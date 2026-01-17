InterContinental Maldives unveils luxury experiences designed for solo traveller

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced its brand-new, Solo Serenity collection — a curated suite of luxury experiences designed to celebrate the solo traveller. Inspired by the global rise in independent journeys, the collection blends personalised rituals, curated experiences, and deep restorative self-care amidst the shores of Maamunagau. The collection underscores that one does not need a partner to indulge in the Maldives; reimagining experiences traditionally designed for two into empowering, tailored-made moments for one. Highlights of the Solo Serenity collection include the resort’s signature floating breakfast, personalised wellness journeys at the Avi Spa, beachside reflection moments, and sunset excursions by ocean and land.

Available in 3-, 5-, and 7-day journeys, the Solo Serenity collection supports self-discovery through a renewed sense of clarity, confidence, and inner harmony. Each experience encourages guests to reconnect with themselves and embrace independence. Upon arrival, guests are invited to reset through a personalised wellness consultation with one of the resort’s leading practitioners at the AVI Spa, easing them into a week of self-indulgence. The consultation may be followed by the recently debuted Maldivian Essence Treatment – a locally inspired ritual rooted in Maldivian wellness traditions. Following a luxurious treatment, guests can explore the range of Astrology-Themed Gifts that make the ideal keepsake – from crystal water bottles, to zodiac stones, or jewellery inspired by their birthstone.

Culinary rituals and solo dining moments play an integral role in the Solo Serenity collection. Guests may begin the morning with a Floating Breakfast Date with a View, a serene experience set in the privacy of their own pool, complete with champagne, fresh pastries, fruit, savoury delights, and more. Intimate culinary moments continue with a Beach Dinner Date Night, wherein a private, chef-crafted meal under the stars offers local delicacies paired with champagne sips. For an indulgent evening wind-down, the resort can arrange a Personalised Outdoor Cinema Night, transforming the powder-white beach into a private movie setting, with gourmet snacks, tailored film selections, and soft lantern lighting. Additional options include a sunset dolphin cruise, wherein travellers can enjoy solitude amidst the waves, accompanied by a champagne sabering experience and friendly dolphin sightings.

The resort’s sense of adventure invites solo travellers to embrace unforgettable encounters as well, independently. Options include an exciting Manta Ray Experience with the resort’s Manta Trust team, allowing guests to see the gentle giants up close alongside a knowledgeable guide, and a serene Coral Diving Day Date, where travellers can explore the resort’s vibrant house reef at their own pace. Those seeking intentional movement can enjoy a sunrise yoga session, followed by a self-discovery hour, wherein a blanket is set up on the nearby sands with journaling tools, morning coffee, and a beachside breakfast to enrich the experience. For guests seeking a deeper connection with themselves and the local culture, holistic well-being rituals and experiences are available. A Cooking Class Date offers a hands-on way to learn Maldivian culinary traditions, such as flavorful local curry, prepared alongside one of the resort’s leading chefs.

With the launch of the Solo Serenity collection, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort takes a pioneering lead in the global rise of solo travel, reimagining a destination traditionally associated with couples’ escapes. The Solo Serenity collection empowers independent travellers to craft a journey entirely their own—selecting the rituals, experiences, and restorative moments that best align with their personal interests and intentions.

Rates start from USD 1,290++ per night for an Overwater Pool Villa, with a variety of inclusions. To book the curated personalised solo-luxury experiences or reservations, guests are invited to visit the resort’s website or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.