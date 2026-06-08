News
From Barefoot Luxury to Bare Luxury: Soneva charts a new chapter
Soneva, the resort group behind Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva Secret in the Maldives, has long set the global standard for a mindful approach to luxury hospitality. With the opening of its first property in 1995, Soneva pioneered Barefoot Luxury, grounded in the then-radical belief that true luxury means freedom from the unnecessary, coupled with a duty of care. Shoes came off and the idea took root.
Today, Soneva announced the evolution of its founding vision: Bare Luxury. This bold philosophy is not a reinvention, but a distillation.The result of three decades of listening, editing and refining.
Bare Luxury is not minimalism, nor absence. It is the deliberate removal of everything that does not serve to reveal Just What Matters: nature in its raw wildness, space for joy, presence and connection.
Soneva finds itself once again at the forefront of a profound shift in travel, as luxury travellers seek conscious, intentional and immersive experiences grounded in purpose, connection and wellbeing.
“Soneva’s founding spirit is more relevant now than it was thirty years ago,” said Neil Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer of Soneva. “Fast consumption, constant stimulation, the growth of AI and the pressure we all feel to optimise every hour has made the case for something quieter and more human. Bare Luxury is Soneva returning to its original instinct:that the most remarkable thing we can offer our guest is not more, but truer.”
The evolution signals both a deepening and a homecoming. What doesn’t change are Soneva’s founding values. What changes is the clarity and intention with which that spirit is expressed across every dimension of the guest experience.
It begins with the visual: a refined Soneva logo and the Soluna monogram, derived from the Latin Solis (sun) and Lunae (moon), symbolising wholeness. From there, this conviction shapes every decision, from villa design that supports wellbeing, to restaurant concepts that invite play, to menus led by the garden rather than the other way around.
What emerges is Just What Matters: not just a new tagline but Soneva’s promise to every guest, that nothing exists without purpose and nothing that matters is missing.
Bare Luxury is also a blueprint for what comes next, not just for the industry but for Soneva itself.
Awards
Huvafen Fushi becomes Maldives’ only Condé Nast Traveller Triple Crown property
Maldives resort Huvafen Fushi has been named a Condé Nast Traveller Triple Crown property, one of the rarest and most prestigious distinctions in global hospitality. The resort is also the only Maldivian property to have achieved the honour within Condé Nast Traveller’s Middle East and Indian Ocean category, further cementing its position as one of the region’s most celebrated luxury destinations.
To qualify, a hotel must have won all three of Condé Nast Traveller’s flagship awards at some point in the past 30 years: the Hot List, which recognises the world’s best new hotels; the Gold List, compiled by the publication’s editors as their definitive selection of favourites; and the Readers’ Choice Awards, voted for by the publication’s global audience and widely regarded as one of the most trusted endorsements in travel.
Winning one is a significant achievement. Winning all three places a hotel in a category of its own. The recognition cements Huvafen Fushi’s place among the world’s most celebrated hotels and reflects nearly two decades of pioneering luxury in the Maldives.
Since opening in 2004, the resort has consistently redefined the island escape, from launching the world’s first underwater spa to creating deeply personal experiences that have earned the loyalty of guests, editors and travel experts alike.
Condé Nast Traveller describes the natural island resort as defined by its setting–white sands, palm groves, azure waters and a technicolour house reef–alongside an exceptional thakaru butler service, two overwater restaurants, the world’s first underwater spa-aquarium designed to ensure nothing interrupts the view to the Indian Ocean horizon and the Maldives’ first underground wine cellar, holding an impressive collection of 6,000 bottles.
Huvafen Fushi–whose name translates from Maldivian as Dream Island–sits just a 30-minute speedboat ride from the airport in the North Malé Atoll, with a house reef rated among the best in the atoll, featuring dramatic coral walls and rich marine life. More than a resort, Huvafen is a trailblazing escape, crafting transformative travel experiences that inspire and redefine aspirational travel.
For reservations and further information, visit huvafenfushi.com.
Excursions
Anantara Maldives celebrates 10,000 coral milestone with Dr Oriana Migliaccio
The coral-ringed islands of the Maldives have long been associated with celebration. As Anantara Hotels & Resorts marks 25 years of locally rooted experiences, Dr Oriana Migliaccio, Resident Marine Biologist at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort and Naladhu Private Island Maldives, is also marking a milestone of her own by overseeing the planting of the 10,000th baby coral.
With a PhD in Life and Biomolecular Sciences and a lifelong dedication to the sea, Oriana has found herself in the setting she had long hoped her studies would lead to: immersed in nature from sunrise to sunset, and often long after, when she guides guests through the otherworldly beauty of night-time dives. For travellers who arrive in the Maldives seeking luxury, time with Oriana often shifts the focus. Her enthusiasm and sense of purpose draw in guests of all ages, from families to spa devotees, inviting them to discover the living soul of the reef.
Oriana’s journey began in Naples, where beachcombing with her mother and grandmother first sparked her fascination with the ocean. As she listened to stories of a Mediterranean once rich with seahorses and sponges, she became determined to understand the reasons behind their disappearance. Years later, during her Open Water certification in the Red Sea, that early curiosity developed into a clear sense of purpose. Taking her first breath underwater, she descended into a world of coral polyps, weightless among creatures she had previously only read about. When a Napoleon wrasse drifted past, calmly observing her, she knew she had found her calling.
“Pursuing a PhD was never just about academia. It was about gaining the tools to become a voice for the ocean and dedicating my life to protecting what first inspired me as a child.”
For Oriana, becoming a voice for a force as powerful, little understood, and vulnerable to human impact as the ocean begins with education. One of her proudest achievements is the creation of the ‘Reef Hero’ PADI speciality, a course that teaches divers the fundamentals of coral conservation. Under her mentorship, guests often experience a change in perspective, moving from passive observers to active protectors.
“You can literally see the moment when curiosity turns into care. When a guest realises that their actions — how they dive, what they touch — can protect an ecosystem, they stop being just visitors and become guardians.”
Life on pristine islands can shield travellers from the realities of pollution, a contrast that is not always shared by local communities. In her workshops, Oriana helps bridge that gap by showing guests how abandoned ghost nets, among the most recognisable symbols of environmental harm, can be transformed into bracelets. By turning these marine threats into keepsakes, she creates opportunities for conversations about responsibility, renewal, and the impact of individual choices.
Her work is part of a wider network of Anantara sustainability champions whose efforts span the globe. Together, they contribute to Anantara’s HARP initiative, or Holistic Approach to Reef Protection. Since 2017, Oriana has personally overseen the growth of more than 10,000 corals. Guests often check in on their adopted corals through underwater camera streams, but it is the return visits years later that resonate most, when they see their once-small coral saplings transformed into thriving clusters.
Children find this work especially meaningful, as they begin to see themselves as future custodians of the sea. Through Oriana’s ‘Marine Biology for Kids’ sessions, young guests learn to view the water as mother ocean, a living presence that shapes their world and deserves their care. Their questions often stay with her. One child once asked, “If the ocean is alive, can it feel when we hurt it?” For Oriana, such questions show how naturally children combine science with empathy, offering a perspective from which adults can also learn.
“Their curiosity gives me hope, because they see the ocean not as a resource, but as a living entity worth protecting simply because it exists and is alive. That mindset is exactly what the future needs.”
In a nation where rising seas and warming waters remain constant concerns, preserving biodiversity offers a sense of agency. For visitors and local communities alike, taking part in restoration work becomes a way to respond to environmental changes that can otherwise feel overwhelming in scale and speed, grounding their efforts in something hopeful and tangible.
“In the Maldives, sustainability is not optional; it is survival. My vision is to leave behind a lagoon that is healthier, more resilient, and more alive than the one we found.”
News
Amilla Maldives unveils first dedicated pottery and ceramics studio on the island
Amilla Maldives has announced a groundbreaking partnership with The Clay Studio Maldives, introducing the island’s very first dedicated pottery and ceramic production space. This innovative studio will invite guests to embark on a grounding, tactile journey, deeply rooted in local artistry and mindfulness.
Set to provide an unhurried sensory experience, the upcoming studio aligns seamlessly with Amilla’s signature gentle rhythms and commitment to holistic well-being. Designed as a meditative retreat, this space will encourage guests to slow down, connect with the earth, and tap into the creative flow of working with clay.
Through this collaboration, the resort will further enrich its vibrant tapestry of cultural and artistic programming. The studio will offer a welcoming haven for all generations, featuring thoughtfully crafted workshops in wheel throwing, hand building, and pottery painting. Guided by skilled artisans, adults, couples, and inquisitive young minds from the Sultan’s Village kids club will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the quiet satisfaction of creation.
Each session will empower guests to transform raw clay into personal narratives, crafting authentic, locally fired keepsakes. These unique creations will serve as meaningful mementos of their time on the island, tangible souvenirs that are truly “Made in Maldives.”
This partnership with The Clay Studio Maldives beautifully reflects our commitment to celebrating local creativity. By bringing this contemporary ceramic tradition to our shores, we look forward to honoring homegrown talent and offering our guests an intimate, immersive way to engage with Maldivian creative culture.
The forthcoming clay studio will add a tactile dimension to Amilla’s carefully curated blend of wellness, nature-led experiences, and the serene ease of island life.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
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