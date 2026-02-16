From shoreline to hotpot: New dining experiences at Sun Siyam Iru Veli

TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant set in the private island of One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming Michelin-starred Chef Jaume to serve an exclusive four-hands dinner at the iconic overwater restaurant alongside their resident Chef Ahmed Jameel.

The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives features breathtaking ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the original restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.

The exclusive collaboration features the authentic and sophisticated artistry of Chef Jaume, originally from Mallorca and Head Chef of Béns d’Avall in Sóller, Spain, awarded one Michelin star since 2021 and a Michelin Green Star in 2023. Chef Jaume’s cuisine is deeply rooted in family tradition, cultural heritage, and the Mallorcan landscapes, and with his meticulous eye for detail and instinctive sense of harmony, Chef Jaume transforms local, seasonal produce into refined compositions that evoke memory, place, and authenticity. Chef Jaume will be collaborating with the restaurant’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary work is founded in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques.

Set against the soothing backdrop of the azure Indian Ocean, the Four-Hands Dinner offers an exceptionally curated menu celebrating Chef Jaume and Chef Jameel’s quiet artistry, refined technique, and harmonious blend of Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines, with each dish shaped to honour the purity of ingredients and the emotional power of flavour.

“We are excited to collaborate with Chef Jaume on this exclusive dining experience,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “Paired with Chef Jameel’s refined techniques and Chef Jaume’s sophisticated creativity and philosophy grounded in a deep respect for nature, this Four-Hands Dinner offers an exceptional evening to celebrate the fusion of soulful cuisine against the spectacular backdrop of the Maldives.”

The dinner will be held exclusively on 18 February at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.