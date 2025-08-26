Family
Kuramathi Maldives brings families together with fortnightly children’s programme
Kuramathi Maldives has introduced the new Bageecha Kids Club fortnightly programme, designed to inspire creativity, nurture curiosity, and create memorable holidays for children. The two-week programme, which began on 25 August, offers a wide range of engaging activities for children of different ages and interests. Bageecha Kids Club aims to create lasting memories, build friendships, and enhance family holidays. With this initiative, Kuramathi Maldives continues its commitment to delivering enriching experiences for guests of all ages.
The pirate-themed club is specially designed for children aged 3 to 12 years and operates daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Families travelling with children under the age of three may request babysitting services at an additional charge, ensuring that younger guests are also well cared for during their stay at Kuramathi.
Week 1:
- Monday – Art & Nature Day: Activities include a scavenger hunt, nature crafts, and fitness games. Children can build sandcastles on the beach, take part in pool activities, enjoy splash pad games, and explore watercolour painting.
- Tuesday – Ocean Adventures: Young participants can enjoy reef crafts, pool activities, and an underwater wildlife masterclass, concluding with fish tattoos and aquatic-themed fun.
- Wednesday – Sports Day: The day features mini-Olympics, children’s yoga, and beach volleyball, followed by pool time and a BBQ lunch.
- Thursday – Pirate & Mermaid Day: Children create treasure maps, embark on a treasure hunt, and learn to make pirate hats and mermaid crowns. The day concludes with splash games and a film.
- Friday – Superhero Adventure: Children design their own costumes, take part in beach games, and enjoy kite flying, before ending the day with a superhero disco.
- Saturday – Tropical Explorers: The programme includes animal crafts, jungle walks, coconut bowling, and pool activities, followed by a cinema session with popcorn.
- Sunday – Maldivian Culture & Heritage: Children are invited to learn Dhivehi phrases, craft miniature Dhonis, and practise traditional drumming. Palm leaf weaving and poolside activities round off the day.
Week 2:
- Monday – Eco & Green Day: Children make bookmarks and recycled art, alongside beach games, pool activities, and a nature walk.
- Tuesday – Underwater Wonders: Activities include underwater crafts, painting seascapes, a reef quiz, and laboratory time at the Eco Centre.
- Wednesday – Beach Olympics: The day features yoga, beach activities, pool time, a BBQ lunch, dance and movement sessions, hydroponic gardening, and a mini triathlon.
- Thursday – Creative Mind: Budding artists work on a group mural and nature journals, alongside pool adventures, water games, and a dance party.
- Friday – Animal Kingdom: The schedule includes animal-themed crafts, a relay race, pool activities, board games, and a paper plane contest.
- Saturday – Pirate Adventure: Children take part in crafts, pool games, and a treasure hunt, designing their own ship as part of the day’s activities.
- Sunday – Adventure & Fun: The final day brings a dance competition, superhero quiz, memory games, an obstacle course, and relay races.
The Bageecha Kids Club fortnightly programme provides children with the opportunity to experience creativity, fun, and cultural discovery, ensuring a memorable holiday for families at Kuramathi Maldives
The Nautilus Maldives launches children’s sustainability workshops in partnership with ecoBirdy
On 29 October 2025, as the world celebrates conscious living, The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island hideaway, invites families to embark on a journey of transformation, creativity, and renewal. Debuting on World Sustainability Day, The Nautilus introduces a new series of monthly sustainability workshops for families, developed by ecoBirdy, a like-minded innovator in circular design.
Earlier this year, The Nautilus introduced its sustainability partnership with ecoBirdy—an award-winning, family-run design brand renowned for its imaginative approach to socially and environmentally responsible design. Curated for Young Wonderers, this collaboration now deepens with immersive, hands-on workshops designed to blend creativity, learning, and environmental awareness.
Each workshop invites children and their families to discover the hidden potential in plastic waste. Through the guided storytelling of ecoBirdy’s “Journey to a New Life” based on real-world research, young minds trace the path of discarded toys—where they drift, how they degrade, and how they can be reimagined through the art of upcycling.
The storytelling soon turns into meaningful action. Children take part in a gentle beach clean-up, gathering plastic fragments from the island’s shores. Back at Young Wonderers, they sort, shred, and reshape reclaimed materials using the first recycling injection machine of its kind in the Maldives to craft a nautilus shell with a colourful swirl effect—created by ecoBirdy exclusively for The Nautilus. The final creation is The Nautilus Pendant, finished with locally-sourced Banyan Tree rope—a quiet, elegant symbol of transformation and mindful intent.
More than a creative activity, this experience is an invitation to rethink value, explore circularity, and return home with a keepsake that embodies care, consciousness, and creativity. Through this ongoing partnership with ecoBirdy, The Nautilus reaffirms its commitment to a more sustainable future and conscious living—where even the smallest hands and gestures can leave a meaningful mark.
To book, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or visit the resort’s website here.
Island living redefined: Le Méridien Maldives offers enriching family retreat
Set against the backdrop of a tranquil lagoon and unspoilt beaches on the private island of Thilamaafushi in Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa provides an ideal setting for multigenerational travel. Emphasising connection, creativity, and discovery, the resort offers families a tropical haven where shared moments unfold effortlessly—from the stillness of sunrise to the warm hues of Au Soleil’s golden hour.
The resort presents two-bedroom beachfront and overwater villas, thoughtfully designed to balance privacy with shared living. Each villa comprises a master bedroom and twin room, a private pool, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, and direct access to either the lagoon or the shoreline. For those seeking greater exclusivity, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa delivers an expansive indoor-outdoor living experience, complete with a private beach, infinity pool, Jacuzzi, and direct access to the turquoise sea—ideal for larger family holidays or special occasions.
Families are encouraged to build their days around meaningful activities, with curated experiences tailored to all ages. Guests may snorkel the vibrant house reef, take a dolphin cruise, or engage in friendly matches on the padel court. Evenings bring a sense of togetherness, with karaoke, bingo, and open-air cinema creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere.
Le Méridien’s sun-drenched Au Soleil offers a vibrant gathering space for families to enjoy live music, refreshments, and signature treats. Poolside games and summery beverages are served alongside ocean vistas, while children can savour Le Scoop homemade gelato in a laid-back beachfront setting—an ideal stop between island escapades.
Reinforcing the resort’s dedication to sustainability, the Marine Conservation Hub provides an engaging educational experience for guests of all ages. Families can explore the local marine ecosystem with the resident biologists and take part in hands-on conservation efforts during their visit.
The Greenhouse, one of the Maldives’ largest hydroponic gardens, complements these efforts. Guests are invited to participate in the Family Foraging experience, where they can learn about hydroponic farming, harvest fresh produce together, and enjoy a communal Harvest Table—an experience designed to spark curiosity and environmental mindfulness in younger guests.
At the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, children are immersed in a world of creative learning. This vibrant space hosts a variety of daily activities including arts and crafts, junior mixology classes, marine awareness sessions, and a signature kids’ night camping experience. While children are engaged, parents can unwind at the overwater Explore Spa, join a Sip & Paint session at La Vie bar, or enjoy bespoke destination dining. Babysitting services are also available for toddlers and infants, ensuring parents can enjoy peaceful moments throughout their stay.
The resort’s six restaurants and bars offer diverse dining experiences suited to every palate. Mediterranean cuisine is served at Riviera, while Japanese specialities and Teppanyaki are featured at Tabemasu. Velaa Bar + Grill offers wood-fired pizzas, and Turquoise provides a broad international menu. Each venue delivers a unique culinary journey, blending global flavours with locally sourced ingredients.
With sweeping views of the ocean and soft white sands, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa promises an enriching family escape where connection, exploration, and joy are seamlessly woven into each day.
Families booking the Family Adventure offer will enjoy a range of added benefits, including complimentary stays and meals for children under 12, daily half-board for the whole family, access to the Kids Hub, daily marine education sessions, non-motorised watersports, and more. The offer is available for bookings and stays through to 31 December 2025.
Family Eid moments at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
In time for the Eid holidays, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa has introduced Family Moments. Designed for stays of four nights or more in overwater suites and two-bedroom pool villas, the offer features a selection of engaging experiences for families to bond over, along with an array of thoughtfully considered touches.
Shared Discoveries
A zero-proof mixology masterclass. Curious guests can try their hand at creating spirit-free beverages in the Maldives’ first ever Cocktail Lab. This interactive one-hour private workshop is conducted by skilled resident mixologists who share professional techniques and insights into their craft.
Outdoor padel tennis. Active holidaymakers can take advantage of complimentary access to the padel court for a friendly game of padel tennis, a fast-growing sport suitable for all fitness levels. The brand-new seaside court complements the resort’s outdoor amenities, which include a futsal field and multipurpose court for tennis, basketball, badminton and volleyball.
Night fishing excursion. Families can also embark on a group fishing trip, where ocal guides teach the art of line fishing aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni. This excursion is an enriching opportunity to learn a new skill and be immersed in local customs, all while being surrounded by the beauty of nature.
Thoughtful Extras for a Worry-free Stay
The Family Moments offer also includes the following added benefits:
- A nightly resort credit of USD 100 nett per villa, which can be used towards any of the signature spa treatments, salon services and wellness sessions at Amingiri Spa & Hammam; any chargeable activities at the kids’ club, such as pizza making and evening sports camps; or in any of the resort’s distinctive restaurants, where young diners are welcomed with healthy, child-friendly menus.
- Daily buffet breakfast at Habitat
- Access to the purpose-built kids’ club, one of the largest in the Maldives, and scheduled complimentary activities for children and teens alike, including a weekly pirate cruise, arts and crafts activities, and beach games.
- Use of non-motorized water sports and snorkeling equipment throughout the stay
- A complimentary 30-minute photo shoot, inclusive of two professionally edited digital images
Families staying a minimum of seven nights will also enjoy complimentary roundtrip premium speedboat transfers. The Family Moments offer is available for booking until April 30, 2026. Hilton Honors members enjoy full points for their stay. Terms and conditions apply.
Joyful Festivities and Transformative Journeys
Eid celebrations come alive with Maldivian flair as a spirited Bodumas (“big fish” in Dhivehi) parade, accompanied by the beats of a Boduberu (traditional drum) performance, winds its way through the island. Families can then savor aromatic flavors of the oceanfront Beach Market buffet at Beach Shack, as the melodies of a live band fill the starlit evening.
Throughout the week, Middle Eastern flavors will be a highlight of the a la carte menu at Beach Shack. In addition, when guests book a shisha experience at Aura Pool Bar, Sip Tea Lounge and Eden, a complimentary pot of freshly brewed Arabic coffee will be served.
At Amingiri Spa & Hammam, spa enthusiasts can tailor their wellbeing journey by combining any of the 30-minute treatments in the Escape to Tranquility collection. These include foot reflexology, express manicures and pedicures, targeted massages, gua sha facials, body polishes and body wraps. Guests can also opt to join a variety of regularly scheduled group sessions such as aerial yoga, sound healing in the main pool, and the deeply soothing floating sound meditation in the yoga pavilion.
