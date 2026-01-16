Angsana Velavaru unveils Valentine’s Day experiences

This February, Dusit Thani Maldives invites couples to celebrate love through a thoughtfully curated Month of Romance, where intimate island settings, refined dining, and heartfelt moments come together in one of the Maldives’ most captivating natural environments.

Set on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, Dusit Thani Maldives transforms the spirit of Valentine’s Day into a month-long celebration, offering couples the opportunity to reconnect through meaningful experiences designed to be savoured at an unhurried pace.

Throughout February, guests are invited to enjoy bespoke romantic experiences across the island, from secluded beachfront moments to sunset settings overlooking the Indian Ocean. Each experience is carefully designed to celebrate togetherness, guided by the resort’s signature blend of Thai hospitality and Maldivian island warmth.

Whether shared beneath starlit skies or surrounded by tranquil lagoon views, the Month of Love Escape offers couples the space to pause, connect, and create lasting memories.

At the heart of the celebration is a collection of Valentine’s dining experiences, crafted to elevate the art of romantic dining through refined flavours and immersive settings.

Overlooking the ocean at sunset, Sea Grill presents A Truffle Romance, a five-course set menu inspired by the rich aromas and textures of truffle, available from 7 to 21 February. Thoughtfully curated to complement the restaurant’s panoramic views, the experience offers a sophisticated celebration of flavour in a relaxed yet refined setting, with optional wine pairing available.

Set against the raw beauty of a secluded sandbank, this intimate dining experience invites couples to enjoy an unforgettable evening surrounded by the stillness of the ocean. Featuring a discreet sunken table setup on powder-soft sands, the experience unfolds with a thoughtfully curated multi-course menu highlighting premium lobster and caviar, complemented by elegant wine selections and champagne. With attentive private chef service and the open sky above, the evening is designed to be unhurried, personal, and deeply atmospheric, allowing couples to savour both the flavours and the moment.

For a timeless expression of romance, couples may enjoy a four-course set menu served directly on the beach. Surrounded by soft candlelight and the gentle rhythm of the waves, this intimate dining experience is designed to capture the essence of a classic Valentine’s evening in the Maldives.

Beyond the dining experiences, the natural beauty of Dusit Thani Maldives provides the perfect backdrop for romance. Lush tropical gardens, expansive beaches, and tranquil lagoon vistas set the stage for moments that unfold effortlessly, guided by the island’s serene pace and sense of privacy.

At Dusit Thani Maldives, romance is found in the details, in the settings created, the flavours presented, and the moments shared together. The Month of Romance is designed to offer guests meaningful experiences that feel personal, intimate, and truly memorable.

The Month of Romance and Valentine’s dining experiences are available throughout February, with advance reservations recommended.