News
Angsana Velavaru shortlisted in 2 categories at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026
Angsana Velavaru has been nominated in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, a reader-voted programme recognising luxury travel experiences across the Asia Pacific region.
The resort has been shortlisted in two categories: Best Resorts for Families and Best Resort Pools. The nominations highlight destinations that deliver consistent guest experiences while adapting to the expectations of contemporary travellers.
Located within a private lagoon in South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru offers an island environment designed to encourage shared experiences. The resort features a collection of beachfront and overwater villas, supported by a range of guest services and recreational activities tailored for families. Experiences include lagoon-based activities, marine exploration, and creative and cultural programmes for younger guests.
Pools form a central part of the resort’s guest offering. Integrated into the island’s natural landscape, they provide settings for both quiet leisure and family use, with views across the surrounding lagoon. The design and placement of the pools contribute to the overall guest experience and remain a defining feature of the resort.
The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific are determined by reader votes, with winners selected based on guest preferences and travel experiences across the region. Voting for the 2026 awards is currently open, and Angsana Velavaru is among the resorts nominated in its respective categories.
For voting:
Awards
Double gold win for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO at Junior Travel Awards
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO in the Maldives have been awarded The JOINT GOLD winner of the ‘Best All-Inclusive Hotel for Families’ in the inaugural Junior Travel Awards 2026.
This significant win comes in the primary year of these brand-new awards, hosted by Junior magazine—one of the UK’s most influential family titles. Renowned for expertly curating essential advice for the parenting journey, Junior is a trusted authority that champions premium brands and businesses of all sizes.
In awarding GOLD to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the award recognises that: “The all-inclusive offering at both resorts is refreshingly complete with dining, spa treatments, snorkelling trips, and daily activities all included, letting families focus on spending time together instead of planning”.
The judges continue, “Accommodation can suit families of every size and the thoughtfully planned two-bedroom villas offer privacy for parents and space for children, while playful overwater suites with slides add a sense of adventure without losing sight of comfort or design. Everything feels considered, from layouts to location”.
The Junior Travel Awards judges could see that children are incredibly well catered for at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Both resorts offer spacious and engaging kids’ clubs, guided marine excursions with resident biologists, complimentary bicycles, and an array of water sports to ensure all ages can be entertained. For slightly older children, the teens can explore the lagoon or dive into activities, while the younger children enjoy calm, shallow waters and soft white beaches.
Furthermore, the experience is defined by unparalleled personal service. Each villa is assigned a dedicated butler, known as a Hiyani, who is available 24/7 via WhatsApp. This ensures that every guest request, whether grand or simple, is transformed into a flawlessly seamless and effortless moment.
Bonita Turner, editor of Junior commented “Having experienced both resorts, it’s hard to choose one over the other. However, for families, I’d confidently point you toward Bolifushi, home to the largest kids’ club in the Maldives, no less! Both are set in out-of-this-world surroundings, where every little luxury you could want from a dream getaway is right in front of you – no pressure, no purse, and truly no place like it.”
THE OZEN COLLECTION is also featured by the UK’s premier tour operators, including Best at Travel, Inspiring Travel, Elegant Resorts, Virgin Holidays, Carrier, and Destinology. Together with these esteemed partners, the premium brand is redefining the future of family luxury travel, transforming the all-inclusive experience into a seamless journey of joy, discovery, and unforgettable connection.
Overnight rates at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI start from USD 2,295, two sharing an Earth Pool Villa with the RESERVE™ Plan, including complimentary luxury catamaran transfers to and from Velana International Airport, Malé. Overnight rates at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO start from USD 1,646 two sharing an Earth Villa with the INDULGENCE™ Plan, including complimentary luxury speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport, Malé.
Cooking
From shoreline to hotpot: New dining experiences at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli has unveiled two new dining experiences this February: the beachfront Sunk in Sand Dining Experience and the interactive Hotpot Lunch and Dinner. Designed to enhance the island’s Privé collection offering, the new concepts centre on intimacy, shared moments, and flavour-led exploration, launching alongside the resort’s Valentine’s and Lunar New Year celebrations.
The newly introduced Sunk in Sand Dining Experience was officially unveiled during the Valentine’s celebrations, beginning with a beachfront breakfast concept. Guests can begin their day with a curated breakfast served directly on the shoreline, seated within the sand itself with uninterrupted views of the horizon. Complemented by a bottle of sparkling wine, the experience offers an intimate setting surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldivian coastline. Priced at USD 250 per couple for breakfast, the concept extends beyond morning dining, allowing guests to reserve the experience at any time of day, including specially curated sunset and evening moments.
The new Hotpot Lunch and Dinner further expands the resort’s culinary offerings, with a selection of premium ingredients, aromatic broths, fresh seafood, meats, and vegetables. This dining experience centres on shared dining and interactive enjoyment. Guests may choose between a Vegetarian Hotpot at USD 99 or a Meat & Seafood Hotpot at USD 155. Launched alongside the island’s Lunar New Year celebrations, the offering provides visitors with an opportunity to experience flavours traditionally associated with the festive season, aligning the dining concept with the cultural highlights observed at the resort.
Together, these new dining experiences reflect Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s continued focus on diversifying guest experiences through thoughtful culinary innovation. By pairing immersive settings with flavour-led concepts, the resort continues to evolve its dining landscape while creating moments that complement both seasonal celebrations and everyday island stays.
Business
BBM expands retail presence with new Hulhumalé outlet
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) opened a new wholesale store in Hulhumalé Phase 2 on Monday.
The outlet is located on the ground floor of Lot 20286, Nirolhu Magu, and is intended to improve access to BBM’s imported goods for residents of Hulhumalé Phase 2 and for businesses operating in the area.
According to the company, the opening forms part of its plan to expand services closer to customers in line with population growth in Hulhumalé.
With the opening of the new store, BBM’s full range of imported and distributed products will be available at the Hulhumalé Phase 2 location. These include consumer goods from international brands such as Lifebuoy, Vaseline and Unilever.
The store will also stock wholesale food products from brands including Daily, Cavin’s and Redman.
BBM has supplied goods to resorts, hotels and retail outlets across the Maldives for several years.
Trending
-
Culture1 week ago
Kuda Villingili presents family-focused Eid al-Fitr experience in Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Sun Siyam Resorts marks Valentine’s season with multi-resort celebrations
-
Love1 week ago
COMO Cocoa Island, COMO Maalifushi unveil Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day celebrations
-
Featured1 week ago
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu curate distinct Valentine’s escapes
-
News7 days ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in island luxury
-
Featured5 days ago
Year of the Horse celebrations across Sun Siyam’s Luxury, Privé and Lifestyle resorts
-
Action7 days ago
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort launches ‘Swim with Nurse Sharks’ experience
-
Love6 days ago
Azur rooftop at JEN Maldives sets stage for Valentine’s Day dining