Five days of Valentine’s experiences at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

In a place where the ocean stretches endlessly and time seems to soften, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives reimagines Valentine’s Day as more than a single celebration. This February, love unfolds across five thoughtfully curated days, inviting couples to slow down, reconnect and savour moments that feel instinctive, intimate and deeply personal. Each experience is designed to complement the rhythm of island life, allowing romance to emerge naturally from playful beginnings to a graceful finale by the sea.

The journey begins on 10 February with a couples’ pickleball tournament, setting a light-hearted tone for the days ahead. Designed to spark laughter and friendly competition, the experience offers couples a chance to share a moment of fun, ease and connection, a reminder that love is often found in the simplest joys.

As the celebrations continue on 11 February, couples are invited to sail into the golden hour on a sunset cruise across calm Maldivian waters. With the sky awash in warm hues and the ocean gently unfolding beneath, the evening offers space to pause, raise a toast and reconnect, framed by one of nature’s most romantic settings.

On 12 February, the pace slows further with an early morning couples’ yoga session led by the resort’s spa team. As the island awakens, partners move in quiet harmony, focusing on balance, relaxation and shared presence. The experience offers a mindful interlude, grounding both body and mind while strengthening togetherness.

As sunset approaches on 13 February, romance takes on a celebratory note at the Sunset White Party. Dressed in white, couples gather for an evening of music, movement and island elegance. As the sky deepens in colour, the atmosphere comes alive with laughter and rhythm, culminating in a special reward for the evening’s most spirited dancing couple.

The five-day celebration reaches its crescendo on Valentine’s Day, 14 February, with an elegant gala dinner at Coral Beach. Set against sweeping ocean views, the evening brings refined flavours and a carefully curated ambience together, offering couples a memorable and romantic conclusion to their Valentine’s journey.

At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Valentine’s is not confined to a single date on the calendar. It is a series of shared experiences, playful, peaceful and heartfelt, designed to linger in memory long after the island fades from view. Book your Valentine’s escape now and celebrate love with five days of meaningful moments in a truly serene island setting.