Featured
From Lunar New Year to Easter: Sirru Fen Fushi reveals seasonal line-up
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, set within one of the Maldives’ largest lagoons, is inviting families and couples to embrace a season of celebration through a thoughtfully curated programme of cultural traditions, family gatherings and island experiences designed to encourage connection and renewal.
From the Lunar New Year celebrations marking the Year of the Horse, to Eid by the Sea and Easter festivities, the season is shaped by the resort’s brand pillars of Wild Luxury, Purposeful Living and Immersive Reconnection.
Lunar New Year: Year of the Horse (February 2026)
Welcoming the Year of the Horse, Sirru Fen Fushi will host a series of celebratory experiences that blend dining, movement and shared family moments. The programme includes a Lunar New Year special buffet, interactive dim sum experiences, floating mahjong, karaoke evenings and relaxed gatherings beneath the night sky.
Beyond dining, guests of all ages are invited to take part in activities such as Muay Thai sessions, friendly kayaking competitions and archery, alongside dedicated Kids’ Club events and a Junior Football Camp designed for younger guests.
Eid by the Sea (March 2026)
Eid by the Sea unfolds as a two-day celebration centred on togetherness and cultural connection. Guests can enjoy shared dining experiences from breakfast through to dinner, including destination dining inspired by traditional flavours.
Family-focused activities include football matches, a Junior Football Camp, hands-on cooking classes, kayaking competitions and archery. Guests may also join a local island discovery excursion, complemented by Maldivian folklore storytelling and live performances featuring the traditional Serpina instrument.
Easter at Sirru Fen Fushi (April 2026)
Easter celebrations at Sirru Fen Fushi are presented under the theme “Perfectly Island Hatched”, offering a relaxed island experience focused on family time and shared enjoyment. Guests are encouraged to celebrate spring through casual gatherings and beachside activities in a tropical setting.
Adding to the seasonal programme, the resort’s upcoming Sirru Icon Series will introduce a new dimension to the island experience, featuring curated culinary events, appearances by a football icon and experiences linked to Asia’s 50 Best Bars mixology scene.
At Sirru Fen Fushi, family time is positioned as a central part of the island experience. Accommodation options range from Sirru Residences and two- and three-bedroom water and beach villas to Safari Tented Villas, all offering generous living spaces, private pools and seamless indoor-outdoor layouts suited to multi-generational stays.
Throughout the season, families can participate in Sirru Family Moments, including Coralarium discovery experiences, stargazing, archery, tennis, football and Muay Thai. The resort also offers extensive children’s and teen programming, including arts and crafts, treasure hunts, beach and pool games, outdoor cinema nights and talent shows.
The Kids’ Club welcomes children aged four to 14, providing a bright and engaging environment featuring a distinctive spiral slide. As an added benefit for family travellers, the resort offers a Kids Fly, Stay and Eat Free programme for children under 14 years of age.
Featured
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort sets stage for 2026 with influential Tastemaker residencies
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced the return of its esteemed Tastemaker Series for 2026, reaffirming its commitment to bringing influential global talent to one of the Maldives’ most distinctive private island destinations. The programme continues to define the resort as a place where creativity, excellence and cultural expression converge, offering guests rare opportunities to engage with leading voices in the culinary arts, fine wine, mixology, wellness and sport.
The season opens in January with renowned chef Gianluca Renzi, who will host wine-led dining experiences, an intimate hands-on gnocchi masterclass and a signature dinner overlooking the ocean. His appearance sets the tone for the year ahead, combining classical Italian culinary heritage with contemporary craftsmanship and a spirit of conviviality that reflects the resort’s refined yet relaxed atmosphere.
In February, attention turns to innovation in both mixology and winemaking. Felice Capasso, World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, will bring his expressive approach to The Whale Bar through a bar takeover and an interactive masterclass exploring the narratives behind spirits, flavour and creativity. Shortly after, Romaric Chavy of Domaine Chavy-Chouet will bring Burgundy’s winemaking tradition to the Maldives, leading a wine tasting and a hosted dinner that offer an authentic encounter with one of the world’s most celebrated wine regions.
The programme also embraces wellness, with Akiko Igarashi returning as Visiting Practitioner from 9 to 23 February. With extensive experience in Reiki, sound healing and holistic practices, she will guide guests through restorative therapies including Tibetan Singing Bowl healing sessions, Reiki treatments and bespoke couples’ experiences, each designed to promote inner balance, emotional clarity and transformative wellbeing.
In March, the series turns to elite sport as former World No. 1 and multiple Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber joins the lineup. Through private coaching sessions, a dedicated children’s clinic, on-court interactions and an informal meet-and-greet, Kerber will share professional insight while maintaining an approachable presence that resonates with both experienced players and recreational enthusiasts.
The season continues in April with Michelin-starred British chef Glynn Purnell, who will present a showcase dinner, an intimate cooking class and a finale experience at The Whale Bar. Known for his modern British culinary identity, technical precision and engaging personality, Purnell’s residency brings a fitting conclusion to a season shaped by talent, storytelling and meaningful engagement.
In May, the Tastemaker Series will welcome one of tennis’s most respected figures, Feliciano López. Celebrated for his longevity, signature serve-and-volley style and lasting success across more than two decades on the ATP Tour, López is a former World No. 12 and a Grand Slam doubles champion with a prominent role in Spain’s Davis Cup victories. At the resort, he will lead curated sessions on advanced technique, movement, match awareness and the nuances of elite-level tennis, delivered in a relaxed island setting.
Reflecting on the return of the Tastemaker Series, General Manager Vincent Pauchon said: “The Tastemaker Series is more than a programme; it is a celebration of passion, artistry and human connection. Each year, we strive to curate experiences that feel personal and enriching, giving our guests the opportunity to engage not only with exceptional talent, but with new perspectives and inspiration. This year’s lineup captures the essence of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort—elevated, thoughtful and deeply memorable.”
With its 2026 edition, the Tastemaker Series continues to evolve as a defining hallmark of The St. Regis Maldives experience, inviting guests into a world where excellence is shared, discovery is encouraged and every encounter is designed to resonate long after the moment has passed.
Featured
Milaidhoo Maldives introduces high-end wellness residency led by Dr Lim Xiang Jun
Milaidhoo, an intimate island retreat located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, has announced a once-in-a-season wellness residency with internationally renowned integrative medicine specialist Dr Lim Xiang Jun, taking place from 22 to 28 February 2026.
For the first time, guests will have the opportunity to experience Dr Lim’s integrative approach to wellbeing in a private island setting. The founder of a leading modern Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practice in Singapore, Dr Lim brings more than 20 years of experience and a rare mastery of both Eastern and Western healing traditions, including acupuncture, TCM, energy medicine, yoga, Ayurveda, meditation and metaphysics Bazi astrology.
During her residency, Dr Lim will offer bespoke one-on-one consultations and signature therapies aimed at restoring vitality, balancing energy and supporting transformation of mind, body and spirit. Guests will have access to her globally recognised treatments, including facial acupuncture, gua sha, reflexology and Chi Nei Tsang, as well as immersive sessions in meditation, qigong, yoga, sound healing and energy therapy. The residency’s distinctiveness lies in its integration of ancient wisdom, modern clinical practice and metaphysical insight, creating a personalised journey for every guest.
“Milaidhoo is an ideal sanctuary for guests seeking to reset, recharge and reconnect with themselves,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo. “By pairing the island’s serene, barefoot elegance with Dr Lim’s transformative expertise, this residency delivers an experience that is intimate, exceptional and truly unique.”
Dr Lim Xiang Jun added: “I am honoured to bring my holistic practices to Milaidhoo Maldives for the first time. The island’s natural tranquillity and energy provide an ideal environment for guests to embark on a personalised wellbeing journey. I look forward to guiding each guest through integrative traditional therapies, meditation and energy healing to help them reconnect with their vitality.”
With a limited number of consultations and treatments available, the residency is designed for guests seeking a holistic reset and a deeply personalised wellness experience within Milaidhoo’s peaceful island surroundings.
Guests wishing to secure their stay for this exclusive residency may visit the resort’s Special Offers page to reserve their wellness journey.
Featured
Year of the Horse celebrated with island-inspired festivities at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is inviting guests and visitors to welcome the Lunar New Year with a curated programme of celebrations from 16 to 19 February 2026, marking the Year of the Horse through cultural performances, signature dining experiences, wellness rituals and family-focused festivities.
Set against the natural beauty of Raa Atoll, the resort’s Lunar New Year programme blends cultural tradition with contemporary island living, offering moments of togetherness, creativity and indulgence across the four-day celebration.
Festivities begin on 16 February with a Lunar New Year Cocktail at Café Umi Beach, followed by the resort’s signature Lunar New Year Gala Beach Dinner. This elegant evening will include festive dishes, fresh seafood and live performances such as a Lion Dance and Fire Show under the Maldivian night sky.
Culinary experiences form the core of the programme, with themed dinners and tastings crafted to reflect the spirit of the season. Highlights include wine-led dining journeys, a reunion dinner, a seafood-focused evening at Fish Market and an Asian BBQ pop-up buffet, offering guests meaningful opportunities to come together and celebrate through food.
Wellness will also feature prominently, with restorative experiences encouraging balance and renewal. Guests may enjoy signature spa rituals inspired by local traditions, immersive sound healing sessions and energising fitness activities. A visiting integrative somatic practitioner will be present throughout the festive period to support mind-body wellbeing.
Daily entertainment and cultural performances will enrich the celebrations, including ribbon and fan dances, umbrella performances, fire shows and a full day dedicated to Olympic-style island games suitable for all ages. Younger guests will have access to creative workshops, festive crafts and outdoor activities, while art enthusiasts may join resin art sessions led by the resort’s resident artist.
In addition, the resort will offer relaxed seasonal experiences available throughout the festival period, such as a Lunar New Year signature cocktail and shisha offerings at select venues, allowing guests to enjoy the celebrations at a leisurely pace.
With its combination of cultural expression, refined dining, wellness and island-inspired entertainment, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort’s Lunar New Year celebrations promise a meaningful and memorable beginning to the Year of the Horse.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Niyama Private Islands enhances surf lifestyle with stylish new surf venue
-
Featured1 week ago
Intimate island experiences shape Valentine’s Day at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
-
News7 days ago
Fushifaru Maldives blends cultural experiences with new in-house activities
-
Featured5 days ago
Year of the Horse celebrated with island-inspired festivities at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
-
News6 days ago
Maldives resort holidays included in Golden Globes gift bags
-
Excursions5 days ago
Discover Raa Atoll: Ifuru Island Maldives adds new dive packages for 2026
-
Featured4 days ago
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort sets stage for 2026 with influential Tastemaker residencies
-
Featured5 days ago
New era in reef conservation: Six Senses Kanuhura launches data-led Coral Census