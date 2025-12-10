News
IHG signs Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection, opening in 2026
IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection with partner Vaagali Investment Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Gateway Maldives Pvt Ltd, a leading tourism development company in the Maldives.
Set to open in late 2026, the resort will feature 52 land and overwater villas, offering guests soulful, immersive stays on Vaagali island – a boutique jewel in the Indian Ocean shaped by the legacy and devotion of a Maldivian family. This treasured sanctuary will now welcome a new generation of travellers seeking one-of-a-kind stays.
Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection will expand IHG’s presence in the Maldives, joining Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, and further building the company’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in the region alongside its Six Senses and InterContinental brands.
Shi’ai Liang, Senior Director, Development, South East Asia & Korea, IHG, said: “In partnership with Vaagali Investment Pvt Ltd, we are delighted to introduce a beautiful new all-villa resort in the South Malé Atoll – a destination renowned for some of the best diving sites in the world, just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.
Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection will invite travellers to rediscover the authentic Maldives of the past by seamlessly integrating luxury, design and cultural authenticity, while accentuating guest connection and purpose. Vignette Collection is the perfect brand to bring to life everything that makes this island extraordinary, creating an outstanding addition to IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle footprint in the country.”
Statement from the Owners: “As a family, Vaagali has been part of our lives for decades a place of memory, discovery, and deep connection. For us, this island has always been a sanctuary, lovingly shaped by our parents and founders, Mr. Hussain Shareef and Mrs. Fathimath Naseema, whose vision, integrity, and devotion to Maldivian hospitality continue to guide and inspire us.”
Opening Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection to the world is profoundly meaningful. We are honoured to partner with IHG to share the island’s history and soul with guests who seek something personal, authentic, and rooted in place. Vaagali has always been defined by its raw beauty, quiet serenity, and the freedom it gave us as a family and we are committed to preserving these qualities in every detail of the guest experience. We look forward to welcoming travellers to Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection, where heartfelt hospitality, cultural heritage, and the natural essence of the Maldives come together in a way that is both refined and deeply authentic.”
Defined by its untouched natural beauty and intimate scale, the island features naturally formed underwater caves – a rare geological wonder that reveals its ancient origins and offers guests a remarkable marine exploration experience. Immersive nature encounters invite guests to reconnect with the environment, with themselves, and with the traditions that shape Maldivian island life.
The resort will spearhead initiatives including coral restoration, reef-health monitoring, responsible energy and waste management, reduced single-use plastics, and the protection and regeneration of native vegetation. Locally sourced materials and craft-led design elements further reinforce its commitment to responsible development.
Guests will choose from one-, two-, and three-bedroom pool villas all with a yoga pavilion, complemented by a 3,000-square-metre spa which includes aqua wellness facilities and wellness programmes, a natural freshwater swimming pool, a sports complex with paddle courts, kids club and five unique dining experiences.
Maldives tourism remains strong, with 1.7 million international arrivals from January to October 2025 – a 10% year-on-year increase, and placing the country on track to reach its target of 2.3 million arrivals this year.
Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection will be IHG’s sixth property in the Maldives, joining Six Senses Kanuhura Maldives, Six Senses Laamu, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection and Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. Since its launch in 2021, Vignette Collection has attracted owners seeking the strength of IHG’s global platform while preserving each hotel’s individuality. Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection will join a growing portfolio of 68 open and pipeline properties, strengthened by recent openings in Dubai, Lima, Osaka, and Shanghai.
Cooking
Maakeyolhu: RAH GILI MALDIVES launches signature dining experience honouring Maldivian fishing culture
In time with Fishermen’s Day in the Maldives, RAH GILI MALDIVES — the debut island of the SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS constellation — unveils Maakeyolhu: an immersive dining experience that honours the enduring spirit of Maldivian fishing culture and the figure at its heart — the Head Fisherman.
Set to welcome guests from February 2026, RAH GILI will introduce Maakeyolhu as one of its signature destinations — a living story shaped by tides, tradition, and table. Anchored in deep respect for the sea and the coastal communities that depend on it, the restaurant brings guests into the rhythm of island life through food, design, and shared memory.
Honouring the Head Fisherman
In Maldivian fishing culture, the Maakeyolhu is more than a navigator — he is a guide, a keeper of rhythm, and a trusted voice at sea. He reads the tides, chooses the fishing grounds, and holds the wisdom of those who came before. This figure inspired not only the restaurant’s name but its entire philosophy — leading with instinct, serving with humility, and grounding the guest experience in the language of the ocean.
“Maakeyolhu is a table led not by chefs alone, but by the sea and those who know it best,” said Marc Gussing, Director of Operations at SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS. “On this island, we do not perform luxury — we return to its truest form: thoughtful, elemental, and guided by deep cultural memory. The Head Fisherman is not a symbol; he is a living rhythm. This restaurant is our tribute to him and the stories he carries.”
The Daily Catch Philosophy
At Maakeyolhu, there is no fixed menu. Each morning, the kitchen receives its direction from the boats that return to shore — carrying Maldivian yellowfin tuna, reef fish, lobster, and octopus caught using traditional methods.
The restaurant’s culinary rhythm is simple: serve what is fresh, cook with restraint, and honour the story of each ingredient. Signature preparations include a refined Garudhiya Essence, snapper grilled over coconut husk with curry leaf emulsion, Maldivian lobster slow-roasted in a toddy glaze, and smoked tuna brightened with lime and coconut.
Many of the recipes are shaped by knowledge passed down through generations — fisherman’s breakfasts, wood-fired marinades, family-seasoned broths. Nothing is styled for spectacle. Everything is served to be shared.
Meals unfold in circles, as they do in island homes. Guests pass dishes by hand, savour in silence, then speak in stories. The act of dining becomes an exchange — of salt, memory, and care.
“There’s something quietly powerful about serving seafood the Maldivian way — honest, elemental, and rooted in the day’s catch,” adds Marc. “That’s the spirit guests will find at Maakeyolhu. It’s not just a seafood restaurant located in the Maldives — it is a Maldivian seafood restaurant in the truest sense.”
A Space Crafted from Island Life
Designed as a breezy extension of the shoreline, Maakeyolhu is woven into the existing contours of the island. Its architecture listens more than it declares — allowing water, sky, and wind to lead.
The palette is natural and purposeful: white lime plaster and coral-toned stucco reflect the brightness of island homes. Coconut fibre softens the space through screens, seating, and floor textures. Bamboo shelters the bar structure. Glass and timber frames open every corner to light and breeze.
Every element has meaning. At the beach, guests step across a Thun’du Kunaa — the woven mat present in every Maldivian home. It is not branded, but familiar. A quiet signal that they’ve arrived at something rooted. Sustainability is built into every layer — from passive cooling design and coral-friendly piling to native planting and modular joinery. Maakeyolhu enhances what’s already here, without replacing it.
More Than a Meal
Guests are welcomed by the scent of smoked coconut, the sound of traditional Boduberu, and the warmth of a team that feels like family. The space is alive — not curated. Dishes arrive with context, not instruction. Servers speak of the morning’s catch. Drummers play at dusk. And always, the sea remains in sight.
On select evenings, Maakeyolhu hosts Maldivian Nights — intimate gatherings led by local storytellers, drummers, and a real-life Maakeyolhu from a neighbouring island. He joins not as performer, but as elder — sharing the rhythm of his fishing life through tales, pauses, and silence. These evenings are not designed events, but real ones — honest reflections of what it means to live by the sea. Here, the act of savouring becomes a kind of ceremony — not formal but felt. A slow rhythm of sharing, remembering, and returning.
A Rayyithun Expression
As part of the Rayyithun philosophy that guides SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS, Maakeyolhu reflects the archetypes of island life — the fishermen (Masverin), the women who prepare the daily catch, and the rhythms they move in.
Guests don’t just observe this rhythm — they enter it. They savour what the ocean gave that morning. They hear the songs that have shaped generations. And they leave with the feeling that something was passed on — not just served.
News
ONE Atmosphere: Atmosphere Core enters extended-stay market with fourth brand
Leading hospitality company, Atmosphere Core has announced the launch of its fourth brand, ONE Atmosphere, marking its strategic entry into the extended-stay segment. Designed for today’s work–live–travel flow, ONE Atmosphere will offer fully serviced apartments that combine the freedom and expanse of residential living with the consistency of hospitality, including branded amenities, seamless concierge services, and thoughtful design details.
Speaking about the launch, Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director, Atmosphere Core, said, “As travel becomes more fluid and work becomes borderless, guests expect more than a hotel room, they expect a lifestyle solution. They want a space that adapts as they move through different cities, work patterns, and rhythms of everyday life. ONE Atmosphere is designed to meet this shift by offering a reliable model of flexible living that blends the warmth of home with the precision of hospitality. Our spaces will be consistent, functional, design-led, and deeply attuned to how people live today.”
Building on this guest-centred philosophy, the design of ONE Atmosphere will focus on efficient layouts, layered with calming materials and curated local art to create intuitive environments that feel welcoming, practical, and visually inspiring. Every element will aim to enhance comfort and usability while reflecting a sense of place.
ONE Atmosphere apartments will be built for living, not simply staying overnight, with hotel-style services operating quietly in the background. Across all locations, the brand will deliver ‘ONE Experience’, a portable sense of home ideal for long stays, relocations, project assignments, holidays, and hybrid travel. This experience will be further strengthened by a comprehensive suite of amenities and leisure, work, and convenience features, under the ‘ONE Promise’, elevating intelligent serviced living into a lifestyle statement. Together, these amenities and services will create a holistic, flexible environment.
Commenting on the brand’s growth potential, Sandeep Ahuja, Managing Director, ONE Atmosphere, said, “The serviced apartment sector is expanding rapidly yet remains highly fragmented. With ONE Atmosphere, we aim to establish a unified standard that can scale with ease while delivering a consistent, comfortable, and efficient experience. By leveraging the operational discipline we’ve developed across our award-winning resorts in the Maldives, we are confident in our ability to set a new global benchmark for extended-stay hospitality”.
ONE Atmosphere’s launch pipeline features a mix of metropolitan, urban, and leisure destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Gulf countries, with further international markets under evaluation as part of the brand’s long-term global rollout.
Entertainment
New Year’s Eve Gala at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La to feature live performance by Nasooh
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La is preparing to host a vibrant New Year’s Eve Gala Night on 31 December 2025, inviting guests to welcome 2026 with an evening of fine dining, live entertainment, and festive celebration.
The event will be headlined by Mohamed Nasooh, one of the Maldives’ emerging musical talents whose voice has earned national recognition. Nasooh first rose to prominence as a former vocalist of the popular band 2ofus, which represented the Maldives internationally and achieved notable success as the 2nd Runner-Up at the Battle of the Bands International. His growing popularity on TikTok, combined with his expressive vocal performances, has made him a well-loved figure among audiences of all ages.
Guests attending the New Year’s Eve Gala Night can look forward to a memorable live performance from Nasooh, who will bring his distinctive vocal style and stage presence to the celebration as the country ushers in a new year.
Adding to the excitement, the evening will also include a special grand prize, with details set to be announced soon. The announcement has already generated anticipation and is expected to be a highlight of the event.
The Gala Night will offer an elegant dining experience and a festive atmosphere, providing an inviting setting for families, couples, and friends wishing to celebrate the start of 2026 in style. The full programme and menu will be shared in the coming days.
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La welcomes guests to join this exceptional evening—an occasion filled with music, flavour, and celebration marking the arrival of the new year.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Innahura upgraded and relaunched as Nala Maldives by Jawakara
-
Cooking1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort reveals two-night culinary collaboration with Chef Stefan Fäth
-
Awards1 week ago
Marriott Maldives resorts secure top rankings in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East 2025
-
Featured1 week ago
Sweet traditions: Canareef Resort hosts festive cake mixing ceremony
-
Featured1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Maldives crafts poetic Valentine’s escape ‘Through the Sands of Time’
-
Featured1 week ago
Lily Beach Maldives unveils ‘Black & White Vintage’ festive season
-
Featured1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives unveils ‘An Easter Canvas’ of colour and creativity
-
Featured1 week ago
Festive spirit arrives early at Ayada Maldives with cake mixing tradition