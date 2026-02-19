Meyyafushi Maldives opens with focus on design-led all-inclusive experiences

Meyyafushi Maldives, a brand-new five-star Premium All-Inclusive Resort, on a natural island, surrounded by world-class dive sites in Lhaviyani Atoll opened its doors on 1st November 2025. It is an all-encompassing, eco-conscious haven, designed to foster connections within and beyond.

Only a 35-minute scenic seaplane journey from the Velana International Airport, Meyyafushi boasts 94 Luxury Villas and Suites with Private Pool. It is a place where luxury combines the tranquility of seclusion with the thrill of adventure, offering an unparalleled and diverse experiences for all ages, such as an Underwater Dining Restaurant – Bubble, an Overwater Padel Tennis Court, a Mini-Bowling Lane and an adults-only Sky Bar & Sunken Lounge crowned by the rooftop glass-bottom infinity pool.

Complementing these unique experiences is the overwater Veyoge Spa, an immersive wellness sanctuary offering aerial yoga, body treatments and restorative rituals inspired by Maldivian healing traditions, designed to balance relaxation with sensory escape. Meyyafushi is also home to a 24-hour overwater fitness centre, a floodlit tennis court and multipurpose sports court, and a fully equipped dive and water-sports centre – ensuring that every stay balances indulgence, movement, and adventure.

Dining at Meyyafushi is a journey across flavours and atmospheres, with a diverse collection of restaurants and bars crafted for every mood and moment. Guests begin their day at Fili, the all-day dining restaurant, with global cuisine through a generous buffet-style breakfast, while Thaana presents refined Mediterranean dining and Alif showcases contemporary Asian flavours. Hatharu Dhan – meaning “24 hours” in Dhivehi – is the island’s jungle spot serving expertly brewed coffee, iced lattes and light bites in a relaxed setting.

For immersive culinary theatre, Sukun delivers an interactive Teppanyaki experience, and Bubble pairs exclusive underwater dining experience with refined gastronomy. Wine enthusiasts can retreat to Raa, an intimate cellar with curated selections, while evenings unfold across the island’s vibrant social venues – from handcrafted cocktails at Baa, the main bar and gathering hub, to sunset drinks at Raagu, and the adults-only Sky Bar & Sunken Lounge, a rooftop sanctuary crowned by a glass-bottom infinity pool. For ultimate convenience, in-villa dining is also available, allowing guests to enjoy exceptional cuisine in the privacy of their own villa.

Distinctive design is woven through every corner of the island. From sculptural restaurant architecture to statement bar concepts and bespoke interior detailing, Meyyafushi stands out aesthetically as one of the Maldives’ most visually unique resorts. Every space has been intentionally created to evoke emotion – not only to be lived in, but to be admired. Throughout the resort, materials have been ethically sourced with a conscious focus on sustainability, reinforcing Meyyafushi’s commitment to responsible design without compromising on luxury.

Each villa, ranging from 185 square metres to 610 square metres, has been thoughtfully crafted to embody understated elegance: soaring ceilings, warm natural textures, golden accents, and carefully curated interiors that balance comfort with architectural beauty. Generous layouts and seamless indoor-outdoor living create spaces that feel both grand and deeply private. Personalised butler service accompanies every villa, delivering intuitive, discreet attention that elevates each stay.

“Meyyafushi was designed to offer experiences guests simply cannot find elsewhere in the Maldives,” says Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager. “Every element – from architecture to facilities – has been crafted to feel distinctive, luxurious, and visually unforgettable, while maintaining the warmth and excellent service our guests associate with our brand.”

Meyyafushi is the sister property to the award-winning Fushifaru Maldives, an established name in boutique island hospitality. Built upon the same operational excellence and guest-focused philosophy that has shaped Fushifaru’s international reputation, Meyyafushi carries forward a proven legacy while introducing a fresh, design-led identity. Together, the two resorts represent an experienced Maldivian hospitality company committed to innovation, quality, and memorable guest journeys.

While design and luxury define the guest experience, Meyyafushi continues to operate under the BeKind values that guide its foundation – reflected in eco-conscious practices, community partnerships, and thoughtful hospitality. These principles remain embedded in daily operations, quietly supporting an experience where indulgence and responsibility coexist naturally.

Meyyafushi Maldives is now open and welcoming bookings. For more information, please contact reservations@meyyafushi.com or visit www.meyyafushi.com.