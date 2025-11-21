Kuramathi Maldives to host 2-week Campioni football experience in 2026

Kuramathi Maldives, available exclusively through Kuoni in the United Kingdom, has announced the return of the Campioni Soccer Academy next summer. The two-week programme, set once again against the turquoise expanse of the Indian Ocean, will transform the island’s football pitch into a world-class training ground for young players aged 4 to 16.

The 2026 edition will welcome two celebrated English football legends: Stuart Pearce MBE and Wes Brown, as well as UEFA ‘A’ licensed coach Adrian Whitbread. Together, they will lead two consecutive weeks of training sessions designed to inspire, challenge, and uplift children of all abilities.

Week One: 27 July – 1 August 2026: Led by Stuart Pearce MBE and Adrian Whitbread

Week Two: 3 – 8 August 2026: Led by Wes Brown and Adrian Whitbread

The experience begins with a beachfront welcome reception where families meet the visiting football icons, collect their bespoke training gear, and prepare for the week ahead. From Monday to Saturday, daily sessions will focus on essential skills, teamwork, strategy, and sportsmanship. Participants will receive consistent personal feedback from the professionals, offering a rare chance to learn directly from top-level athletes in an unforgettable setting.

Parents may use the opportunity to relax around the resort, confident that their children are safe, active, and engaged, or they may join the popular mid-week Parents’ Game — a light-hearted fixture that brings all ages together on the pitch.

Reflecting on the 2025 edition, Stuart Pearce MBE commented: “This year’s Campioni Soccer Academy at Kuramathi was fantastic, and I can’t wait to return in Summer 2026 to meet a new group of families. The work we get to do with Campioni is always inspiring, in every training session I see potential. Campioni isn’t just about learning new football skills; it’s about inspiring young minds to dream big and work hard.”

Wes Brown added: “Seeing kids improve through the week of coaching is always what I enjoy most about Campioni. I can’t wait to be at Kuramathi next summer; the Maldives feels like the perfect destination for kids and families to have a great experience.”

The 2025 programme also welcomed young players from local Maldivian academies in Thoddoo and Rasdhoo for a special session with John Barnes MBE and Adrian Whitbread. Kuramathi and Campioni intend to continue this initiative in 2026, offering young Maldivian talents the chance to train with football greats.

More than a training camp, Campioni at Kuramathi is positioned as an immersive island experience. It is a place where childhood ambitions are nurtured, evening matches unfold under tropical skies, and young athletes are inspired by the magic of the Maldives.