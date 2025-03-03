Celebrate spirit of Ramadan at Maagiri Hotel

The Signature Collection at Hideaway has announced its strategic partnership with the prestigious assembly of luxury establishments, The Serandipians by Traveller Made.

Serandipians and Takumians are exclusive network communities of luxury travel designers, curated and led by Traveller Made. Dedicated to crafting exceptional bespoke journeys, they cater to discerning travellers seeking unique, tailor-made experiences guided by seasoned experts committed to delivering unparalleled service and personalised recommendations.

Carefully pre-selected by Traveller Made, The Signature Collection at Hideaway now stands among a distinguished group of highly renowned hotels as a Serandipians Private Residences Partner, reflecting its commitment to unparalleled excellence and unrivalled hospitality. This collaboration further cements The Signature Collection’s position as a premier ultra-luxury retreat in the Maldives, offering unique experiences tailored to the world’s most discerning travellers.

As a Serandipians Private Residences Partner, The Signature Collection gains access to an exclusive network that curates unparalleled, one-of-a-kind experiences for those seeking ultimate privacy, elegance, and bespoke service.

This partnership reinforces The Signature Collection’s commitment to delivering exceptional luxury, personalised services, and world-class hospitality, ensuring that every guest enjoys an extraordinary escape in the Maldives.

The Signature Collection at Hideaway is an exclusive enclave of nine ultra-luxurious, multi-bedroom residences that redefine sophistication, grandeur, and privacy. Designed for elite travellers seeking unparalleled elegance, these expansive villas offer world-class amenities, including 24-hour personal butler service, dedicated private buggy service, Signature Experiences, exclusive BVLGARI amenities, special gifts, access to a private chef who can create your very own private BBQ on the beach, and more personalised services and privileges. The Signature Collection provides an extraordinary escape where luxury meets serenity in one of the most breathtaking locations in the Maldives.

Tucked away in the unspoiled northern Maldives, The Signature Collection is based inside Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, which is an exclusive sanctuary of luxury, privacy, and world-class hospitality. Set on the pristine shores of Dhonakulhi Island in Haa Alifu Atoll, the resort boasts some of the largest and most secluded villas in the Maldives, offering an unparalleled sense of space and tranquillity. Whether indulging in gourmet dining, rejuvenating at the award-winning spa, or embarking on unforgettable marine adventures, Hideaway is the ultimate escape for discerning travellers in search of exclusivity, privacy, romance, and relaxation.

The resort’s unique double house reef teems with vibrant marine life, from the elusive guitar sharks to the enchanting anemone fish, creating a breathtaking underwater world for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts. For those seeking adventure on land, Hideaway features an impressive selection of sports facilities, including a golf putting green, indoor golf simulator, outdoor tennis, Padel, indoor badminton, table tennis, football, beach volleyball, and more.

For families and thrill-seekers, the Floating Aqua Park in the lagoon provides endless fun for both children and adults, while the PADI-certified dive school caters to both beginners and experienced divers. An array of watersports and snorkelling excursions ensures that every guest can explore the Maldives’ mesmerising waters at their own pace.

Dining at Hideaway is a culinary journey with diverse gastronomic experiences ranging from themed buffets to à la carte fine dining. The resort’s elegant restaurants and bars offer an exquisite selection of flavours, ensuring a truly unforgettable dining experience in paradise.