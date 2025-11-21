World-first overwater padel tennis court launched at Meyyafushi Maldives

Meyyafushi Maldives, a new five-star premium all-inclusive boutique resort, has introduced what it describes as a world-first in resort recreation: a fixed overwater padel tennis court. Positioned above clear lagoons and framed by sweeping sunset views, the court offers guests an opportunity to play and unwind in a distinctive setting surrounded by panoramic ocean vistas.

Located in the Lhaviyani Atoll, the overwater court allows players to take part in a match while immersed in the natural calm of the surrounding seascape. Guests staying at the resort are offered one hour of complimentary padel tennis as part of the premium all-inclusive package. The setting provides a secluded and tranquil space for both beginners and experienced players to practise with the sound of the ocean beneath.

“Padel tennis has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and we wanted to bring it to life in the most spectacular way possible,” said Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager of BeKind Hotels & Resorts. “Playing on water, surrounded by endless blues, transforms the game into something transcendent – it’s active luxury at its finest.”

The overwater court forms part of Meyyafushi’s wider range of facilities, which include an underwater dining restaurant, an overwater wine cellar, water pool suites with slides, a mini bowling lane, and an adults-only sky bar featuring a glass-bottom infinity pool. Each facility has been created to offer experiences that encourage connection, exploration and wellbeing.

With uninterrupted sunset views and a distinctive overwater location, Meyyafushi Maldives’ padel tennis court marks a global first for the sport, bringing together physical activity, landscape and design in a single setting.