Soak up sun with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ DISCOVERY offer

Have you watched the first light of day break over the horizon, casting hues of gold and blush pink across the endless blue? In the Maldives, the sun casts its glow across the Indian Ocean year-round, painting every moment with warmth and wonder. As Summer unfolds, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives invites you to experience it all with no restrictions on how long you choose to stay.

For a limited time, Cinnamon DISCOVERY members have the opportunity to unlock a world of exclusive privileges. Book your perfect escape between 1st March and 31st March 2025, and travel any time from 1st May to 31st October 2025. Start your journey the right way with complimentary transfers and step into a world of comfort with a range of special benefits, all designed to elevate your stay.

Picture arriving at your resort and being warmly welcomed with a thoughtful amenity, then enjoying the added luxury of a room upgrade. As a member, you’ll have the opportunity to settle into a suite that elevates your stay to new heights of comfort and style. Throughout your stay, a world of exclusive experiences awaits as you can savour a romantic four-course dinner by the beach or set off on an island-hopping adventure to discover the Maldives’ hidden gems, or embark on a serene Dhoni ride followed by a dolphin-watching excursion.

Between May and October, the Maldives transforms into a haven of adventure and tranquillity. This is the prime season for thrilling surf swells, vibrant marine life encounters, and uninterrupted moments of serenity. It’s the perfect time to snorkel alongside graceful sea turtles, dive into the depths of world-renowned reefs, or bask in the beauty of secluded island retreats.

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives sets the stage for exhilarating escapes. Just a short speedboat ride from the airport, this expansive island offers seven accommodation categories, with its base category comfortably hosting four adults. Home to the iconic Pasta Point, it’s a sought-after destination for surfers riding legendary waves, while families can delight in an array of activities tailored for all ages.

For those in search of intimate luxury, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives delivers with its pristine 360-degree beach, an exceptional house reef, and easy access to renowned dive sites. Delectable dining options elevate the experience, blending indulgence with relaxation in a truly serene setting.

A diver’s dream, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon boasts one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs, teeming with marine life. Superior rooms accommodate up to four adults, while a host of recreational activities—both on land and beneath the waves—ensure every moment is filled with discovery.

For an adults-only retreat, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers romance and tranquillity in equal measure. Overwater bungalows, daily complimentary snorkeling excursions, and access to the exclusive Platinum Island create the perfect escape for couples seeking privacy and serenity.

Wherever your wanderlust leads, escape to endless summer with this exclusive GHA DISCOVERY member benefit and embrace the Maldives at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.