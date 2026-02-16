Awards
Double gold win for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO at Junior Travel Awards
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO in the Maldives have been awarded The JOINT GOLD winner of the ‘Best All-Inclusive Hotel for Families’ in the inaugural Junior Travel Awards 2026.
This significant win comes in the primary year of these brand-new awards, hosted by Junior magazine—one of the UK’s most influential family titles. Renowned for expertly curating essential advice for the parenting journey, Junior is a trusted authority that champions premium brands and businesses of all sizes.
In awarding GOLD to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the award recognises that: “The all-inclusive offering at both resorts is refreshingly complete with dining, spa treatments, snorkelling trips, and daily activities all included, letting families focus on spending time together instead of planning”.
The judges continue, “Accommodation can suit families of every size and the thoughtfully planned two-bedroom villas offer privacy for parents and space for children, while playful overwater suites with slides add a sense of adventure without losing sight of comfort or design. Everything feels considered, from layouts to location”.
The Junior Travel Awards judges could see that children are incredibly well catered for at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Both resorts offer spacious and engaging kids’ clubs, guided marine excursions with resident biologists, complimentary bicycles, and an array of water sports to ensure all ages can be entertained. For slightly older children, the teens can explore the lagoon or dive into activities, while the younger children enjoy calm, shallow waters and soft white beaches.
Furthermore, the experience is defined by unparalleled personal service. Each villa is assigned a dedicated butler, known as a Hiyani, who is available 24/7 via WhatsApp. This ensures that every guest request, whether grand or simple, is transformed into a flawlessly seamless and effortless moment.
Bonita Turner, editor of Junior commented “Having experienced both resorts, it’s hard to choose one over the other. However, for families, I’d confidently point you toward Bolifushi, home to the largest kids’ club in the Maldives, no less! Both are set in out-of-this-world surroundings, where every little luxury you could want from a dream getaway is right in front of you – no pressure, no purse, and truly no place like it.”
THE OZEN COLLECTION is also featured by the UK’s premier tour operators, including Best at Travel, Inspiring Travel, Elegant Resorts, Virgin Holidays, Carrier, and Destinology. Together with these esteemed partners, the premium brand is redefining the future of family luxury travel, transforming the all-inclusive experience into a seamless journey of joy, discovery, and unforgettable connection.
Overnight rates at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI start from USD 2,295, two sharing an Earth Pool Villa with the RESERVE™ Plan, including complimentary luxury catamaran transfers to and from Velana International Airport, Malé. Overnight rates at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO start from USD 1,646 two sharing an Earth Villa with the INDULGENCE™ Plan, including complimentary luxury speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport, Malé.
Awards
Ellaidhoo Maldives secures HolidayCheck Gold Award for second consecutive year
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has been honoured with the HolidayCheck Gold Award 2026 for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its continued popularity among global travellers. The Gold Award is presented exclusively to accommodations that have won a HolidayCheck Award at least five times since 2019 and is reserved for only the 10 most popular hotels within each region.
Located in the North Ari Atoll, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a resort widely recognised for its exceptional house reef and vibrant marine ecosystem. The island offers direct access to over 50 dive sites, alongside 24-hour diving opportunities, making it a sought-after destination for enthusiasts and seasoned divers alike. Its thriving reef has also earned international recognition from Lonely Planet as a premier diving destination, celebrated for having one of the best house reefs in the Maldives.
Accessible via a scenic 25-minute seaplane journey or a 90-minute speedboat ride from Malé, the resort combines effortless connectivity with an immersive island experience. Beyond diving, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is equally valued for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, offering guests the opportunity to experience both relaxation and adventure within a compact and naturally rich island setting.
Commenting on the achievement, Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, stated “Receiving the HolidayCheck Gold Award 2026 for the second consecutive year is a significant milestone for Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. This recognition speaks to the consistent dedication of our team and the continued support of our guests. Maintaining strong recommendation rates over several years is built on attentive service, environmental responsibility, and delivering memorable experiences centred around our house reef and diving offerings.”
To discover award-winning diving, vibrant marine life, and an island stay shaped by consistent guest acclaim, make your booking today and take advantage of the resort’s exclusive Book Direct Summer offer, which includes complimentary speedboat transfers for stays until 31st October 2026.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort recognised with HolidayCheck Award 2026
Reethi Faru Resort has been honoured with the HolidayCheck Award 2026, a recognition presented to hotels that consistently earn high levels of guest satisfaction and positive feedback.
HolidayCheck is regarded as a leading global platform for verified guest reviews, and the award reflects sustained performance based on authentic traveller experiences. The recognition highlights the resort’s continued focus on service standards and the delivery of consistent guest experiences.
In a statement, the resort expressed appreciation to its guests for their support and favourable reviews, noting that the award is a direct reflection of guest trust. The management also acknowledged the contribution of its team members, whose efforts underpin the resort’s day-to-day operations and overall guest journey.
The HolidayCheck Award 2026 underscores Reethi Faru Resort’s ongoing commitment to hospitality standards and guest satisfaction within the Maldives tourism sector.
Awards
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands secures Forbes Five-Star rating for fourth consecutive year
Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and cruise ships, has announced its 2026 Star Awards. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased with other honourees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.
In addition to this distinguished recognition, The Ritz-Carlton Spa and Summer Pavilion each received Four-Star honours, while IWAU earned a Recommended rating, further underscoring the resort’s commitment to excellence across hospitality, wellness and culinary experiences.
Located in the Fari Islands of the North Malé Atoll and designed by Kerry Hill Architects, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is defined by its iconic spherical architecture, inspired by the circular forms of the turquoise lagoon and the movement of ocean breezes. Nestled along white-sand beach coves and set above vibrant azure waters, the resort’s luxury villas seamlessly blend island living with modern design. Each villa features panoramic water views, an infinity pool, a spacious sundeck, and the dedicated attention of an Aris Meeha, island butler. A dynamic culinary scene unfolds across seven restaurants and bars, located on the resort’s dedicated Culinary Island and at Fari Marina Village. Guests may also enjoy a range of curated recreational experiences or unwind at The Ritz- Carlton Spa, which exclusively features Bamford organic products.
“We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious, globally recognised accolade and to be named a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotel for the fourth consecutive year,” said Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “This achievement truly belongs to our Ladies and Gentlemen, whose artistry, dedication and quiet mastery bring our island to life each and every day. Since opening in June 2021, their commitment to refined, thoughtful hospitality has defined our journey. Together, they continue to shape meaningful experiences for our guests, guided by our promise to Embrace the Circle of Island Life and deliver service that is both personal and enduring.”
Forbes Travel Guide’s highly anticipated 68th annual Star Awards list covers 100 countries.
“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” said Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list reflects the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognise their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”
