From shoreline to hotpot: New dining experiences at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli has unveiled two new dining experiences this February: the beachfront Sunk in Sand Dining Experience and the interactive Hotpot Lunch and Dinner. Designed to enhance the island’s Privé collection offering, the new concepts centre on intimacy, shared moments, and flavour-led exploration, launching alongside the resort’s Valentine’s and Lunar New Year celebrations.
The newly introduced Sunk in Sand Dining Experience was officially unveiled during the Valentine’s celebrations, beginning with a beachfront breakfast concept. Guests can begin their day with a curated breakfast served directly on the shoreline, seated within the sand itself with uninterrupted views of the horizon. Complemented by a bottle of sparkling wine, the experience offers an intimate setting surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldivian coastline. Priced at USD 250 per couple for breakfast, the concept extends beyond morning dining, allowing guests to reserve the experience at any time of day, including specially curated sunset and evening moments.
The new Hotpot Lunch and Dinner further expands the resort’s culinary offerings, with a selection of premium ingredients, aromatic broths, fresh seafood, meats, and vegetables. This dining experience centres on shared dining and interactive enjoyment. Guests may choose between a Vegetarian Hotpot at USD 99 or a Meat & Seafood Hotpot at USD 155. Launched alongside the island’s Lunar New Year celebrations, the offering provides visitors with an opportunity to experience flavours traditionally associated with the festive season, aligning the dining concept with the cultural highlights observed at the resort.
Together, these new dining experiences reflect Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s continued focus on diversifying guest experiences through thoughtful culinary innovation. By pairing immersive settings with flavour-led concepts, the resort continues to evolve its dining landscape while creating moments that complement both seasonal celebrations and everyday island stays.
Maagiri Hotel invites guests to celebrate Ramadan with daily Iftar
Maagiri Hotel has announced the availability of a daily Iftar experience throughout the holy month of Ramadan, inviting families, friends and corporate groups to gather and break their fast in a welcoming setting.
The Iftar buffet will be available every day during Ramadan and will feature a selection of traditional Ramadan dishes alongside international cuisine. Prepared by the hotel’s culinary team, the buffet will include local specialities, Middle Eastern favourites and a range of global offerings designed to cater to diverse preferences.
In addition to its daily Iftar service, Maagiri Hotel has introduced early booking benefits for corporate groups. Groups of 1 to 49 guests will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount, while groups of 50 guests and above will receive a 15 per cent discount. These corporate rates are available for bookings confirmed on or before 18 February.
The Ramadan Iftar programme reflects Maagiri Hotel’s focus on providing shared dining experiences centred on tradition, hospitality and togetherness during the holy month.
Guests and corporate organisers may make reservations or seek further information by calling 331 8484 or 722 8484, contacting the hotel via Viber on 722 8484, or emailing events@maagirihotel.com.
Baros Maldives’ The Lighthouse to present Duval-Leroy champagne pairing experience
Baros Maldives invites guests and discerning epicureans to an exclusive Champagne pairing dinner at The Lighthouse, the island’s iconic fine-dining restaurant, on 4 March 2026. Hosted for one evening only by Louis Duval-Leroy, family representative and Brand Ambassador of Maison Duval-Leroy, the intimate five-course experience celebrates the harmony between refined gastronomy and Champagne craftsmanship.
Perched above the Indian Ocean with panoramic ocean views, The Lighthouse is synonymous with Baros’ culinary philosophy. Long regarded as a benchmark for fine dining in the Maldives, the restaurant is known for its elegant setting, considered menus, and a focus on precision and technique. This one-night collaboration brings together Baros’ culinary team and the heritage of one of Champagne’s notable family-owned houses.
Founded in 1859, Maison Duval-Leroy is recognised for its Chardonnay-driven style, contemporary approach, and commitment to terroir and sustainability. Independent and family-owned for six generations, the House has been a pioneer in responsible viticulture, becoming the first Champagne house to achieve ISO 9002 certification in 1994, followed by Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne certification in 2015.
Representing the sixth generation, Louis Duval-Leroy brings both heritage and a modern perspective to the estate. With a background in business and extensive commercial experience, he has developed close relationships with chefs and sommeliers across the international fine-dining community. During the evening, he will personally guide guests through each cuvée, sharing insights into the philosophy, craftsmanship, and stories behind every Champagne.
The five-course menu has been carefully curated to complement the character of each pairing. Highlights include Smoked Goat Cheese Parfait with golden beets, paired with Duval-Leroy Brut Réserve; a Black Cod Mosaic matched with Brut Rosé Prestige Premier Cru; and a Lemon Meringue Tart served alongside Prestige Premier Cru Blanc de Blancs.
The Duval-Leroy Champagne Pairing Dinner offers an opportunity to experience Baros Maldives through destination dining, heritage Champagne, and an oceanfront setting.
With limited seating available, advance reservations are recommended. For bookings and enquiries, please contact +960 664 2672 or email reservations@baros.com.
Michelin-starred Chef Jaume collaborates with One&Only Reethi Rah’s TAPASAKE for four-hands dinner
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant set in the private island of One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming Michelin-starred Chef Jaume to serve an exclusive four-hands dinner at the iconic overwater restaurant alongside their resident Chef Ahmed Jameel.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives features breathtaking ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the original restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
The exclusive collaboration features the authentic and sophisticated artistry of Chef Jaume, originally from Mallorca and Head Chef of Béns d’Avall in Sóller, Spain, awarded one Michelin star since 2021 and a Michelin Green Star in 2023. Chef Jaume’s cuisine is deeply rooted in family tradition, cultural heritage, and the Mallorcan landscapes, and with his meticulous eye for detail and instinctive sense of harmony, Chef Jaume transforms local, seasonal produce into refined compositions that evoke memory, place, and authenticity. Chef Jaume will be collaborating with the restaurant’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary work is founded in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques.
Set against the soothing backdrop of the azure Indian Ocean, the Four-Hands Dinner offers an exceptionally curated menu celebrating Chef Jaume and Chef Jameel’s quiet artistry, refined technique, and harmonious blend of Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines, with each dish shaped to honour the purity of ingredients and the emotional power of flavour.
“We are excited to collaborate with Chef Jaume on this exclusive dining experience,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “Paired with Chef Jameel’s refined techniques and Chef Jaume’s sophisticated creativity and philosophy grounded in a deep respect for nature, this Four-Hands Dinner offers an exceptional evening to celebrate the fusion of soulful cuisine against the spectacular backdrop of the Maldives.”
The dinner will be held exclusively on 18 February at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
