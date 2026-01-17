News
InterContinental Maldives unveils luxury experiences designed for solo traveller
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced its brand-new, Solo Serenity collection — a curated suite of luxury experiences designed to celebrate the solo traveller. Inspired by the global rise in independent journeys, the collection blends personalised rituals, curated experiences, and deep restorative self-care amidst the shores of Maamunagau. The collection underscores that one does not need a partner to indulge in the Maldives; reimagining experiences traditionally designed for two into empowering, tailored-made moments for one. Highlights of the Solo Serenity collection include the resort’s signature floating breakfast, personalised wellness journeys at the Avi Spa, beachside reflection moments, and sunset excursions by ocean and land.
Available in 3-, 5-, and 7-day journeys, the Solo Serenity collection supports self-discovery through a renewed sense of clarity, confidence, and inner harmony. Each experience encourages guests to reconnect with themselves and embrace independence. Upon arrival, guests are invited to reset through a personalised wellness consultation with one of the resort’s leading practitioners at the AVI Spa, easing them into a week of self-indulgence. The consultation may be followed by the recently debuted Maldivian Essence Treatment – a locally inspired ritual rooted in Maldivian wellness traditions. Following a luxurious treatment, guests can explore the range of Astrology-Themed Gifts that make the ideal keepsake – from crystal water bottles, to zodiac stones, or jewellery inspired by their birthstone.
Culinary rituals and solo dining moments play an integral role in the Solo Serenity collection. Guests may begin the morning with a Floating Breakfast Date with a View, a serene experience set in the privacy of their own pool, complete with champagne, fresh pastries, fruit, savoury delights, and more. Intimate culinary moments continue with a Beach Dinner Date Night, wherein a private, chef-crafted meal under the stars offers local delicacies paired with champagne sips. For an indulgent evening wind-down, the resort can arrange a Personalised Outdoor Cinema Night, transforming the powder-white beach into a private movie setting, with gourmet snacks, tailored film selections, and soft lantern lighting. Additional options include a sunset dolphin cruise, wherein travellers can enjoy solitude amidst the waves, accompanied by a champagne sabering experience and friendly dolphin sightings.
The resort’s sense of adventure invites solo travellers to embrace unforgettable encounters as well, independently. Options include an exciting Manta Ray Experience with the resort’s Manta Trust team, allowing guests to see the gentle giants up close alongside a knowledgeable guide, and a serene Coral Diving Day Date, where travellers can explore the resort’s vibrant house reef at their own pace. Those seeking intentional movement can enjoy a sunrise yoga session, followed by a self-discovery hour, wherein a blanket is set up on the nearby sands with journaling tools, morning coffee, and a beachside breakfast to enrich the experience. For guests seeking a deeper connection with themselves and the local culture, holistic well-being rituals and experiences are available. A Cooking Class Date offers a hands-on way to learn Maldivian culinary traditions, such as flavorful local curry, prepared alongside one of the resort’s leading chefs.
With the launch of the Solo Serenity collection, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort takes a pioneering lead in the global rise of solo travel, reimagining a destination traditionally associated with couples’ escapes. The Solo Serenity collection empowers independent travellers to craft a journey entirely their own—selecting the rituals, experiences, and restorative moments that best align with their personal interests and intentions.
Rates start from USD 1,290++ per night for an Overwater Pool Villa, with a variety of inclusions. To book the curated personalised solo-luxury experiences or reservations, guests are invited to visit the resort’s website or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
Love
Five days of Valentine’s experiences at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
In a place where the ocean stretches endlessly and time seems to soften, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives reimagines Valentine’s Day as more than a single celebration. This February, love unfolds across five thoughtfully curated days, inviting couples to slow down, reconnect and savour moments that feel instinctive, intimate and deeply personal. Each experience is designed to complement the rhythm of island life, allowing romance to emerge naturally from playful beginnings to a graceful finale by the sea.
The journey begins on 10 February with a couples’ pickleball tournament, setting a light-hearted tone for the days ahead. Designed to spark laughter and friendly competition, the experience offers couples a chance to share a moment of fun, ease and connection, a reminder that love is often found in the simplest joys.
As the celebrations continue on 11 February, couples are invited to sail into the golden hour on a sunset cruise across calm Maldivian waters. With the sky awash in warm hues and the ocean gently unfolding beneath, the evening offers space to pause, raise a toast and reconnect, framed by one of nature’s most romantic settings.
On 12 February, the pace slows further with an early morning couples’ yoga session led by the resort’s spa team. As the island awakens, partners move in quiet harmony, focusing on balance, relaxation and shared presence. The experience offers a mindful interlude, grounding both body and mind while strengthening togetherness.
As sunset approaches on 13 February, romance takes on a celebratory note at the Sunset White Party. Dressed in white, couples gather for an evening of music, movement and island elegance. As the sky deepens in colour, the atmosphere comes alive with laughter and rhythm, culminating in a special reward for the evening’s most spirited dancing couple.
The five-day celebration reaches its crescendo on Valentine’s Day, 14 February, with an elegant gala dinner at Coral Beach. Set against sweeping ocean views, the evening brings refined flavours and a carefully curated ambience together, offering couples a memorable and romantic conclusion to their Valentine’s journey.
At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Valentine’s is not confined to a single date on the calendar. It is a series of shared experiences, playful, peaceful and heartfelt, designed to linger in memory long after the island fades from view. Book your Valentine’s escape now and celebrate love with five days of meaningful moments in a truly serene island setting.
Love
Angsana Velavaru unveils Valentine’s Day experiences
This Valentine’s Day, Angsana Velavaru invites couples to experience a romantic Maldives getaway designed for intimacy, connection, and unforgettable moments. Set within a private lagoon in the pristine South Nilandhe Atoll, the resort offers an idyllic Valentine’s Day escape for couples seeking privacy, wellbeing, and meaningful shared experiences.
On 14 February, Angsana Velavaru presents Valentine’s Day Under the Stars, a beachfront dining experience created exclusively for couples. Set along the shoreline, this elegant five-course dinner combines refined cuisine with ocean views, candlelit ambience, and personalised service, making it one of the most romantic Valentine’s Day dinners in the Maldives.
Beyond the evening celebration, the resort extends Valentine’s experiences throughout February with a curated programme of couples’ wellness and spa offerings. Designed to encourage relaxation and reconnection, these experiences include shared spa treatments at the award-winning Angsana Spa, private yoga sessions by the beach, and holistic rituals that promoted balance and wellbeing for couples.
Couples can enjoy sunset walks along white-sand beaches, floating breakfast in private pools, or tranquil time together in the resort’s signature beachfront and overwater villas. The iconic InOcean villas, offer exceptional privacy and panoramic ocean views, making them ideal for honeymooners and couples celebrating Valentine’s Day in the Maldives.
With its blend of romantic dining, couple’s spa experiences, and secluded island living, Angsana Velavaru offers one of the most distinctive Valentine’s Day resort experiences in the Maldives. Whether celebrating new love or deepening a lifelong bond, couples are invited to mark Valentine’s Day in a setting where romance feels natural, personal and timeless.
For more information on Valentine’s Day experiences and romantic stays at Angsana Velavaru, please visit the resort’s website.
News
COMO Maalifushi introduces new all-inclusive experience, Simply COMO
COMO Maalifushi, the only resort in the unspoiled Thaa Atoll, has announced the launch of a new all-inclusive plan – Simply COMO – available from February 1, 2026. Designed for depth over excess, this elevated experience brings together COMO Hotels and Resorts’ renowned culinary philosophy, transformative wellness, and bespoke ocean adventures into one effortless, thoughtfully curated journey.
Simply COMO reshapes the conventional all-inclusive approach. Dining spans multiple venues — from Mediterranean flavours at Thila to Japanese at Tai and the wellness-driven COMO Shambhala Kitchen — complemented by weekly chef-led themed dinners, beach BBQs and a curated beverage list including more than 50 labels of wines, variety of spirits, cocktails and non-alcoholic options, complemented by a daily restocked in-villa private bar. Offering oceanfront dining, barefoot lunches and dinner under the stars, each culinary experience showcases the resort’s dedication to quality, simplicity, and naturally sourced ingredients.
Simply COMO includes an enriching selection of island and marine activities that reveal the beauty and unique surrounding COMO Maalifushi including:
- Dolphin Sunset Cruise – a spectacle of nature creating a moment of wonder for guests they’ll never forget
- Splash Boat Cruise – a must for the family at sunset to hop onto our dhoni’s splash net and experience the thrill of being towed through the ocean
- Guided turtle and reef snorkeling safaris to experience the rich house reef in this remote atoll
- Offshore sunset drop-line fishing, for a moment of calm as the sky turns gold (one per guest)
Wellness forms the heartbeat of Simply COMO, with inclusion of a signature COMO Shambhala massage per guest as well as daily movement classes – ranging from yoga and stretching to meditation and functional strength – all supported and enhanced by COMO Shambhala Kitchen, for those guests looking to enrich their wellness experience.
For families, Play by COMO offers younger guests a world of discovery, with dedicated supervision that gives parents complete peace of mind. Children can dive into purposeful, creative play including treasure hunts, fort building, yoga sessions, and conservation projects, while parents embrace the island’s natural beauty and curated barefoot rituals. Thoughtful touches, from handcrafted afternoon tea to an all-day ice-cream bar, add a gentle sense of indulgence for little ones too.
Designed to meet the needs of every type of traveller, Simply COMO brings people together across generations – appealing to couples seeking privacy and reconnection, families looking for effortless bonding, and wellness seekers drawn to restorative practices – while inviting everyone to explore the Maldives’ extraordinary marine life and unique position of COMO Maalifushi.
“With Simply COMO, we focused on creating an experience that feels effortless yet elevated,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives. “Every element — from cuisine and wellness to our ocean-led adventures — has been crafted to feel distinctly COMO.”
Simply COMO all-inclusive plan is available to book now for stays from February 1, 2026, offered alongside the resort’s existing Half Board meal plan to provide guests with flexible choices tailored to their style of travel.
Trending
