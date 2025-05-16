Drink
Master Sommelier Kamal Malik to host exclusive dinner at Ithaa Underwater Gem
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is set to host an exclusive champagne pairing dinner at its iconic Ithaa Underwater Gem on 23 May 2025. Leading the experience is Kamal Malik, India’s only Master Sommelier and judge for the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards.
Guests will indulge in a specially curated six-course menu featuring refined dishes from land and sea, each paired with a selection of Ruinart’s elegant cuvées—including Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blanc and Rosé. This one-night-only event offers a rare opportunity to experience expert wine pairing in one of the world’s most unique dining settings, five meters below the ocean’s surface.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Tacos, tostadas, and tropical vibes: Tex-Mex night at Cinnamon Dhonveli
On a balmy Maldivian evening at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests were transported far beyond the turquoise waters and swaying palms to the vibrant heart of Mexico, where bold spices, generous flavours, and festive flair came alive in an unforgettable Tex-Mex dining experience.
Hosted at the resort’s Tex Mex restaurant, this exclusive culinary evening unfolded like a vibrant tapestry of taste, guided by a menu crafted to celebrate both tradition and indulgence. Each dish told a story, a moment of cultural homage wrapped in fresh ingredients and smoky, savoury aromas that floated into the air as guests dined by the ocean’s edge.
The evening commenced with the Chicken Caesar Cutlet—a zesty twist on the classic Caesar—featuring marinated chicken breast, avocado, feta, and a charred lettuce crunch. It set the tone for a menu that was both hearty and refined. Following this, the Taco Salad arrived, layered with fresh seafood, guacamole, and sour cream, offering a vivid medley of texture and freshness.
For those in search of warmth and comfort, the Mexican Chicken Soup brought soul to the table, rich with shredded cheese and tortilla chips. As the evening progressed, the grill’s stars made their appearance: a Sourdough King Beef Burger, dripping with cheese sauce and accompanied by golden fries, and the show-stopping Beef Birria Tacos, delivering a slow-cooked, spicy essence that had guests eagerly reaching for seconds.
Sharing was at the heart of the celebration. The Meaty Platter presented a bold feast—featuring grilled sirloin, ribs, and half chicken, accompanied by flour tortillas, guacamole, garlic mayo, and hot sauce. The seafood counterpart, the Seafood Platito, offered a tropical treasure trove of crispy calamari rings, prawn tostadas, green-lip mussels, and coconut-cut crabs, all enhanced by sides of salsa and creamy dips.
The Grilled Sirloin Steak, brushed with cilantro lime butter and served with shoestring fries, provided a classic finale to the main courses, while the Fajita Plates—offered with chicken, beef, or prawns—invited diners to craft their own flavourful creations for a fun, interactive finish to the evening.
Commenting on the event, Marlon Robert, General Manager at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, stated, “We wanted to create an experience that brings people together through food—flavours that spark conversation, dishes meant to be shared, and moments that stay with our guests long after the last bite. The Tex-Mex night was not just about dining—it was a culinary journey that brought a little heat, a lot of heart, and a dash of fiesta to our island.”
With the sound of the waves providing the evening’s soundtrack and the scent of grilled meats filling the air, this Tex-Mex night served as a vibrant reminder that in the Maldives, paradise isn’t just found in the scenery—it is also savoured on the plate.
Feast for senses: Evolving culinary canvas of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, dining is not merely a matter of sustenance; it’s a journey of discovery, artistry, and taste that unfolds with every meal. Nestled in the pristine seclusion of the Raa Atoll, this intimate island sanctuary invites long-stay guests to indulge in an ever-changing mosaic of flavours and atmospheres, ensuring no two days—or dining experiences—are ever alike.
Dining, Redefined for the Discerning Palate
Dining at Alila Kothaifaru isn’t defined by one restaurant or one menu. It’s an evolving narrative of taste. Whether you’re here for a romantic escape or an extended sabbatical, each day ushers a new opportunity to be surprised and delighted at the table.
Begin with a Floating Lunch in the privacy of your own pool villa. Picture this: the midday sun shimmering on the water as you recline poolside, savouring a beautifully curated spread. This unhurried pleasure is the perfect way to settle into your island retreat.
Then, head to Pibati Sul Mare, where tradition meets hands-on creativity. The Art of Pizza Making is More than a workshop—it’s a Joyful ritual. Roll the dough, fold your base, scatter fresh toppings, and watch as your creation ts fired to perfection. The reward? A slice of Italy savoured with the gentle breeze of the Indian Ocean.
Sunsets and Sensory Stories
As the sun dips below the horizon, The Shack Sundowner experience awaits. Champagne and caviar, set against a canvas of molten sky and encdless sea, is a ritual best shared, a memory effortlessly mace.
For something theatrically indulgent, Teppanyaki at Umami takes centre stage. Here, expert chefs turn dinner into a performance, grilling, searing, and plating with precision, all while guests soak in the sizzling sights and aromas.
Global Flavours, Local Soul
Each evening, the resort’s culinary offering shifts again. At Yakitori Bar, fragrant skewers sizzle over charcoal flames, echoing the vibrant streets of Tokyo. Mondays serve up the comfort of a rich Indian Thali, while Wednesdays and Sundays bring a quintessential island feast with a Boat to Table BBQ, where the clay’s freshest catch takes price of place.
This signature experience is part of Alila Kothaifaru’s boat-to-table sustainability initiative, which focuses on sourcing fresh seafood locally and responsibly. By collaborating directly with Maldivian fishermen, the resort ensures the shortest journey from ocean to plate. This partnership supports both marine conservation efforts and local livelihoods while providing guests with the freshest possible ingredients.
“Our culinary philosophy is grounded in a deep respect for nature and community,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “With the boat-to-table initiative, we’re not only celebrating the incredible bounty of the Indian Ocean but also championing sustainability, transparency, and authentic island experiences that our guests truly value.”
Friday evenings unfold with The Art of Mezze, a Mediterranean medley of colour, spice, and texture. Meanwhile, Saturdays are reserved for indulgence with La Dolce Vita at Pibati Sul Mare, a flowing celebration of Italian favourites, designed to be lingered over, shared, and remembered.
Never the Same Plate Twice
For long-stay guests, the worry of repetition simply doesn’t exist. With rotating themes, diverse cuisines, and unique dining settings—from barefoot beachfronts to stylish al fresco lounges—each mealtime becomes a new chapter in their Maldivian story.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is not just evolving its food and beverage programme; it’s redefining island dining. With every thoughtfully crafted experience, we invite guests to eat, explore, and engage their senses in the most delicious ways possible.
Patina Maldives presents culinary experience with Luciano Cucina Italiana x Veleno Bar
Patina Maldives continues to reimagine the art of island hospitality through its latest epicurean collaboration: a two-day culinary pop-up bringing together Italy’s “King of Carbonara,” Chef Luciano Monosilio, and the irreverently creative mixologists from Vienna’s Veleno Bar. Taking place on 24 and 25 April 2025, this exclusive dining and cocktail affair promises a bold interplay of heritage and experimentation, set within the warm, intimate space of Farine and the vibrant backdrop of Fari Beach Club.
Widely recognised as one of the most innovative chefs in Italy today, Chef Luciano Monosilio earned his Michelin star at the age of just 27. At his eponymous restaurant in Rome, Luciano Cucina Italiana, he is known for transforming traditional Roman dishes into contemporary expressions
of flavour, with his carbonara becoming something of a culinary icon in its own right. His presence at Patina Maldives signals a continued commitment to curating exceptional gastronomic moments that marry technique, story, and soul.
The collaboration is further elevated by the spirited energy of Veleno Bar, an underground favourite in Vienna’s cocktail scene. Known for its bold and sustainable approach to mixology — including the creative use of upcycled ingredients — Veleno brings an unapologetically daring edge to classic cocktails, blending eclectic flavours with a rebellious spirit.
On Thursday evening, the experience begins as the sun sets over the Indian Ocean, with a welcome cocktail hour at Farine featuring bespoke concoctions by Veleno and an elegant selection of specially crafted canapés by Chef Luciano himself. As twilight deepens, guests are invited to linger over a semi-buffet dinner, where Luciano’s à la carte creations are woven into Farine’s existing menu — a thoughtful tribute to seasonal Italian fare interpreted through the lens of island living.
The following day offers an intimate opportunity to step behind the scenes. At Koen, Chef Luciano will host a hands-on Carbonara Cooking Class for a select group of 12 guests. This immersive culinary session includes a personalised mocktail and dessert pairing — a reflective, flavour-led journey through one of Rome’s most beloved dishes.
While guests indulge in flavour and technique, the creative exchange extends to Patina’s own team. On Friday afternoon, Veleno Bar’s Luca will lead a cocktail masterclass for Patina’s F&B talents at Fari Beach Club — sharing the brand’s signature playbook of sustainability, narrative, and unconventional craft.
The two-day event concludes with a final evening at Farine, where the warmth of shared tables, fresh perspectives, and elevated dining leaves an impression far beyond the plate.
Prices start from USD 155++ for the semi-buffet dinners at Farine (half-board credit applicable), and USD 150++ per person for the Carbonara Cooking Class, inclusive of a mocktail and dessert.
This limited engagement is a celebration of taste, storytelling, and cultural alchemy — an invitation to savour, to learn, and to connect.
