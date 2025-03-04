News
Soak up sun with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ DISCOVERY offer
Have you watched the first light of day break over the horizon, casting hues of gold and blush pink across the endless blue? In the Maldives, the sun casts its glow across the Indian Ocean year-round, painting every moment with warmth and wonder. As Summer unfolds, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives invites you to experience it all with no restrictions on how long you choose to stay.
For a limited time, Cinnamon DISCOVERY members have the opportunity to unlock a world of exclusive privileges. Book your perfect escape between 1st March and 31st March 2025, and travel any time from 1st May to 31st October 2025. Start your journey the right way with complimentary transfers and step into a world of comfort with a range of special benefits, all designed to elevate your stay.
Picture arriving at your resort and being warmly welcomed with a thoughtful amenity, then enjoying the added luxury of a room upgrade. As a member, you’ll have the opportunity to settle into a suite that elevates your stay to new heights of comfort and style. Throughout your stay, a world of exclusive experiences awaits as you can savour a romantic four-course dinner by the beach or set off on an island-hopping adventure to discover the Maldives’ hidden gems, or embark on a serene Dhoni ride followed by a dolphin-watching excursion.
Between May and October, the Maldives transforms into a haven of adventure and tranquillity. This is the prime season for thrilling surf swells, vibrant marine life encounters, and uninterrupted moments of serenity. It’s the perfect time to snorkel alongside graceful sea turtles, dive into the depths of world-renowned reefs, or bask in the beauty of secluded island retreats.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives sets the stage for exhilarating escapes. Just a short speedboat ride from the airport, this expansive island offers seven accommodation categories, with its base category comfortably hosting four adults. Home to the iconic Pasta Point, it’s a sought-after destination for surfers riding legendary waves, while families can delight in an array of activities tailored for all ages.
For those in search of intimate luxury, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives delivers with its pristine 360-degree beach, an exceptional house reef, and easy access to renowned dive sites. Delectable dining options elevate the experience, blending indulgence with relaxation in a truly serene setting.
A diver’s dream, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon boasts one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs, teeming with marine life. Superior rooms accommodate up to four adults, while a host of recreational activities—both on land and beneath the waves—ensure every moment is filled with discovery.
For an adults-only retreat, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers romance and tranquillity in equal measure. Overwater bungalows, daily complimentary snorkeling excursions, and access to the exclusive Platinum Island create the perfect escape for couples seeking privacy and serenity.
Wherever your wanderlust leads, escape to endless summer with this exclusive GHA DISCOVERY member benefit and embrace the Maldives at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.
Celebrate spirit of Ramadan at Maagiri Hotel
Maagiri Hotel has announced a range of dining options for Ramadan, inviting guests to partake in Iftar and Tarawees buffets throughout the holy month.
According to the hotel, the Iftar Buffet will be available daily from 6-7pm, offering a selection of traditional and international dishes. The menu includes Chicken Biryani, Thai Vegetable Fried Rice, Seafood Pasta, and Devilled Tuna Fish, along with beverages such as Watermelon Juice. Desserts include Hot Chocolate Pudding and Red Velvet Cake.
The hotel will also offer a Tarawees Buffet, which will be available upon booking. The menu features Butter Chicken, Dhal Makhni, Mixed Salads, Fresh Fruits, and Sweet Lassi.
For those preferring to dine at home, an Iftar Pack will be available for takeaway and delivery.
The hotel has also introduced promotional offers, including a group offer where a booking for ten people allows the eleventh person to dine for free. Children below 5.99 years can dine for free, while children aged 6 to 10 years will receive a 50% discount.
Reservations can be made via phone at 3318484 or through Viber at 7228484. Inquiries can also be directed to events@maagirihotel.com.
Featured
Immersed in nature: marine life encounters at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
As the world comes together to celebrate World Wildlife Day, there is no better time to explore the turquoise waters surrounding Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ four Maldivian properties. These waters, home to some of the most captivating marine creatures, provide a glimpse into a thriving underwater ecosystem brimming with life. Experts from Dive & Sail, the official dive operator at the resorts, share insights into the marine marvels awaiting guests beneath the waves.
“Each of the four resorts in the Maldives by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts boasts a unique marine ecosystem,” says Adam Ali from the Dive & Sail team. He highlights the vibrant coral gardens of Ellaidhoo, the world-famous surf breaks and manta ray encounters near Dhonveli, and the diverse underwater landscapes that make each location a window into the wonders of the ocean.
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, divers and snorkelers frequently encounter nurse sharks gliding through the waters, while the pristine lagoons of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offer sightings of stingrays and colourful reef fish. The diversity of species across these resorts underscores the Maldives’ rich marine heritage, providing unforgettable underwater adventures.
One of the most sought-after experiences for divers and snorkelers is encountering manta rays and whale sharks. “The Maldives is one of the best places in the world for manta ray sightings, and they are often spotted in the channels near Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives,” explains Ibrahim Shaah, a seasoned instructor at Dive & Sail. Recalling a particularly memorable dive, he describes being surrounded by half a dozen manta rays, their graceful movements almost hypnotic, with one even looping around the divers as if performing a dance.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, renowned for its house reef, offers some of the best opportunities for close-up shark encounters. “Diving here, especially at night, is a surreal experience,” says diver Mohamad Amjey. He describes a moment of stillness as a school of reef sharks moved past him like shadows in the dark, an exhilarating yet peaceful experience.
Beyond providing exceptional underwater encounters, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts remains committed to marine conservation. “Sustainable diving and snorkelling practices are essential to protecting these fragile ecosystems,” the team at Dive & Sail emphasises. The dive centres educate guests on responsible marine interactions, encouraging them to maintain a safe distance from marine life and avoid contact with corals.
The resort group also plays a crucial role in reef restoration through coral propagation initiatives. By planting coral frames and monitoring their growth, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts contributes to preserving the reefs that support an incredible array of species. Guests are invited to take part in these efforts, fostering a deeper connection with marine conservation.
On this World Wildlife Day, the vibrant marine life of the Maldives is celebrated as a dream destination for ocean enthusiasts. Whether experienced divers or first-time snorkelers, guests at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives are encouraged to discover, appreciate, and safeguard this underwater wonderland. After all, the true beauty of the ocean lies not only in what is witnessed but in the efforts made to protect it for future generations.
News
Experience soulful Ramadan at Nova Maldives with Iftar, Suhur offerings
This Ramadan, Nova Maldives, the soulful island resort, invites GCC guests to embrace the spirit of togetherness and tranquillity with private Iftar and Suhoor experiences amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldivian islands. Combining authentic flavours, serene privacy, and soulful luxury, Nova ensures a heartfelt observation of the holy month, creating unforgettable memories for its guests.
For those observing Suhoor, Nova offers an elevated culinary journey served privately in their villa between 11:00PM and 2:00AM. The menu includes an exquisite selection of traditional dishes such as Khodra, Foul Madams, Balilah, Labneh, Halloum Meshwe, Bayd Mekly, and Fattet Hummus, ensuring an indulgent and authentic experience that honours the spirit of Ramadan.
Guests are invited to begin their day with a moment of gratitude and positivity, reflecting on cherished memories or taking in the stunning beauty that surrounds them at Nova. The soothing sound of waves and the soft glow of the sunrise provide the perfect setting for a serene meditation session on the island’s pristine sandy shores.
As the day unfolds, guests can immerse themselves in Nova’s breathtaking natural wonders. They may wander through lush tropical landscapes, admire the vibrant hues of native flora, or simply unwind by the sparkling waters. For those seeking adventure, the ocean presents an extraordinary opportunity to dive into its crystal-clear depths, where they can swim alongside majestic whale sharks and graceful manta rays—creating unforgettable memories that will stay with them forever.
As the sun sets, guests can break their fast with thoughtfully curated Iftar delivered directly to the privacy of their villa. Included in the room rate, this complimentary experience celebrates the essence of Ramadan with a harmonious blend of traditional Middle Eastern flavours and Maldivian hospitality. The menu features indulgent selections such as dates, fresh juices, mezze platters, lamb kebab with dill yogurt sauce, a selection of Arabic sweets, and refreshing cut fruits, crafted to nourish both the body and soul in a serene ambiance.
The Suhoor experience is available at AED 260++ for two guests. During the month of Ramadan, guests can enjoy soulful stays starting from AED 2,971 per night on a Full Board basis in a Beach Villa with a private pool. For an elevated experience, Water Villas with a Jacuzzi are also available from AED 3,100 per night, inclusive of Full Board dining.
Reserve your bookings on www.nova-maldives.com.
