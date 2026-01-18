From Lunar New Year to Easter: Sirru Fen Fushi reveals seasonal line-up

Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, set within one of the Maldives’ largest lagoons, is inviting families and couples to embrace a season of celebration through a thoughtfully curated programme of cultural traditions, family gatherings and island experiences designed to encourage connection and renewal.

From the Lunar New Year celebrations marking the Year of the Horse, to Eid by the Sea and Easter festivities, the season is shaped by the resort’s brand pillars of Wild Luxury, Purposeful Living and Immersive Reconnection.

Lunar New Year: Year of the Horse (February 2026)

Welcoming the Year of the Horse, Sirru Fen Fushi will host a series of celebratory experiences that blend dining, movement and shared family moments. The programme includes a Lunar New Year special buffet, interactive dim sum experiences, floating mahjong, karaoke evenings and relaxed gatherings beneath the night sky.

Beyond dining, guests of all ages are invited to take part in activities such as Muay Thai sessions, friendly kayaking competitions and archery, alongside dedicated Kids’ Club events and a Junior Football Camp designed for younger guests.

Eid by the Sea (March 2026)

Eid by the Sea unfolds as a two-day celebration centred on togetherness and cultural connection. Guests can enjoy shared dining experiences from breakfast through to dinner, including destination dining inspired by traditional flavours.

Family-focused activities include football matches, a Junior Football Camp, hands-on cooking classes, kayaking competitions and archery. Guests may also join a local island discovery excursion, complemented by Maldivian folklore storytelling and live performances featuring the traditional Serpina instrument.

Easter at Sirru Fen Fushi (April 2026)

Easter celebrations at Sirru Fen Fushi are presented under the theme “Perfectly Island Hatched”, offering a relaxed island experience focused on family time and shared enjoyment. Guests are encouraged to celebrate spring through casual gatherings and beachside activities in a tropical setting.

Adding to the seasonal programme, the resort’s upcoming Sirru Icon Series will introduce a new dimension to the island experience, featuring curated culinary events, appearances by a football icon and experiences linked to Asia’s 50 Best Bars mixology scene.

At Sirru Fen Fushi, family time is positioned as a central part of the island experience. Accommodation options range from Sirru Residences and two- and three-bedroom water and beach villas to Safari Tented Villas, all offering generous living spaces, private pools and seamless indoor-outdoor layouts suited to multi-generational stays.

Throughout the season, families can participate in Sirru Family Moments, including Coralarium discovery experiences, stargazing, archery, tennis, football and Muay Thai. The resort also offers extensive children’s and teen programming, including arts and crafts, treasure hunts, beach and pool games, outdoor cinema nights and talent shows.

The Kids’ Club welcomes children aged four to 14, providing a bright and engaging environment featuring a distinctive spiral slide. As an added benefit for family travellers, the resort offers a Kids Fly, Stay and Eat Free programme for children under 14 years of age.