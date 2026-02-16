Ventive Hospitality aligns Maldives portfolio with Green Fins marine sustainability platform

Ventive Hospitality Limited, a leading owner, developer, and asset manager of luxury and upper-upscale hospitality assets in India and the Maldives, on Monday announced that three of its Maldives resorts — Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, RAAYA by Atmosphere, and Anantara Dhigu and Veli — have been inducted as Green Fins Digital Members, aligning the portfolio with the world’s first global marine tourism sustainability platform.

Developed by The Reef-World Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Green Fins Hub is a landmark digital initiative designed to scale responsible marine tourism practices from approximately 700 operators in 14 countries today to a potential 30,000 operators worldwide, significantly amplifying coral reef protection efforts at a global level.

For Ventive Hospitality, this recognition goes beyond certification, it represents the institutionalisation of science-based marine conservation standards across assets located in one of the world’s most ecologically sensitive tourism destinations.

Coral reefs support at least 25% of marine life and contribute up to 40% of GDP in some island nations. Yet they remain among the most climate vulnerable ecosystems globally, with even marginal temperature increases posing existential threats.

By joining the Green Fins Digital Membership framework, Ventive’s Maldives resorts commit to structured sustainability action plans with defined environmental targets, annual self-evaluation and environmental impact scoring, continuous monitoring and measurable progress tracking, access to over 100 proven operational solutions for reducing marine impact, alignment of diving, snorkelling, and marine recreation with globally benchmarked reef protection standards.

The programme equips operators with practical, cost efficient tools to reduce environmental footprint while strengthening transparency and accountability, increasingly critical as sustainability shapes global travel decisions.

Ranjit Batra, CEO, Ventive Hospitality Limited, said: “The Maldives’ marine ecosystems are among the most extraordinary natural assets in global tourism and among the most vulnerable. As long-term custodians of these destinations, we believe sustainability must be embedded into operational systems, not treated as a peripheral initiative. Through Green Fins, we are institutionalising global best practices across our portfolio and reinforcing our commitment to responsible growth, environmental accountability, and long-term value creation.”

Recent industry research conducted by The Reef-World Foundation found that 83% of dive tourists seek stronger sustainability education, 75% are willing to pay more for responsible experiences, 85% find it difficult to identify truly sustainable operators. The Green Fins Hub addresses this gap by introducing structured environmental scoring systems and clear performance thresholds, catalysing a measurable shift toward sustainability across marine tourism.

Dr Oriana Migliaccio, Sustainability Manager & Marine Biologist (PhD) at Anantara Dhigu and Veli, said: “Seeing our guests actively engage in conservation makes every effort worthwhile. When people become part of the solution, we move closer to protecting the ocean we all depend on.”

Ventive Hospitality continues to advance a disciplined, ESG aligned asset management strategy. The Green Fins Digital Membership strengthens the company’s positioning as a responsible hospitality platform that integrates environmental science, operational excellence, and destination preservation into its broader growth roadmap.

Jessica Miller, Marine Biologist at Conrad Maldives, says: “Protecting coral reefs is not optional, it is fundamental to the future of island tourism. By integrating science with sustainable practice, we ensure these ecosystems endure for generations to come.

As global tourism accelerates toward sustainability driven decision making, Ventive Hospitality’s Maldives portfolio stands aligned with international conservation benchmarks, contributing to a more resilient future for coral reefs and marine biodiversity worldwide