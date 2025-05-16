Free transfers, beachside dinners, spa escapes await this summer at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

This Eid, experience a one-of-a-kind beachfront and/or jungle glamping escape at Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, home to the Maldives’ only Safari Tented Villas with Pool. Tailored for families and couples from the GCC seeking novelty, privacy, intuitive service and Maldivian quintessential experience, this secluded sanctuary blends nature-inspired experience with curated comforts.

Nestled within one of the Maldives’ most untouched atolls, Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi stands apart as a resort of firsts, featuring the nation’s one of the longest infinity pools, its only Coralarium Coralarium, the world’s first semi-submerged art gallery, rises as a powerful symbol of ocean awareness and marine life regeneration, and the Maldives’ one of the first safari-style tented villas. Perfect for those craving space, halal dining, and their own private pool, it’s a destination that goes beyond the overwater cliché.

A Rare Glamping Experience

Sirru Fen Fushi’s Safari Tented Villas are thoughtfully designed for larger groups and families looking for something offbeat yet refined. Shaded by banyan trees and lush foliage, these villas feature natural textures, freestanding outdoor bathtubs, and translucent walls that invite the jungle in. Inside, guests will find underfloor air conditioning, Each villa has its own sun deck and plunge pool for total privacy under the canopy.

The Ideal Eid Getaway for Middle Eastern Travellers

With direct flights from the Gulf and a bucket-list-worthy scenic seaplane transfer over turquoise atolls, Sirru Fen Fushi offers GCC families effortless access to one of the Maldives’ most extraordinary and secluded escapes. From halal dinings and spacious one-bedroom and multi-bedroom villas to women-only wellness offerings and private experiences, the island speaks to the cultural preferences of Middle Eastern guests. Add to that an engaging Kids’ Club, marine explorations, and full-family stargazing experiences, and you have an Eid break that’s both meaningful and magical.

Eid 3-Night Package Highlights (Starting from USD 2,000 per night):

Return seaplane transfers for two adults

A Jet Lag Recovery massage (30 minutes)

Two à la carte dinners (three courses)

A Beach BBQ dinner: sandpit-cooked delicacies wrapped in banana leaves

A Maroshi Island Expedition with local guide Fazir: mangrove walk, beachfront picnic, and coconut class

A private Jungle Cinema night under the stars, with snacks and custom movie set-up

A traditional Dhoni fishing cruise at sunset, with drinks and snacks

A Stargazing Spectacle on the Sustainability Lab rooftop with telescope, constellation guide, and family-friendly Q&A

Reconnect With Nature, Rediscover Wonder

Beyond its eco-chic villas and immersive experiences, the nine-kilometre house reef which is one of the largest in the Maldives offers world-class snorkelling and diving. When night falls, the island’s remote northern location transforms into a natural planetarium, free from light pollution and full of awe.

This Eid, leave the ordinary behind and embrace an extraordinary escape marked by true exclusivity and purpose.