Action
Kuramathi Maldives to host 2-week Campioni football experience in 2026
Kuramathi Maldives, available exclusively through Kuoni in the United Kingdom, has announced the return of the Campioni Soccer Academy next summer. The two-week programme, set once again against the turquoise expanse of the Indian Ocean, will transform the island’s football pitch into a world-class training ground for young players aged 4 to 16.
The 2026 edition will welcome two celebrated English football legends: Stuart Pearce MBE and Wes Brown, as well as UEFA ‘A’ licensed coach Adrian Whitbread. Together, they will lead two consecutive weeks of training sessions designed to inspire, challenge, and uplift children of all abilities.
- Week One: 27 July – 1 August 2026: Led by Stuart Pearce MBE and Adrian Whitbread
- Week Two: 3 – 8 August 2026: Led by Wes Brown and Adrian Whitbread
The experience begins with a beachfront welcome reception where families meet the visiting football icons, collect their bespoke training gear, and prepare for the week ahead. From Monday to Saturday, daily sessions will focus on essential skills, teamwork, strategy, and sportsmanship. Participants will receive consistent personal feedback from the professionals, offering a rare chance to learn directly from top-level athletes in an unforgettable setting.
Parents may use the opportunity to relax around the resort, confident that their children are safe, active, and engaged, or they may join the popular mid-week Parents’ Game — a light-hearted fixture that brings all ages together on the pitch.
Reflecting on the 2025 edition, Stuart Pearce MBE commented: “This year’s Campioni Soccer Academy at Kuramathi was fantastic, and I can’t wait to return in Summer 2026 to meet a new group of families. The work we get to do with Campioni is always inspiring, in every training session I see potential. Campioni isn’t just about learning new football skills; it’s about inspiring young minds to dream big and work hard.”
Wes Brown added: “Seeing kids improve through the week of coaching is always what I enjoy most about Campioni. I can’t wait to be at Kuramathi next summer; the Maldives feels like the perfect destination for kids and families to have a great experience.”
The 2025 programme also welcomed young players from local Maldivian academies in Thoddoo and Rasdhoo for a special session with John Barnes MBE and Adrian Whitbread. Kuramathi and Campioni intend to continue this initiative in 2026, offering young Maldivian talents the chance to train with football greats.
More than a training camp, Campioni at Kuramathi is positioned as an immersive island experience. It is a place where childhood ambitions are nurtured, evening matches unfold under tropical skies, and young athletes are inspired by the magic of the Maldives.
Featured
World-first overwater padel tennis court launched at Meyyafushi Maldives
Meyyafushi Maldives, a new five-star premium all-inclusive boutique resort, has introduced what it describes as a world-first in resort recreation: a fixed overwater padel tennis court. Positioned above clear lagoons and framed by sweeping sunset views, the court offers guests an opportunity to play and unwind in a distinctive setting surrounded by panoramic ocean vistas.
Located in the Lhaviyani Atoll, the overwater court allows players to take part in a match while immersed in the natural calm of the surrounding seascape. Guests staying at the resort are offered one hour of complimentary padel tennis as part of the premium all-inclusive package. The setting provides a secluded and tranquil space for both beginners and experienced players to practise with the sound of the ocean beneath.
“Padel tennis has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and we wanted to bring it to life in the most spectacular way possible,” said Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager of BeKind Hotels & Resorts. “Playing on water, surrounded by endless blues, transforms the game into something transcendent – it’s active luxury at its finest.”
The overwater court forms part of Meyyafushi’s wider range of facilities, which include an underwater dining restaurant, an overwater wine cellar, water pool suites with slides, a mini bowling lane, and an adults-only sky bar featuring a glass-bottom infinity pool. Each facility has been created to offer experiences that encourage connection, exploration and wellbeing.
With uninterrupted sunset views and a distinctive overwater location, Meyyafushi Maldives’ padel tennis court marks a global first for the sport, bringing together physical activity, landscape and design in a single setting.
Action
W Maldives sets coral restoration benchmark with Sea of Stars activation
Following the launch of SEA OF STARS, W Maldives has successfully concluded a landmark week of sustainability-driven experiences that brought guests, marine experts, and the resort team together in celebration of ocean conservation and creativity.
The event kicked off on 26 October with an exclusive screening of Peixinho (Little Fish) at FIRE, hosted by award-winning wildlife filmmaker and conservation biologist, Kaushiik Subramaniam. The film, a moving story of ocean stewardship and intergenerational change, was followed by a mix-and-mingle session where guests connected with Kaushiik to discuss the power of storytelling in inspiring environmental action, along with the MARS Sustainable Solutions team on the reef restoration project.
The momentum carried into the following days as the W Maldives team, led by the resort’s Sustainability Manager, Harald Schaller, together with MARS Sustainable Solutions, completed the installation of 400 Reef Stars and 6,000 coral fragments across the resort’s house reef on 28 and 29 October. Guests joined the marine biologists in assembling and deploying the hexagonal reef structures, turning collaboration into tangible impact. The two-day reef star creation and installation marked a key milestone in one of the Maldives’ largest coral restoration projects.
“With all Reef Stars successfully installed, we’re excited to see this restored reef become a thriving ecosystem,” says Kate Janetski, Marine Program Lead for Maldives & Caribbean and Global Training Manager at MARS Sustainable Solutions. “The partnership with W Maldives shows what can happen when science, hospitality, and community come together for a shared purpose. Seeing guests and the resort team work side by side to restore this reef is a powerful reminder that protecting our oceans can be a collective and inspiring experience.”
With the success of SEA OF STARS, W Maldives is setting its sights even higher, Under the vision of Amila Handunwala, the resort’s General Manager and Chair of the Marriott Maldives Business Council, this activation marks just the beginning of a wider movement to make W Maldives, and eventually, Marriott International properties in the Maldives, a driving force in coral restoration across the archipelago.
“Our reef has always been the heart of W Maldives,” says Amila Handunwala. “SEA OF STARS is more than a single event, it’s the spark of a long-term journey. Our goal is to strengthen W Maldives’ stance as a leader in marine restoration and to extend this initiative to other Marriott resorts in the Maldives. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and set a new benchmark for sustainability in hospitality.”
The W Maldives team will continue to collaborate with MARS Sustainable Solutions to monitor coral growth and reef resilience in the coming months and years. Guests are also invited to be part of this journey by joining guided house reef snorkeling sessions with the resort’s marine biologist to learn more about the ongoing coral restoration program.
This initiative is part of W Maldives’ evolving and growing sustainability strategy, which extends beyond its reef restoration work. The resort continues to enhance its biogas plat, waste management system, and solar energy operations, building a more self-sustaining and environmentally conscious island ecosystem. Each initiative reflects the resort’s approach to modern luxury, one that connects guests to nature through innovation, community, and car.
Action
Sheraton Maldives partners with tennis pro Jackson Withrow, yoga expert Dawn Sim for guest experiences
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to reconnect with mind, body, and spirit from November 15-19, 2025, through two inspiring collaborations that celebrate sports and wellness in the heart of paradise. The resort will welcome Jackson Withrow, a celebrated American professional tennis player and winner of 10 ATP doubles titles, and Dawn Sim, a renowned Singapore-based yoga instructor and wellness ambassador, for a series of exclusive guest experiences designed to inspire connection, vitality, and inner balance.
Set amidst the shimmering turquoise waters and lush tropical surroundings of the resort, these curated programs offer guests the extraordinary opportunity to engage with world-class professionals through immersive sessions that blend movement, mindfulness, and Maldivian serenity. From the thrill of perfecting a serve alongside an elite athlete to the calm of a sunrise yoga flow by the ocean’s edge, each experience reflects Sheraton Maldives’ dedication to fostering connection and wellbeing in a truly idyllic setting.
From November 15-16, the spotlight turns to the tennis court, where Jackson Withrow, who achieved a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 16 in 2024, will host a two-day Tennis Experience that brings professional sports to paradise. On November 15, guests can join Jackson for an interactive Doubles Clinic, learning advanced techniques, teamwork strategies, and court fundamentals. The session will conclude with a relaxed autograph signing and Q&A, offering a glimpse into life on the ATP Tour.
The excitement continues on November 16, as Jackson returns to the court for a Tennis Engagement Activation, where guests can watch his personal training session before joining him for friendly on-court challenges, including the opportunity to return his serve or rally alongside a world-class athlete.
Following a weekend of exhilarating sports, guests can look forward to a more tranquil rhythm as the resort shifts its focus toward mindfulness and rejuvenation. Beginning November 18, Dawn Sim will guide guests on a journey of serenity and self-awareness. A certified yoga instructor who has led sessions at Glow Fest 2024 and The Singapore Edition, Dawn brings her holistic approach to wellness to the tranquil shores of Sheraton Maldives.
Her wellness activations will take place in two of the resort’s most picturesque settings — Sunrise Yoga at Kakuni Beach on November 18 and Sunset Gentle Stretch at Anchorage Beach on November 19. Each session will offer guests a soothing, restorative experience that harmonises body and mind, surrounded by the gentle sounds of the ocean and the radiant hues of sunrise and sunset.
“At Sheraton Maldives, we take pride in curating experiences that bring people together through shared passions and authentic connections,” said Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. “From world-class tennis sessions with Jackson Withrow to mindful wellness sessions with Dawn Sim, these collaborations embody our island’s spirit of balance.”
Nestled on a private island in North Malé Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa continues to redefine meaningful travel through experiences that inspire connection, wellness, and discovery. This November’s activations perfectly capture the resort’s commitment to creating memorable moments that unite guests through sports, wellness, and the island lifestyle — celebrating the true essence of “where the world comes together.”
To learn more about Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com.
