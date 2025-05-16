Master Sommelier Kamal Malik to host exclusive dinner at Ithaa Underwater Gem

Patina Maldives continues to reimagine the art of island hospitality through its latest epicurean collaboration: a two-day culinary pop-up bringing together Italy’s “King of Carbonara,” Chef Luciano Monosilio, and the irreverently creative mixologists from Vienna’s Veleno Bar. Taking place on 24 and 25 April 2025, this exclusive dining and cocktail affair promises a bold interplay of heritage and experimentation, set within the warm, intimate space of Farine and the vibrant backdrop of Fari Beach Club.

Widely recognised as one of the most innovative chefs in Italy today, Chef Luciano Monosilio earned his Michelin star at the age of just 27. At his eponymous restaurant in Rome, Luciano Cucina Italiana, he is known for transforming traditional Roman dishes into contemporary expressions

of flavour, with his carbonara becoming something of a culinary icon in its own right. His presence at Patina Maldives signals a continued commitment to curating exceptional gastronomic moments that marry technique, story, and soul.

The collaboration is further elevated by the spirited energy of Veleno Bar, an underground favourite in Vienna’s cocktail scene. Known for its bold and sustainable approach to mixology — including the creative use of upcycled ingredients — Veleno brings an unapologetically daring edge to classic cocktails, blending eclectic flavours with a rebellious spirit.

On Thursday evening, the experience begins as the sun sets over the Indian Ocean, with a welcome cocktail hour at Farine featuring bespoke concoctions by Veleno and an elegant selection of specially crafted canapés by Chef Luciano himself. As twilight deepens, guests are invited to linger over a semi-buffet dinner, where Luciano’s à la carte creations are woven into Farine’s existing menu — a thoughtful tribute to seasonal Italian fare interpreted through the lens of island living.

The following day offers an intimate opportunity to step behind the scenes. At Koen, Chef Luciano will host a hands-on Carbonara Cooking Class for a select group of 12 guests. This immersive culinary session includes a personalised mocktail and dessert pairing — a reflective, flavour-led journey through one of Rome’s most beloved dishes.

While guests indulge in flavour and technique, the creative exchange extends to Patina’s own team. On Friday afternoon, Veleno Bar’s Luca will lead a cocktail masterclass for Patina’s F&B talents at Fari Beach Club — sharing the brand’s signature playbook of sustainability, narrative, and unconventional craft.

The two-day event concludes with a final evening at Farine, where the warmth of shared tables, fresh perspectives, and elevated dining leaves an impression far beyond the plate.

Prices start from USD 155++ for the semi-buffet dinners at Farine (half-board credit applicable), and USD 150++ per person for the Carbonara Cooking Class, inclusive of a mocktail and dessert.

This limited engagement is a celebration of taste, storytelling, and cultural alchemy — an invitation to savour, to learn, and to connect.