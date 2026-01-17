Love
Five days of Valentine’s experiences at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
In a place where the ocean stretches endlessly and time seems to soften, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives reimagines Valentine’s Day as more than a single celebration. This February, love unfolds across five thoughtfully curated days, inviting couples to slow down, reconnect and savour moments that feel instinctive, intimate and deeply personal. Each experience is designed to complement the rhythm of island life, allowing romance to emerge naturally from playful beginnings to a graceful finale by the sea.
The journey begins on 10 February with a couples’ pickleball tournament, setting a light-hearted tone for the days ahead. Designed to spark laughter and friendly competition, the experience offers couples a chance to share a moment of fun, ease and connection, a reminder that love is often found in the simplest joys.
As the celebrations continue on 11 February, couples are invited to sail into the golden hour on a sunset cruise across calm Maldivian waters. With the sky awash in warm hues and the ocean gently unfolding beneath, the evening offers space to pause, raise a toast and reconnect, framed by one of nature’s most romantic settings.
On 12 February, the pace slows further with an early morning couples’ yoga session led by the resort’s spa team. As the island awakens, partners move in quiet harmony, focusing on balance, relaxation and shared presence. The experience offers a mindful interlude, grounding both body and mind while strengthening togetherness.
As sunset approaches on 13 February, romance takes on a celebratory note at the Sunset White Party. Dressed in white, couples gather for an evening of music, movement and island elegance. As the sky deepens in colour, the atmosphere comes alive with laughter and rhythm, culminating in a special reward for the evening’s most spirited dancing couple.
The five-day celebration reaches its crescendo on Valentine’s Day, 14 February, with an elegant gala dinner at Coral Beach. Set against sweeping ocean views, the evening brings refined flavours and a carefully curated ambience together, offering couples a memorable and romantic conclusion to their Valentine’s journey.
At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Valentine’s is not confined to a single date on the calendar. It is a series of shared experiences, playful, peaceful and heartfelt, designed to linger in memory long after the island fades from view. Book your Valentine’s escape now and celebrate love with five days of meaningful moments in a truly serene island setting.
Angsana Velavaru unveils Valentine’s Day experiences
This Valentine’s Day, Angsana Velavaru invites couples to experience a romantic Maldives getaway designed for intimacy, connection, and unforgettable moments. Set within a private lagoon in the pristine South Nilandhe Atoll, the resort offers an idyllic Valentine’s Day escape for couples seeking privacy, wellbeing, and meaningful shared experiences.
On 14 February, Angsana Velavaru presents Valentine’s Day Under the Stars, a beachfront dining experience created exclusively for couples. Set along the shoreline, this elegant five-course dinner combines refined cuisine with ocean views, candlelit ambience, and personalised service, making it one of the most romantic Valentine’s Day dinners in the Maldives.
Beyond the evening celebration, the resort extends Valentine’s experiences throughout February with a curated programme of couples’ wellness and spa offerings. Designed to encourage relaxation and reconnection, these experiences include shared spa treatments at the award-winning Angsana Spa, private yoga sessions by the beach, and holistic rituals that promoted balance and wellbeing for couples.
Couples can enjoy sunset walks along white-sand beaches, floating breakfast in private pools, or tranquil time together in the resort’s signature beachfront and overwater villas. The iconic InOcean villas, offer exceptional privacy and panoramic ocean views, making them ideal for honeymooners and couples celebrating Valentine’s Day in the Maldives.
With its blend of romantic dining, couple’s spa experiences, and secluded island living, Angsana Velavaru offers one of the most distinctive Valentine’s Day resort experiences in the Maldives. Whether celebrating new love or deepening a lifelong bond, couples are invited to mark Valentine’s Day in a setting where romance feels natural, personal and timeless.
For more information on Valentine’s Day experiences and romantic stays at Angsana Velavaru, please visit the resort’s website.
Intimate island experiences shape Valentine’s Day at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
This Valentine’s Day, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites couples to celebrate love through a collection of carefully curated experiences designed to unfold in intimate moments across the island.
Framed by the natural beauty of Maamunagau Island, the resort’s Valentine’s programme centres on a series of limited-edition dining and wellness experiences created exclusively for the occasion. From private beachfront dining and moonlit dinners along Café Umi Beach to an elevated Valentine’s evening at the signature Lighthouse venue, romance is conveyed through setting, atmosphere and thoughtful detail rather than elaborate gestures.
Culinary experiences sit at the heart of the celebration, with bespoke Valentine’s menus intended to be savoured slowly, paired with curated wines and accompanied by uninterrupted ocean views. Each dining experience is crafted to feel personal, whether enjoyed beneath the night sky or in one of the island’s more private spaces.
Beyond dining, couples are encouraged to reconnect through shared wellness experiences at AVI Spa. Signature rituals and indulgent treatments offer a quieter expression of romance, giving guests the opportunity to unwind together in a calm, oceanfront environment. Those seeking complete privacy may opt for bespoke in-villa treatments, allowing the occasion to be marked within the comfort of their own surroundings.
Throughout Valentine’s Day, subtle touches across the resort—from crafted cocktails to curated wine moments—enhance the celebration without overwhelming it, reflecting InterContinental Maldives’ belief that genuine luxury is rooted in balance, intention and authenticity.
At InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, Valentine’s Day is shaped not by excess, but by considered, enduring moments that create shared memories long after the day has passed.
Valentine’s at Milaidhoo: Collection of intimate island experiences
In the heart of the Maldives, love finds its true rhythm. At Milaidhoo, a sanctuary for couples of all ages, romance isn’t forced, it’s allowed to unfold naturally. Whether you’re beneath a blanket of stars, beside the gentle waves of the ocean or in the peace of your own private hideaway, each moment is designed to help you reconnect with yourself, your partner and the unspoiled nature that surrounds you.
This Valentine’s, Milaidhoo invites you to write your own love story through an exclusive collection of experiences, each crafted to celebrate the beauty of togetherness.
Culinary moments
Lagoon Breakfast
Start your day in the most serene way with an indulgent breakfast served by the ocean, right in front of your villa. The soft morning light, calm waters and a bottle of Ruinart Rosé set the perfect tone for a day of love.
Chocolate-Making Class
Indulge your senses in a private chocolate-making experience with our talented pastry chef. Learn the art of crafting delicate chocolates, paired with M. Chapoutier Banyuls Bila-Haut Rimage for the perfect finish.
Sandbank Picnic
Escape to a secluded sandbank for a romantic picnic, complete with gourmet delights, chilled rosé and breathtaking views of the endless horizon.
Valentine’s Beach Dinner on 14th February 2026
Let the stars be your ceiling as you enjoy a four-course dinner by the ocean. From a 10-rose bouquet to champagne and a romantic flower bath awaiting you back at your villa, every detail is designed to make this night unforgettable.
Ocean Stories
Beneath the Blue
Swim hand-in-hand through the thriving marine world of Milaidhoo’s house reef, where colourful fish and graceful corals create an underwater backdrop for your love story.
Private Cruise on Saima
Set sail aboard Saima, Milaidhoo’s handcrafted Maldivian dhoni, for a private cruise through tranquil waters. The experience can be elevated with champagne and gourmet canapés.
Private Cinema on the Sandbank
Create your own private movie night beneath the stars. Soft sand beneath your feet, your favourite film playing and the ocean as your soundtrack. You can even add dinner to make the evening even more special.
Serenity Spa
Reconnection Ritual
A deeply rejuvenating 120-minute experience designed to bring you closer together. From a mindful arrival ritual to a signature couple’s massage using rose oil and finishing with a moment of recommitment over rosebud tea, this is the ultimate expression of love and connection.
Partner Yoga
Support each other in synchronised yoga poses designed to nurture trust, balance and connection.
Couples Floating Sound Bath
Float on warm waters as the soothing sounds of singing bowls and gongs deepen your connection, helping you to harmonise body, mind and spirit.
At Milaidhoo, Valentine’s isn’t just a day, it’s a feeling that lingers in every experience, every moment and every sunset. Amidst turquoise waters, white sands and the gentle hum of island life, couples are invited to slow down and rediscover what truly matters.
This Valentine’s, let Milaidhoo be the island where your love story is written.
