News
Meyyafushi Maldives opens with focus on design-led all-inclusive experiences
Meyyafushi Maldives, a brand-new five-star Premium All-Inclusive Resort, on a natural island, surrounded by world-class dive sites in Lhaviyani Atoll opened its doors on 1st November 2025. It is an all-encompassing, eco-conscious haven, designed to foster connections within and beyond.
Only a 35-minute scenic seaplane journey from the Velana International Airport, Meyyafushi boasts 94 Luxury Villas and Suites with Private Pool. It is a place where luxury combines the tranquility of seclusion with the thrill of adventure, offering an unparalleled and diverse experiences for all ages, such as an Underwater Dining Restaurant – Bubble, an Overwater Padel Tennis Court, a Mini-Bowling Lane and an adults-only Sky Bar & Sunken Lounge crowned by the rooftop glass-bottom infinity pool.
Complementing these unique experiences is the overwater Veyoge Spa, an immersive wellness sanctuary offering aerial yoga, body treatments and restorative rituals inspired by Maldivian healing traditions, designed to balance relaxation with sensory escape. Meyyafushi is also home to a 24-hour overwater fitness centre, a floodlit tennis court and multipurpose sports court, and a fully equipped dive and water-sports centre – ensuring that every stay balances indulgence, movement, and adventure.
Dining at Meyyafushi is a journey across flavours and atmospheres, with a diverse collection of restaurants and bars crafted for every mood and moment. Guests begin their day at Fili, the all-day dining restaurant, with global cuisine through a generous buffet-style breakfast, while Thaana presents refined Mediterranean dining and Alif showcases contemporary Asian flavours. Hatharu Dhan – meaning “24 hours” in Dhivehi – is the island’s jungle spot serving expertly brewed coffee, iced lattes and light bites in a relaxed setting.
For immersive culinary theatre, Sukun delivers an interactive Teppanyaki experience, and Bubble pairs exclusive underwater dining experience with refined gastronomy. Wine enthusiasts can retreat to Raa, an intimate cellar with curated selections, while evenings unfold across the island’s vibrant social venues – from handcrafted cocktails at Baa, the main bar and gathering hub, to sunset drinks at Raagu, and the adults-only Sky Bar & Sunken Lounge, a rooftop sanctuary crowned by a glass-bottom infinity pool. For ultimate convenience, in-villa dining is also available, allowing guests to enjoy exceptional cuisine in the privacy of their own villa.
Distinctive design is woven through every corner of the island. From sculptural restaurant architecture to statement bar concepts and bespoke interior detailing, Meyyafushi stands out aesthetically as one of the Maldives’ most visually unique resorts. Every space has been intentionally created to evoke emotion – not only to be lived in, but to be admired. Throughout the resort, materials have been ethically sourced with a conscious focus on sustainability, reinforcing Meyyafushi’s commitment to responsible design without compromising on luxury.
Each villa, ranging from 185 square metres to 610 square metres, has been thoughtfully crafted to embody understated elegance: soaring ceilings, warm natural textures, golden accents, and carefully curated interiors that balance comfort with architectural beauty. Generous layouts and seamless indoor-outdoor living create spaces that feel both grand and deeply private. Personalised butler service accompanies every villa, delivering intuitive, discreet attention that elevates each stay.
“Meyyafushi was designed to offer experiences guests simply cannot find elsewhere in the Maldives,” says Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager. “Every element – from architecture to facilities – has been crafted to feel distinctive, luxurious, and visually unforgettable, while maintaining the warmth and excellent service our guests associate with our brand.”
Meyyafushi is the sister property to the award-winning Fushifaru Maldives, an established name in boutique island hospitality. Built upon the same operational excellence and guest-focused philosophy that has shaped Fushifaru’s international reputation, Meyyafushi carries forward a proven legacy while introducing a fresh, design-led identity. Together, the two resorts represent an experienced Maldivian hospitality company committed to innovation, quality, and memorable guest journeys.
While design and luxury define the guest experience, Meyyafushi continues to operate under the BeKind values that guide its foundation – reflected in eco-conscious practices, community partnerships, and thoughtful hospitality. These principles remain embedded in daily operations, quietly supporting an experience where indulgence and responsibility coexist naturally.
Meyyafushi Maldives is now open and welcoming bookings. For more information, please contact reservations@meyyafushi.com or visit www.meyyafushi.com.
Cooking
Women at heart of kitchen: Milaidhoo Maldives marks International Women’s Day through gastronomy
At Milaidhoo Maldives, International Women’s Day is observed as more than a calendar occasion; it is recognised as a meaningful celebration of the women whose talent and dedication shape the character of the resort’s intimate island experience.
This year, Milaidhoo highlights not only the women across its wider team, but also the five female chefs who play an integral role within its kitchen brigade. Culinary artistry remains central to the Milaidhoo experience, reflecting both heritage and creativity. Across the resort’s collection of dining venues, from island-inspired fine dining to relaxed beachfront cuisine, food is presented as a narrative of place and people. Menus are conceived as inspiration rather than prescription, with chefs tailoring each dish and dining moment to the individual tastes and curiosities of guests.
On 8 March from 19.00, the resort’s female culinary team will take over the open kitchen at Shoreline Grill, hosting a specially curated International Women’s Day dinner. Designed and executed by five chefs, the evening brings together flavours drawn from their individual traditions and culinary perspectives. More than a dining event, the experience is intended as a moment of connection and shared celebration, reflecting the intimate gastronomic gatherings for which Milaidhoo is known.
International Women’s Day Menu (Available at Shoreline Grill – Sunday 8 March from 19.00):
- Sate Lilit: Balinese seafood satay, gently spiced and grilled over charcoal, served with warm peanut sauce – Chef Bintang, Indonesia
- Pumpkin & Coconut Velouté: Roasted pumpkin soup with toasted pumpkin seeds, curry leaf oil and crisp garlic croutons – Chef Saaha, Maldives
- Curry-Poached Maldivian Coral Lobster: Locally sourced lobster with drumstick mashuni and coconut–passionfruit dressing – Chef Michelle, Maldives
- Thai A5 Wagyu Striploin: A5 Wagyu with confit lotus root, green papaya salad and Thai coconut red curry reduction – Chef Prew, Thailand
- Baobab & Chocolate Harmony: Baobab mousse, dark chocolate crémeux, peanut crumble, caramelised pineapple and mango gel – Chef Yemuria, Zimbabwe
Each dish reflects a personal culinary story, drawing inspiration from the charcoal grills of Indonesia and the spice markets of Thailand to the flavours of Zimbabwe and the rich culinary heritage of the Maldives. Together, the menu celebrates diversity and the shared pleasure of dining.
At Milaidhoo, meaningful luxury is defined through connection to place, tradition and people. This International Women’s Day, guests are invited to mark the occasion through an evening of exceptional gastronomy that honours the women at the heart of the Milaidhoo experience.
For reservations or further details on Milaidhoo’s culinary offerings, guests may visit the resort’s Culinary Experiences page or contact the reservations team at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
Family
Easter goes playful at The Standard, Maldives with week-long Angry Birds celebration
This April, The Standard, Maldives is redefining the traditional Easter holiday with a bold, high-energy island takeover inspired by the playful world of Angry Birds. Taking place from 1 to 7 April, the week-long celebration transforms the resort into a vibrant playground, blending pop culture, family-friendly activities and island indulgence against the turquoise backdrop of the Raa Atoll.
The programme places families at the heart of the festivities, with a variety of interactive experiences designed for guests of all ages. Children and parents alike can take part in “Birds vs. Pigs” puzzle challenges, test their skills at Slingshot Splash, and enjoy creative sessions such as Angry Birds-themed egg painting and chocolate truffle making. Highlights for younger guests include a Bunny Meet and Greet, an island-wide Easter Egg Hunt, and a lively pool party that brings a playful twist to the holiday celebrations.
For guests seeking a more relaxed pace, the resort’s spa offers a curated wellness programme throughout the week. Experiences include Aerial Sound Healing, Chakra Balancing and Therapeutic Yoga, alongside a Family Hammam designed to provide restorative downtime after a day of island activities.
As evening falls, the resort’s social energy comes to life with a dynamic line-up of entertainment. Guests can enjoy LED and fire shows, Full Moon beach parties and sunset cruises, while those with a competitive streak are invited to join Easter-themed music quizzes and bingo nights.
Dining is a central part of the Easter experience, with a diverse culinary programme curated for the occasion. In addition to the signature Easter Brunch, the resort hosts beachside barbecues, healthy food masterclasses and the “Happy Bunnies” Golden Hour, featuring crafted cocktails by the sea. For more intimate moments, private movie nights under the stars and exclusive beachfront dinners are also available.
To ensure a seamless holiday experience, guests may opt for the resort’s Premium All-Inclusive Package, offering access to the full range of activities, dining and beverages throughout the week. With its energetic programming and playful spirit, The Standard, Maldives delivers an Easter celebration that combines sun, sand and entertainment into a distinctive island escape.
News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches conservation programme for environmental observances
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced a thoughtfully curated series of experiences in honour of World Wildlife Day (March 3), Earth Hour (March 28), and Earth Day (April 22). Designed by the resort’s Naturalists and Ladies and Gentlemen, the programme reflects a deep commitment to conservation, environmental education, and mindful well-being—inviting guests of all ages, including younger explorers, to engage meaningfully with the island’s extraordinary nature.
Surrounded by endless ocean, expansive horizons, and graceful coconut palms, these global environmental observances hold profound significance. At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, sustainability is seamlessly part of each guest’s journey, through conscious culinary practices, sustainable energy practices, organic Bamford amenities, and a commitment to zero single-use plastic. These dedicated days further illuminate the resort’s enduring responsibility to protect what frames each sunrise and sunset.
World Wildlife Day–A Celebration of Biodiversity
On March 3, guests are invited to discover the remarkable ecosystems thriving both above and below the surface. Guided by in-house Naturalists, guests may explore the diversity of fish species drawn to the resort’s coral gardens and participate in hands-on coral regeneration experiences that support reef restoration. As the day unfolds, a traditional Maldivian Dhoni sailing at sunset offers the opportunity to observe dolphins along the horizon—an elegant reminder of the delicate balance between nature and luxury that defines the island experience.
Earth Hour–From Sky to Sea
Earth Hour on March 28 honors the serenity of island life and the shared responsibility to protect it. The day begins at The Ritz-Carlton Spa with Echoes of the Earth, a grounding sound bath experience inspired by the rhythms of nature and aligned with the resort’s signature wellness philosophy, Deep Blue Prescription—aholistic approach rooted in balance, flexibility, and emotional wellbeing. Inspired by the transformative power of the Blue Mind state, this exclusive philosophy encourages deep connection with the ocean and the natural environment.
Guests may further explore the island from the sky through participation in the resort’s drone conservation project, which utilises aerial technology to detect and collect marine debris. Beneath the surface, guided snorkelling sessions provide insight into sea turtles and vibrant marine habitats that support coral regeneration. As dusk falls and lights are dimmed at 8:30 pm, guests gather beneath the Maldivian sky for a candlelit Earth Hour dinner at EAU Bar. A serene stargazing session led by Naturalists prior to that will offer a peaceful moment of reflection beneath a sky made even clearer by darkness; celebrating the planet while conserving energy to protect this extraordinary home.
Earth Day–Regeneration and Renewal
On April 22, Earth Day unfolds with sunrise ground yoga, embraced by the ocean’s endless blue and the soothing sound of waves, honouring the island’s natural rhythms and inviting guests to experience again the healing power of blue. The afternoon is dedicated to coral and tree planting initiatives, reinforcing the resort’s active role in ecological restoration and long-term sustainability.
Inspiring the Next Generation–Ritz Kids Environmental Programming
Through the Ritz Kids programme, younger guests are invited to explore the Maldives in a playful, creative, and age-appropriate way. Designed for children aged four to twelve and complemented by dedicated activities for teenagers, the programme is built upon four pillars: Nature, Exploration, Responsibility and Culture.
World Wildlife Day, Earth Hour, and Earth Day place environmental protection and species conservation at the forefront of children’s experiences. In Coral Crafters workshops, children create coral-inspired artworks while learning about reef ecosystems. Eco Craft–Save Our Ocean transforms recycled materials into ocean-themed art, encouraging awareness of waste reduction. Activities such as Butterfly Symmetry, Little Explorers Art Lab, and Starstorm Sketch Wall Paint blend artistic expression with environmental education. Teenagers may engage in the Fish Identification Quest, learn about marine megafauna; including manta rays, sharks, and sea turtles; or participate in Coral Regeneration Experiences. On land, the Bat Scavenger Hunt introduces ecological awareness through exploration and storytelling, while creative workshops and dolphin cruises foster a deeper understanding of the connection between art, wildlife, and the ocean.
Sustainable Luxury with Purpose
Through this comprehensive programme, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands demonstrates how refined hospitality and environmental stewardship coexist harmoniously. By integrating conservation initiatives, immersive education, and restorative wellness, the resort continues to inspire guests; especially its youngest explorers—to respect, protect, and celebrate the natural world that defines the Maldives.
