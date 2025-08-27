October at Soneva: culinary journeys, wellness retreats and world-class guests

As the golden light softens the edges of the day and autumn arrives in the Maldives, Soneva’s resorts are inviting families to embrace a slower pace. Surrounded by settings where jungle meets shoreline and barefoot living is part of everyday life, October brings immersive experiences, diverse dining and guest appearances designed to create memorable moments.

Soneva is renowned for its sense of space – and this October, that space is offered as a place to connect, explore and dream. Guests are accommodated in expansive villas, whether set above the water or nestled within the forest, with each generation free to follow their own rhythm. Younger visitors are welcomed at The Den, where activities include chocolate-making, coral reef discovery and storytelling beneath the stars. Adults are offered opportunities such as sailing excursions, wine tastings by the beach and relaxed days defined by a tropical tempo.

The Soneva Stars programme in October features a notable guest line-up. Tennis player Andy Murray will lead sessions on the courts, Olympic swimmer Therese Alshammar will conduct family swimming classes, and British astronaut Tim Peake will introduce guests to stargazing alongside stories from his career in space. The atmosphere is intended to remain relaxed, with experiences that are both engaging and uncommon.

Culinary experiences remain central to the Soneva offering. October’s highlights include Michelin-starred chefs joining the Soneva Stars programme: Tim Siadatan of Trullo and Padella will appear at Soneva Fushi for the first time, while Chet Sharma of Bibi will prepare a Diwali dinner at both Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani. Dining venues range from Flying Sauces, a treetop experience reached by zipline, to So Hands On by Chef Akira, an intimate six-seat sushi counter crafted in sake-finished pine. At Soneva Secret, each villa includes a private chef, offering a personalised dining experience.

For guests seeking tranquillity, October also marks the return of the SOUL Festival at Soneva Fushi, taking place from 9 to 13 October. This retreat gathers global figures in wellness, movement and transformation, offering barefoot rituals, sunrise breathwork and reflective discussions.

October at Soneva is framed by golden hours and starlit nights, with experiences designed to be shared across generations.