IHG signs Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection, opening in 2026

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection with partner Vaagali Investment Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Gateway Maldives Pvt Ltd, a leading tourism development company in the Maldives.

Set to open in late 2026, the resort will feature 52 land and overwater villas, offering guests soulful, immersive stays on Vaagali island – a boutique jewel in the Indian Ocean shaped by the legacy and devotion of a Maldivian family. This treasured sanctuary will now welcome a new generation of travellers seeking one-of-a-kind stays.

Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection will expand IHG’s presence in the Maldives, joining Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, and further building the company’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in the region alongside its Six Senses and InterContinental brands.

Shi’ai Liang, Senior Director, Development, South East Asia & Korea, IHG, said: “In partnership with Vaagali Investment Pvt Ltd, we are delighted to introduce a beautiful new all-villa resort in the South Malé Atoll – a destination renowned for some of the best diving sites in the world, just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.

Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection will invite travellers to rediscover the authentic Maldives of the past by seamlessly integrating luxury, design and cultural authenticity, while accentuating guest connection and purpose. Vignette Collection is the perfect brand to bring to life everything that makes this island extraordinary, creating an outstanding addition to IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle footprint in the country.”

Statement from the Owners: “As a family, Vaagali has been part of our lives for decades a place of memory, discovery, and deep connection. For us, this island has always been a sanctuary, lovingly shaped by our parents and founders, Mr. Hussain Shareef and Mrs. Fathimath Naseema, whose vision, integrity, and devotion to Maldivian hospitality continue to guide and inspire us.”

Opening Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection to the world is profoundly meaningful. We are honoured to partner with IHG to share the island’s history and soul with guests who seek something personal, authentic, and rooted in place. Vaagali has always been defined by its raw beauty, quiet serenity, and the freedom it gave us as a family and we are committed to preserving these qualities in every detail of the guest experience. We look forward to welcoming travellers to Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection, where heartfelt hospitality, cultural heritage, and the natural essence of the Maldives come together in a way that is both refined and deeply authentic.”

Defined by its untouched natural beauty and intimate scale, the island features naturally formed underwater caves – a rare geological wonder that reveals its ancient origins and offers guests a remarkable marine exploration experience. Immersive nature encounters invite guests to reconnect with the environment, with themselves, and with the traditions that shape Maldivian island life.

The resort will spearhead initiatives including coral restoration, reef-health monitoring, responsible energy and waste management, reduced single-use plastics, and the protection and regeneration of native vegetation. Locally sourced materials and craft-led design elements further reinforce its commitment to responsible development.

Guests will choose from one-, two-, and three-bedroom pool villas all with a yoga pavilion, complemented by a 3,000-square-metre spa which includes aqua wellness facilities and wellness programmes, a natural freshwater swimming pool, a sports complex with paddle courts, kids club and five unique dining experiences.

Maldives tourism remains strong, with 1.7 million international arrivals from January to October 2025 – a 10% year-on-year increase, and placing the country on track to reach its target of 2.3 million arrivals this year.

Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection will be IHG’s sixth property in the Maldives, joining Six Senses Kanuhura Maldives, Six Senses Laamu, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection and Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. Since its launch in 2021, Vignette Collection has attracted owners seeking the strength of IHG’s global platform while preserving each hotel’s individuality. Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection will join a growing portfolio of 68 open and pipeline properties, strengthened by recent openings in Dubai, Lima, Osaka, and Shanghai.