484. Inquiries can also be directed to events@maagirihotel.com.
Featured
Immersed in nature: marine life encounters at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
As the world comes together to celebrate World Wildlife Day, there is no better time to explore the turquoise waters surrounding Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ four Maldivian properties. These waters, home to some of the most captivating marine creatures, provide a glimpse into a thriving underwater ecosystem brimming with life. Experts from Dive & Sail, the official dive operator at the resorts, share insights into the marine marvels awaiting guests beneath the waves.
“Each of the four resorts in the Maldives by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts boasts a unique marine ecosystem,” says Adam Ali from the Dive & Sail team. He highlights the vibrant coral gardens of Ellaidhoo, the world-famous surf breaks and manta ray encounters near Dhonveli, and the diverse underwater landscapes that make each location a window into the wonders of the ocean.
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, divers and snorkelers frequently encounter nurse sharks gliding through the waters, while the pristine lagoons of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offer sightings of stingrays and colourful reef fish. The diversity of species across these resorts underscores the Maldives’ rich marine heritage, providing unforgettable underwater adventures.
One of the most sought-after experiences for divers and snorkelers is encountering manta rays and whale sharks. “The Maldives is one of the best places in the world for manta ray sightings, and they are often spotted in the channels near Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives,” explains Ibrahim Shaah, a seasoned instructor at Dive & Sail. Recalling a particularly memorable dive, he describes being surrounded by half a dozen manta rays, their graceful movements almost hypnotic, with one even looping around the divers as if performing a dance.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, renowned for its house reef, offers some of the best opportunities for close-up shark encounters. “Diving here, especially at night, is a surreal experience,” says diver Mohamad Amjey. He describes a moment of stillness as a school of reef sharks moved past him like shadows in the dark, an exhilarating yet peaceful experience.
Beyond providing exceptional underwater encounters, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts remains committed to marine conservation. “Sustainable diving and snorkelling practices are essential to protecting these fragile ecosystems,” the team at Dive & Sail emphasises. The dive centres educate guests on responsible marine interactions, encouraging them to maintain a safe distance from marine life and avoid contact with corals.
The resort group also plays a crucial role in reef restoration through coral propagation initiatives. By planting coral frames and monitoring their growth, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts contributes to preserving the reefs that support an incredible array of species. Guests are invited to take part in these efforts, fostering a deeper connection with marine conservation.
On this World Wildlife Day, the vibrant marine life of the Maldives is celebrated as a dream destination for ocean enthusiasts. Whether experienced divers or first-time snorkelers, guests at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives are encouraged to discover, appreciate, and safeguard this underwater wonderland. After all, the true beauty of the ocean lies not only in what is witnessed but in the efforts made to protect it for future generations.
News
Experience soulful Ramadan at Nova Maldives with Iftar, Suhur offerings
This Ramadan, Nova Maldives, the soulful island resort, invites GCC guests to embrace the spirit of togetherness and tranquillity with private Iftar and Suhoor experiences amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldivian islands. Combining authentic flavours, serene privacy, and soulful luxury, Nova ensures a heartfelt observation of the holy month, creating unforgettable memories for its guests.
For those observing Suhoor, Nova offers an elevated culinary journey served privately in their villa between 11:00PM and 2:00AM. The menu includes an exquisite selection of traditional dishes such as Khodra, Foul Madams, Balilah, Labneh, Halloum Meshwe, Bayd Mekly, and Fattet Hummus, ensuring an indulgent and authentic experience that honours the spirit of Ramadan.
Guests are invited to begin their day with a moment of gratitude and positivity, reflecting on cherished memories or taking in the stunning beauty that surrounds them at Nova. The soothing sound of waves and the soft glow of the sunrise provide the perfect setting for a serene meditation session on the island’s pristine sandy shores.
As the day unfolds, guests can immerse themselves in Nova’s breathtaking natural wonders. They may wander through lush tropical landscapes, admire the vibrant hues of native flora, or simply unwind by the sparkling waters. For those seeking adventure, the ocean presents an extraordinary opportunity to dive into its crystal-clear depths, where they can swim alongside majestic whale sharks and graceful manta rays—creating unforgettable memories that will stay with them forever.
As the sun sets, guests can break their fast with thoughtfully curated Iftar delivered directly to the privacy of their villa. Included in the room rate, this complimentary experience celebrates the essence of Ramadan with a harmonious blend of traditional Middle Eastern flavours and Maldivian hospitality. The menu features indulgent selections such as dates, fresh juices, mezze platters, lamb kebab with dill yogurt sauce, a selection of Arabic sweets, and refreshing cut fruits, crafted to nourish both the body and soul in a serene ambiance.
The Suhoor experience is available at AED 260++ for two guests. During the month of Ramadan, guests can enjoy soulful stays starting from AED 2,971 per night on a Full Board basis in a Beach Villa with a private pool. For an elevated experience, Water Villas with a Jacuzzi are also available from AED 3,100 per night, inclusive of Full Board dining.
Reserve your bookings on www.nova-maldives.com.
News
Hideaway’s The Signature Collection partners with Serandipians Private Residences
The Signature Collection at Hideaway has announced its strategic partnership with the prestigious assembly of luxury establishments, The Serandipians by Traveller Made.
Serandipians and Takumians are exclusive network communities of luxury travel designers, curated and led by Traveller Made. Dedicated to crafting exceptional bespoke journeys, they cater to discerning travellers seeking unique, tailor-made experiences guided by seasoned experts committed to delivering unparalleled service and personalised recommendations.
Carefully pre-selected by Traveller Made, The Signature Collection at Hideaway now stands among a distinguished group of highly renowned hotels as a Serandipians Private Residences Partner, reflecting its commitment to unparalleled excellence and unrivalled hospitality. This collaboration further cements The Signature Collection’s position as a premier ultra-luxury retreat in the Maldives, offering unique experiences tailored to the world’s most discerning travellers.
As a Serandipians Private Residences Partner, The Signature Collection gains access to an exclusive network that curates unparalleled, one-of-a-kind experiences for those seeking ultimate privacy, elegance, and bespoke service.
This partnership reinforces The Signature Collection’s commitment to delivering exceptional luxury, personalised services, and world-class hospitality, ensuring that every guest enjoys an extraordinary escape in the Maldives.
The Signature Collection at Hideaway is an exclusive enclave of nine ultra-luxurious, multi-bedroom residences that redefine sophistication, grandeur, and privacy. Designed for elite travellers seeking unparalleled elegance, these expansive villas offer world-class amenities, including 24-hour personal butler service, dedicated private buggy service, Signature Experiences, exclusive BVLGARI amenities, special gifts, access to a private chef who can create your very own private BBQ on the beach, and more personalised services and privileges. The Signature Collection provides an extraordinary escape where luxury meets serenity in one of the most breathtaking locations in the Maldives.
Tucked away in the unspoiled northern Maldives, The Signature Collection is based inside Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, which is an exclusive sanctuary of luxury, privacy, and world-class hospitality. Set on the pristine shores of Dhonakulhi Island in Haa Alifu Atoll, the resort boasts some of the largest and most secluded villas in the Maldives, offering an unparalleled sense of space and tranquillity. Whether indulging in gourmet dining, rejuvenating at the award-winning spa, or embarking on unforgettable marine adventures, Hideaway is the ultimate escape for discerning travellers in search of exclusivity, privacy, romance, and relaxation.
The resort’s unique double house reef teems with vibrant marine life, from the elusive guitar sharks to the enchanting anemone fish, creating a breathtaking underwater world for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts. For those seeking adventure on land, Hideaway features an impressive selection of sports facilities, including a golf putting green, indoor golf simulator, outdoor tennis, Padel, indoor badminton, table tennis, football, beach volleyball, and more.
For families and thrill-seekers, the Floating Aqua Park in the lagoon provides endless fun for both children and adults, while the PADI-certified dive school caters to both beginners and experienced divers. An array of watersports and snorkelling excursions ensures that every guest can explore the Maldives’ mesmerising waters at their own pace.
Dining at Hideaway is a culinary journey with diverse gastronomic experiences ranging from themed buffets to à la carte fine dining. The resort’s elegant restaurants and bars offer an exquisite selection of flavours, ensuring a truly unforgettable dining experience in paradise.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Vaavu Shipwreck: Story in motion
-
News1 week ago
Maldives joins Hollywood’s biggest night with lavish retreats for Oscar nominees
-
Love6 days ago
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives unveils 2025 wedding packages for unforgettable celebrations
-
Action6 days ago
Award-winning Kandooma Maldives launches ultimate scuba diving experience
-
Featured5 days ago
The Westin Maldives unveils exclusive ‘Around-The-Clock’ all-Inclusive retreat
-
Cooking5 days ago
Chef Jacopo Chieppa’s exclusive culinary residency at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
-
Awards6 days ago
Amilla Maldives gets Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 Star Awards recognition
-
News1 week ago
March into world of colour, celebration at Angsana Velavaru