Love
Angsana Velavaru unveils Valentine’s Day experiences
This Valentine’s Day, Angsana Velavaru invites couples to experience a romantic Maldives getaway designed for intimacy, connection, and unforgettable moments. Set within a private lagoon in the pristine South Nilandhe Atoll, the resort offers an idyllic Valentine’s Day escape for couples seeking privacy, wellbeing, and meaningful shared experiences.
On 14 February, Angsana Velavaru presents Valentine’s Day Under the Stars, a beachfront dining experience created exclusively for couples. Set along the shoreline, this elegant five-course dinner combines refined cuisine with ocean views, candlelit ambience, and personalised service, making it one of the most romantic Valentine’s Day dinners in the Maldives.
Beyond the evening celebration, the resort extends Valentine’s experiences throughout February with a curated programme of couples’ wellness and spa offerings. Designed to encourage relaxation and reconnection, these experiences include shared spa treatments at the award-winning Angsana Spa, private yoga sessions by the beach, and holistic rituals that promoted balance and wellbeing for couples.
Couples can enjoy sunset walks along white-sand beaches, floating breakfast in private pools, or tranquil time together in the resort’s signature beachfront and overwater villas. The iconic InOcean villas, offer exceptional privacy and panoramic ocean views, making them ideal for honeymooners and couples celebrating Valentine’s Day in the Maldives.
With its blend of romantic dining, couple’s spa experiences, and secluded island living, Angsana Velavaru offers one of the most distinctive Valentine’s Day resort experiences in the Maldives. Whether celebrating new love or deepening a lifelong bond, couples are invited to mark Valentine’s Day in a setting where romance feels natural, personal and timeless.
For more information on Valentine’s Day experiences and romantic stays at Angsana Velavaru, please visit the resort’s website.
Featured
Intimate island experiences shape Valentine’s Day at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
This Valentine’s Day, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites couples to celebrate love through a collection of carefully curated experiences designed to unfold in intimate moments across the island.
Framed by the natural beauty of Maamunagau Island, the resort’s Valentine’s programme centres on a series of limited-edition dining and wellness experiences created exclusively for the occasion. From private beachfront dining and moonlit dinners along Café Umi Beach to an elevated Valentine’s evening at the signature Lighthouse venue, romance is conveyed through setting, atmosphere and thoughtful detail rather than elaborate gestures.
Culinary experiences sit at the heart of the celebration, with bespoke Valentine’s menus intended to be savoured slowly, paired with curated wines and accompanied by uninterrupted ocean views. Each dining experience is crafted to feel personal, whether enjoyed beneath the night sky or in one of the island’s more private spaces.
Beyond dining, couples are encouraged to reconnect through shared wellness experiences at AVI Spa. Signature rituals and indulgent treatments offer a quieter expression of romance, giving guests the opportunity to unwind together in a calm, oceanfront environment. Those seeking complete privacy may opt for bespoke in-villa treatments, allowing the occasion to be marked within the comfort of their own surroundings.
Throughout Valentine’s Day, subtle touches across the resort—from crafted cocktails to curated wine moments—enhance the celebration without overwhelming it, reflecting InterContinental Maldives’ belief that genuine luxury is rooted in balance, intention and authenticity.
At InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, Valentine’s Day is shaped not by excess, but by considered, enduring moments that create shared memories long after the day has passed.
Love
Valentine’s at Milaidhoo: Collection of intimate island experiences
In the heart of the Maldives, love finds its true rhythm. At Milaidhoo, a sanctuary for couples of all ages, romance isn’t forced, it’s allowed to unfold naturally. Whether you’re beneath a blanket of stars, beside the gentle waves of the ocean or in the peace of your own private hideaway, each moment is designed to help you reconnect with yourself, your partner and the unspoiled nature that surrounds you.
This Valentine’s, Milaidhoo invites you to write your own love story through an exclusive collection of experiences, each crafted to celebrate the beauty of togetherness.
Culinary moments
Lagoon Breakfast
Start your day in the most serene way with an indulgent breakfast served by the ocean, right in front of your villa. The soft morning light, calm waters and a bottle of Ruinart Rosé set the perfect tone for a day of love.
Chocolate-Making Class
Indulge your senses in a private chocolate-making experience with our talented pastry chef. Learn the art of crafting delicate chocolates, paired with M. Chapoutier Banyuls Bila-Haut Rimage for the perfect finish.
Sandbank Picnic
Escape to a secluded sandbank for a romantic picnic, complete with gourmet delights, chilled rosé and breathtaking views of the endless horizon.
Valentine’s Beach Dinner on 14th February 2026
Let the stars be your ceiling as you enjoy a four-course dinner by the ocean. From a 10-rose bouquet to champagne and a romantic flower bath awaiting you back at your villa, every detail is designed to make this night unforgettable.
Ocean Stories
Beneath the Blue
Swim hand-in-hand through the thriving marine world of Milaidhoo’s house reef, where colourful fish and graceful corals create an underwater backdrop for your love story.
Private Cruise on Saima
Set sail aboard Saima, Milaidhoo’s handcrafted Maldivian dhoni, for a private cruise through tranquil waters. The experience can be elevated with champagne and gourmet canapés.
Private Cinema on the Sandbank
Create your own private movie night beneath the stars. Soft sand beneath your feet, your favourite film playing and the ocean as your soundtrack. You can even add dinner to make the evening even more special.
Serenity Spa
Reconnection Ritual
A deeply rejuvenating 120-minute experience designed to bring you closer together. From a mindful arrival ritual to a signature couple’s massage using rose oil and finishing with a moment of recommitment over rosebud tea, this is the ultimate expression of love and connection.
Partner Yoga
Support each other in synchronised yoga poses designed to nurture trust, balance and connection.
Couples Floating Sound Bath
Float on warm waters as the soothing sounds of singing bowls and gongs deepen your connection, helping you to harmonise body, mind and spirit.
At Milaidhoo, Valentine’s isn’t just a day, it’s a feeling that lingers in every experience, every moment and every sunset. Amidst turquoise waters, white sands and the gentle hum of island life, couples are invited to slow down and rediscover what truly matters.
This Valentine’s, let Milaidhoo be the island where your love story is written.
Love
Month of romance: Dusit Thani Maldives sets out Valentine’s dining, private experiences
This February, Dusit Thani Maldives invites couples to celebrate love through a thoughtfully curated Month of Romance, where intimate island settings, refined dining, and heartfelt moments come together in one of the Maldives’ most captivating natural environments.
Set on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, Dusit Thani Maldives transforms the spirit of Valentine’s Day into a month-long celebration, offering couples the opportunity to reconnect through meaningful experiences designed to be savoured at an unhurried pace.
Throughout February, guests are invited to enjoy bespoke romantic experiences across the island, from secluded beachfront moments to sunset settings overlooking the Indian Ocean. Each experience is carefully designed to celebrate togetherness, guided by the resort’s signature blend of Thai hospitality and Maldivian island warmth.
Whether shared beneath starlit skies or surrounded by tranquil lagoon views, the Month of Love Escape offers couples the space to pause, connect, and create lasting memories.
At the heart of the celebration is a collection of Valentine’s dining experiences, crafted to elevate the art of romantic dining through refined flavours and immersive settings.
Overlooking the ocean at sunset, Sea Grill presents A Truffle Romance, a five-course set menu inspired by the rich aromas and textures of truffle, available from 7 to 21 February. Thoughtfully curated to complement the restaurant’s panoramic views, the experience offers a sophisticated celebration of flavour in a relaxed yet refined setting, with optional wine pairing available.
Set against the raw beauty of a secluded sandbank, this intimate dining experience invites couples to enjoy an unforgettable evening surrounded by the stillness of the ocean. Featuring a discreet sunken table setup on powder-soft sands, the experience unfolds with a thoughtfully curated multi-course menu highlighting premium lobster and caviar, complemented by elegant wine selections and champagne. With attentive private chef service and the open sky above, the evening is designed to be unhurried, personal, and deeply atmospheric, allowing couples to savour both the flavours and the moment.
For a timeless expression of romance, couples may enjoy a four-course set menu served directly on the beach. Surrounded by soft candlelight and the gentle rhythm of the waves, this intimate dining experience is designed to capture the essence of a classic Valentine’s evening in the Maldives.
Beyond the dining experiences, the natural beauty of Dusit Thani Maldives provides the perfect backdrop for romance. Lush tropical gardens, expansive beaches, and tranquil lagoon vistas set the stage for moments that unfold effortlessly, guided by the island’s serene pace and sense of privacy.
At Dusit Thani Maldives, romance is found in the details, in the settings created, the flavours presented, and the moments shared together. The Month of Romance is designed to offer guests meaningful experiences that feel personal, intimate, and truly memorable.
The Month of Romance and Valentine’s dining experiences are available throughout February, with advance reservations recommended.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Niyama Private Islands enhances surf lifestyle with stylish new surf venue
-
Action1 week ago
Reethi Faru Resort hosts Magda Linette ahead of new tennis season
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort sets stage for first music festival in May 2026
-
News1 week ago
Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal celebrate festive season at SO/ Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Reflect, renew, explore: Angsana Velavaru unveils its 2026 offerings
-
Featured1 week ago
Intimate island experiences shape Valentine’s Day at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
-
Featured1 week ago
Music and mindful movement anchor new season at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
-
Awards1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma secures prestigious Green Globe Certification