News
Ventive Hospitality aligns Maldives portfolio with Green Fins marine sustainability platform
Ventive Hospitality Limited, a leading owner, developer, and asset manager of luxury and upper-upscale hospitality assets in India and the Maldives, on Monday announced that three of its Maldives resorts — Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, RAAYA by Atmosphere, and Anantara Dhigu and Veli — have been inducted as Green Fins Digital Members, aligning the portfolio with the world’s first global marine tourism sustainability platform.
Developed by The Reef-World Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Green Fins Hub is a landmark digital initiative designed to scale responsible marine tourism practices from approximately 700 operators in 14 countries today to a potential 30,000 operators worldwide, significantly amplifying coral reef protection efforts at a global level.
For Ventive Hospitality, this recognition goes beyond certification, it represents the institutionalisation of science-based marine conservation standards across assets located in one of the world’s most ecologically sensitive tourism destinations.
Coral reefs support at least 25% of marine life and contribute up to 40% of GDP in some island nations. Yet they remain among the most climate vulnerable ecosystems globally, with even marginal temperature increases posing existential threats.
By joining the Green Fins Digital Membership framework, Ventive’s Maldives resorts commit to structured sustainability action plans with defined environmental targets, annual self-evaluation and environmental impact scoring, continuous monitoring and measurable progress tracking, access to over 100 proven operational solutions for reducing marine impact, alignment of diving, snorkelling, and marine recreation with globally benchmarked reef protection standards.
The programme equips operators with practical, cost efficient tools to reduce environmental footprint while strengthening transparency and accountability, increasingly critical as sustainability shapes global travel decisions.
Ranjit Batra, CEO, Ventive Hospitality Limited, said: “The Maldives’ marine ecosystems are among the most extraordinary natural assets in global tourism and among the most vulnerable. As long-term custodians of these destinations, we believe sustainability must be embedded into operational systems, not treated as a peripheral initiative. Through Green Fins, we are institutionalising global best practices across our portfolio and reinforcing our commitment to responsible growth, environmental accountability, and long-term value creation.”
Recent industry research conducted by The Reef-World Foundation found that 83% of dive tourists seek stronger sustainability education, 75% are willing to pay more for responsible experiences, 85% find it difficult to identify truly sustainable operators. The Green Fins Hub addresses this gap by introducing structured environmental scoring systems and clear performance thresholds, catalysing a measurable shift toward sustainability across marine tourism.
Dr Oriana Migliaccio, Sustainability Manager & Marine Biologist (PhD) at Anantara Dhigu and Veli, said: “Seeing our guests actively engage in conservation makes every effort worthwhile. When people become part of the solution, we move closer to protecting the ocean we all depend on.”
Ventive Hospitality continues to advance a disciplined, ESG aligned asset management strategy. The Green Fins Digital Membership strengthens the company’s positioning as a responsible hospitality platform that integrates environmental science, operational excellence, and destination preservation into its broader growth roadmap.
Jessica Miller, Marine Biologist at Conrad Maldives, says: “Protecting coral reefs is not optional, it is fundamental to the future of island tourism. By integrating science with sustainable practice, we ensure these ecosystems endure for generations to come.
As global tourism accelerates toward sustainability driven decision making, Ventive Hospitality’s Maldives portfolio stands aligned with international conservation benchmarks, contributing to a more resilient future for coral reefs and marine biodiversity worldwide
Awards
Double gold win for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO at Junior Travel Awards
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO in the Maldives have been awarded The JOINT GOLD winner of the ‘Best All-Inclusive Hotel for Families’ in the inaugural Junior Travel Awards 2026.
This significant win comes in the primary year of these brand-new awards, hosted by Junior magazine—one of the UK’s most influential family titles. Renowned for expertly curating essential advice for the parenting journey, Junior is a trusted authority that champions premium brands and businesses of all sizes.
In awarding GOLD to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the award recognises that: “The all-inclusive offering at both resorts is refreshingly complete with dining, spa treatments, snorkelling trips, and daily activities all included, letting families focus on spending time together instead of planning”.
The judges continue, “Accommodation can suit families of every size and the thoughtfully planned two-bedroom villas offer privacy for parents and space for children, while playful overwater suites with slides add a sense of adventure without losing sight of comfort or design. Everything feels considered, from layouts to location”.
The Junior Travel Awards judges could see that children are incredibly well catered for at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Both resorts offer spacious and engaging kids’ clubs, guided marine excursions with resident biologists, complimentary bicycles, and an array of water sports to ensure all ages can be entertained. For slightly older children, the teens can explore the lagoon or dive into activities, while the younger children enjoy calm, shallow waters and soft white beaches.
Furthermore, the experience is defined by unparalleled personal service. Each villa is assigned a dedicated butler, known as a Hiyani, who is available 24/7 via WhatsApp. This ensures that every guest request, whether grand or simple, is transformed into a flawlessly seamless and effortless moment.
Bonita Turner, editor of Junior commented “Having experienced both resorts, it’s hard to choose one over the other. However, for families, I’d confidently point you toward Bolifushi, home to the largest kids’ club in the Maldives, no less! Both are set in out-of-this-world surroundings, where every little luxury you could want from a dream getaway is right in front of you – no pressure, no purse, and truly no place like it.”
THE OZEN COLLECTION is also featured by the UK’s premier tour operators, including Best at Travel, Inspiring Travel, Elegant Resorts, Virgin Holidays, Carrier, and Destinology. Together with these esteemed partners, the premium brand is redefining the future of family luxury travel, transforming the all-inclusive experience into a seamless journey of joy, discovery, and unforgettable connection.
Overnight rates at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI start from USD 2,295, two sharing an Earth Pool Villa with the RESERVE™ Plan, including complimentary luxury catamaran transfers to and from Velana International Airport, Malé. Overnight rates at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO start from USD 1,646 two sharing an Earth Villa with the INDULGENCE™ Plan, including complimentary luxury speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport, Malé.
Cooking
From shoreline to hotpot: New dining experiences at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli has unveiled two new dining experiences this February: the beachfront Sunk in Sand Dining Experience and the interactive Hotpot Lunch and Dinner. Designed to enhance the island’s Privé collection offering, the new concepts centre on intimacy, shared moments, and flavour-led exploration, launching alongside the resort’s Valentine’s and Lunar New Year celebrations.
The newly introduced Sunk in Sand Dining Experience was officially unveiled during the Valentine’s celebrations, beginning with a beachfront breakfast concept. Guests can begin their day with a curated breakfast served directly on the shoreline, seated within the sand itself with uninterrupted views of the horizon. Complemented by a bottle of sparkling wine, the experience offers an intimate setting surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldivian coastline. Priced at USD 250 per couple for breakfast, the concept extends beyond morning dining, allowing guests to reserve the experience at any time of day, including specially curated sunset and evening moments.
The new Hotpot Lunch and Dinner further expands the resort’s culinary offerings, with a selection of premium ingredients, aromatic broths, fresh seafood, meats, and vegetables. This dining experience centres on shared dining and interactive enjoyment. Guests may choose between a Vegetarian Hotpot at USD 99 or a Meat & Seafood Hotpot at USD 155. Launched alongside the island’s Lunar New Year celebrations, the offering provides visitors with an opportunity to experience flavours traditionally associated with the festive season, aligning the dining concept with the cultural highlights observed at the resort.
Together, these new dining experiences reflect Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s continued focus on diversifying guest experiences through thoughtful culinary innovation. By pairing immersive settings with flavour-led concepts, the resort continues to evolve its dining landscape while creating moments that complement both seasonal celebrations and everyday island stays.
News
Angsana Velavaru shortlisted in 2 categories at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026
Angsana Velavaru has been nominated in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, a reader-voted programme recognising luxury travel experiences across the Asia Pacific region.
The resort has been shortlisted in two categories: Best Resorts for Families and Best Resort Pools. The nominations highlight destinations that deliver consistent guest experiences while adapting to the expectations of contemporary travellers.
Located within a private lagoon in South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru offers an island environment designed to encourage shared experiences. The resort features a collection of beachfront and overwater villas, supported by a range of guest services and recreational activities tailored for families. Experiences include lagoon-based activities, marine exploration, and creative and cultural programmes for younger guests.
Pools form a central part of the resort’s guest offering. Integrated into the island’s natural landscape, they provide settings for both quiet leisure and family use, with views across the surrounding lagoon. The design and placement of the pools contribute to the overall guest experience and remain a defining feature of the resort.
The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific are determined by reader votes, with winners selected based on guest preferences and travel experiences across the region. Voting for the 2026 awards is currently open, and Angsana Velavaru is among the resorts nominated in its respective categories.
For voting:
